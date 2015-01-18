Manuel Malaver: La salida de Capriles

Capriles reapareciÃ³ en el debate polÃtico nacional y lo hizo por la puerta grande: convocando una rueda de prensa ante corresponsales nacionales y extranjeros que lo vieron, durante dos horas y media, desmontar capa tras capa la estafa del â€œSocialismo del Siglo XXIâ€, y de su promotor de turno, un prestidigitador llamado NicolÃ¡s Maduro.
Incisivo, agudo, cortante, profundo, casi sin dejar Ã¡rea ni escenario de la catÃ¡strofe econÃ³mica del paÃs que no fuera seccionado, triturado, rebanado, y expuesto a los ojos de Venezuela y el mundo como prueba del crimen mÃ¡s horrendo e inÃºtil que se haya podido cometer- y se podrÃ¡ cometer-, en el todavÃa largo curso del siglo XXI.
Pero que, sin duda, serÃ¡ difÃcil de igualar, y mucho mÃ¡s de superar, pues nunca se habÃa visto que unos ingenieros sociales (o mÃ¡s bien, aprendices de brujo), tomaran a 30 millones de personas como conejillos de Indias para ensayar con un error, con un fracaso que se habÃa experimentado hasta el hartazgo en Rusia, China, Vietnam. Corea del Norte, paÃses del este de Europa y Cuba y solo para conducir a una debacle econÃ³mica sin precedentes, a monstruosas dictaduras polÃticas y a gigantescas violaciones de los derechos humanos.
UnÂ dÃ©jÃ vu, tanto mÃ¡s criminal, cuanto que sus autores no podÃan engaÃ±arse sobre sus resultados, y sin embargo, prefirieron hundir la daga hasta el estoque antes que renunciar a sus deformidades polÃticas, psicolÃ³gicas y morales.
Una pandilla de delincuentes del mismo tipo de las que abrieron los campos de concentraciÃ³n y de exterminio hitlerianos, el Gulag estalinista, las cÃ¡rceles masivas, los paredones maoÃstas y castristas, y asolan hoy a paÃses como Siria, Irak, Yemen, AfganistÃ¡n y PakistÃ¡n.
La ruta que unos pocos polÃticos, politÃ³logos, filÃ³sofos, sociÃ³logos y periodistas denunciaron esperaba a Venezuela desde los albores de 1999 (Carlos AndrÃ©s PÃ©rez, Antonio Ledezma, AmÃ©rico MartÃn, AnÃbal Romero, Trino MÃ¡rquez, Carlos RaÃºl HernÃ¡ndez, Antonio SÃ¡nchez GarcÃa, Oswaldo Barreto, RamÃ³n J. VelÃ¡squez, GermÃ¡n Carrera Damas, RamÃ³n HernÃ¡ndez, Juan Carlos Zapata, Roberto Giusti, Marianella Salazar, entre otros) pero solo para ser ignorados por los lÃderes de unÂ ancien rÃ©gime, ansiosos de creer que los bÃ¡rbaros caerÃan deslumbrados por las luces y fulgores de la civilizaciÃ³n democrÃ¡tica.
Es justo subrayar que Capriles no se contÃ³ entre estos Ãºltimos, pues, tan temprano como el 2003, siendo alcalde del municipio Baruta, se le detuvo y enjuiciÃ³ con la falsa acusaciÃ³n de que habÃa participado en una toma de manifestantes de la embajada de Cuba, estuvo preso en El Helicoide durante 4 meses, y solo en el 2006 fue absuelto de todos los cargos.
Sucesos que, en sentido alguno, lo disuadieron de su decisiÃ³n de crearse un liderazgo entre los de abajo, entre los olvidados y marginados de toda Venezuela, que fue fundamental para resultar reelecto como alcalde en el 2004, ganarle la gobernaciÃ³n de Miranda a Diosdado Cabello en el 2008, repetir en el 2012, y ser el candidato presidencial opositor en las elecciones del 7 de octubre del 2012 y del 14 de abril del 2013.
Soy de quienes piensan que Henrique Capriles ganÃ³ a NicolÃ¡s Maduro las elecciones presidenciales del 14 abril del 2013 con no menos de 500 mil votos, y que fue un error de su parte rectificar su decisiÃ³n original de llamar al pueblo a defender el voto a costa de lo que fuera.
A este respecto, creo que se dejÃ³ presionar por factores â€œmoderadosâ€ de la MUD que buscaban â€œmatizarâ€ su denuncia de fraude, reduciÃ©ndola solo al Ã¡mbito internacional y entre multilaterales con marcada influencia chavista que, al final, no hicieron sino ayudar a Maduro â€œa ganar tiempoâ€ para presentarse como el presidente â€œde factoâ€ que habÃa que respaldar â€œpor sÃ o por sÃâ€.
La reversiÃ³n de la derrota del chavismo en las elecciones presidenciales de abril no vino, sin embargo, sino hasta las elecciones para alcaldes de 15 de diciembre del mismo aÃ±o, cuando a un CNE revanchista se le permitiÃ³ ejecutar el fraude de siempre, pero ahora para decir que la oposiciÃ³n habÃa perdido el 70 por ciento de las alcaldÃas y no le quedaba otra alternativa que admitir que las agujas del reloj habÃan retrocedido al paÃs a la hegemonÃa socialista mÃ¡s represiva y vandÃ¡lica.
