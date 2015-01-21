Maradona podrÃ­a ser juzgado por difamaciÃ³n

Maradona podrÃ­a ser juzgado por difamaciÃ³n

Por biendateao
1417
418
Diego Armando Armando Maradona podrÃ­a ser juzgado por la vÃ­a penal por daÃ±ar la reputaciÃ³n de Equitalia, la sociedad pÃºblica que se ocupa de recaudar los impagos fiscales que le acusa de una deuda de 40 millones de euros.

La FiscalÃ­a de Roma solicitÃ³ la celebraciÃ³n de un juicio, una decisiÃ³n que recae sobre la juez Chiara Giammarco, que comunicarÃ¡ el 18 de marzo si envÃ­a a juicio al exjugador del NÃ¡poles por difamaciones contra Equitalia y su expresidente, Attilio Befera, realizadas en 2012.

El fiscal Nicola Maiorano, segÃºn medios italianos, acusa a Maradona de haber dicho repetidamente, tanto en intervenciones pÃºblicas como en entrevistas, ser â€œvÃ­ctima de una persecuciÃ³n instrumental por parte de Equitaliaâ€, a la que acusÃ³ de utilizar â€œdocumentaciÃ³n falsa y procedimientos irregularesâ€.

Su abogado, Angelo Pisani, tambiÃ©n podrÃ­a ser juzgado por haber difundido, de igual manera, estas supuestas difamaciones.

RespuestaÂ 

Tras conocerse las intenciones de la FiscalÃ­a romana, el â€œPibe de Oroâ€ contestÃ³ a travÃ©s de una carta enviada a su abogado Angelo Pisani en la que subrayÃ³ que â€œno hubo violaciÃ³n ni mucho menos difamaciÃ³nâ€ en sus testimonios contra esta sociedad italiana que se ocupa de la recaudaciÃ³n de impuestos, porque â€œel derecho a defenderse estÃ¡ contemplado en la ConstituciÃ³nâ€.

â€œMaradona solo ha ejercido legÃ­timamente en las sedes competentes su derecho a defenderse y a denunciar su inocenciaâ€, subrayÃ³ Pisani, en declaraciones recogidas por los medios locales, al tiempo que justificÃ³ que el argentino â€œfue una vÃ­ctima mediÃ¡tica de reclamos injustos e infundadosâ€

Los abogados de Equitalia, Emilio Ricci y Antonella Follieri, denuncian una â€œgran campaÃ±a denigranteâ€ por parte de la prensa, que, segÃºn aseguran, describen a la sociedad como â€œun ente injusto y prevaricadorâ€.

Acusan al jugador de haber â€œalimentado tambiÃ©n el clima de agresividad que se ha creado en torno a la sociedad y que ha culminado en graves atentados y daÃ±os hacia los dirigentes y el personalâ€.

El reclamoÂ 

El fisco italiano reclamaba unos 40 millones de euros a Maradona, debido a la falta de pago del impuesto de la renta de las personas fÃ­sicas durante la segunda mitad de la dÃ©cada de los aÃ±os 80, cuando jugaba en NÃ¡poles.

Una cantidad que aumenta diariamente tres mil euros sÃ³lo en intereses.

Pero Maradona ha alegado siempre que nunca le fue comunicada la peticiÃ³n del pago de estos impuestos, y que se trata de un error por parte de Equitalia.

En el intento de recuperar la deuda que le reclama, la Guardia de Finanzas italiana ya confiscÃ³ al exfutbolista unos pendientes que llevaba puestos mientras se encontraba en un centro de adelgazamiento del norte de Italia, que fueron subastados en 2010 por 25 mil euros.

En 2006, aprovechando otra visita del astro del fÃºtbol argentino a Italia, se le confiscÃ³ un reloj Rolex valorado en 11 mil euros.

AGENCIAS

DEJA UN COMENTARIO