Y aquÃ Capriles cometiÃ³ su segundo gran error durante el aÃ±o en que pudo convertirse en presidente de todos los venezolanos, como fue reconocer el nuevo fraude y legitimar a Maduro, comprando, de paso, la tesis que comenzaban a vender algunos â€œlÃderesâ€ opositores: Maduro habÃa ganado las dos elecciones, el castrochavismo continuaba anclado en el corazÃ³n del pueblo, derrotarlo era una tarea a 20 aÃ±os y no quedaba otra polÃtica que prepararse para las elecciones parlamentarias del 2015, un posible referendo revocatorio el 2016 o las presidenciales del 2019.
Derrotismo, sinÃ³nimo de capitulaciÃ³n, que no esperÃ³ sino por dos meses para ser desmentido, rechazado, cuestionado y rebatido, cuando el 12 de febrero del 2014, estallÃ³ una protesta estudiantil que fue extendiÃ©ndose desde San CristÃ³bal a MÃ©rida, Maracaibo, Barquisimeto, Valencia, Caracas, Puerto La Cruz, Margarita, Puerto Ordaz, movilizÃ³ a cientos de miles de venezolanos, y arrojÃ³ un resultado de 43 estudiantes asesinados, 400 heridos y mÃ¡s de mil entre perseguidos, encarcelados y torturados.
Pero el castrochavismo en su nueva versiÃ³n madurista quedÃ³ desenmascarado, en evidencia como una dictadura feroz y represiva, ya sin disfraces seudo democrÃ¡ticos ni legalistas sino mÃ¡s bien disparada a demostrar que representaba al marxismo leninismo de viejo cuÃ±o, al estalinismo clÃ¡sico que no se detendrÃa en cÃ¡rceles, cÃ¡maras de torturas, ni paredones de fusilamiento.
Era la mÃ¡s profunda conmociÃ³n que vivÃa el paÃs desde el 2002, 2003 y 2004, que sacudiÃ³ al gobierno hasta sus cimientos, y en cuanto a la oposiciÃ³n representada en la MUD, la dividiÃ³ entre los partidos que apoyaron las protestas (â€œVoluntad Popularâ€ de Leopoldo LÃ³pez, â€œAlianza Bravo Puebloâ€ de Antonio Ledezma y â€œVente Venezuelaâ€ de MarÃa Corina Machado) y los que las adversaban (â€œPrimero Justiciaâ€ de Julio Borges, â€œAcciÃ³n DemocrÃ¡ticaâ€ de Henry Ramos Allup y â€œUn Nuevo Tiempoâ€ de Manuel Rosales.
Pero la crisis significÃ³ tambiÃ©n el peor momento en la carrera polÃtica de Henrique Capriles, pues quedando evidenciada su falta de olfato polÃtico, juzgÃ³ que las protestas que se organizaron bajo el nombre genÃ©rico de â€œLa Salidaâ€, habÃan surgido para disputarle su liderazgo (y mÃ¡s concretamente su opciÃ³n presidencial), por lo que, no solo se mantuvo al margen de ellas, sino que no pocas veces las criticÃ³ y descalificÃ³.
HÃ³rridos tiempos tambiÃ©n para una oposiciÃ³n que, al estar dividida cuando la presiÃ³n internacional forzÃ³ al gobierno al diÃ¡logo, no supo aprovecharlo, precipitÃ¡ndose en una suerte de anomÃa en el segundo semestre del 2014 que casi la hace desaparecer del mapa polÃtico.
Entre tanto, el gobierno de Maduro que, precisamente, durante el 2014 condujo al paÃs a la peor catÃ¡strofe econÃ³mica de su historia (fruto de 15 aÃ±os de socialismo), con una inflaciÃ³n del 100 por ciento, un desabastecimiento de productos alimenticios, medicinales, manufactureros y de lÃnea blanca de casi el 70 por ciento y los precios del petrÃ³leo desplomÃ¡ndose de 100 a 50 dÃ³lares, apretÃ³ los grilletes del totalitarismo, extremÃ³ la represiÃ³n, avanzÃ³ en la militarizaciÃ³n, y convirtiÃ³ lo que quedaba de democracia en una mofa cubriendo las vacantes y vencimientos en los poderes pÃºblicos con una violaciÃ³n de la ConstituciÃ³n que la hizo mÃ¡s Ãrrita, espuria y pisoteable.
Es en este contexto donde Henrique Capriles hace su pronunciamiento, llamado, rueda de prensa o salida, primero, destruyendo todos los escapes que ha ensayado el madurismo para huir de la responsabilidad de la crisis; segundo, apelando a la unidad de la oposiciÃ³n, al reencuentro de todos sus factores y lÃderes para, a travÃ©s de una movilizaciÃ³n de calle continua, recurrente y creciente, proceder al rescate de la democracia venezolana.
Tarea, tanto mÃ¡s difÃcil, cuanto que se permitiÃ³ avanzar a los neototalitarios en la destrucciÃ³n de los valores espirituales que nos caracterizan como naciÃ³n para convertirnos en una sociedad de hambrientos que solo se preocupa por el granjeo de lo indispensable para vivir, pero sin que sea imposible que una unidad estructurada en los tÃ©rminos de la urgencia y la inevitabilidad de los enfrentamientos mÃ¡s heroicos contra la dictadura, alce al bravo y noble pueblo de Venezuela en la reconquista de la libertad,
Es una materia que conocen, porque la han experimentado, Henrique Capriles, Leopoldo LÃ³pez, Antonio Ledezma y MarÃa Corina Machado, y a los que no dudamos se unirÃ¡n todos los polÃticos responsables que no han optado por la claudicaciÃ³n, sino en despejar las tinieblas para que el sol de la libertad vuelva a alumbrar la tierra de BolÃvar.
