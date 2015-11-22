Manuel Isidro Molina: Â¡Ã‰chele bolas, Presidente!

El presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro denunciÃ³ fuertemente el â€œbachaqueoâ€ que algunos chavistas estafadores sinvergÃ¼enzas estÃ¡n cometiendo al cobrar extorsivamente a algunos beneficiarios (o simples vivianes negociantes) de la venta subsidiada de unos veinte mil vehÃ­culos â€œtaxiâ€, importados de China.

Su decisiÃ³n de entregarlos vÃ­a donaciÃ³n de la Presidencia de la RepÃºblica, cuestionable administrativamente, no soluciona el grave problema de corrupciÃ³n y codicia. Sin embargo, lo respaldo en la intenciÃ³n de enfrentar a los corruptos de su gobierno, una de las mÃ¡s pesadas herencias que le dejÃ³ el fallecido presidente Hugo ChÃ¡vez, un mar de indignidad, corrupciÃ³n, codicia y sifrinismo que no tiene precedente en la historia de Venezuela.

En este punto, quiero replantear dos ideas que he venido exponiendo en mis columnas, desde hace aÃ±os: 1.- â€œLa corrupciÃ³n serÃ¡ el talÃ³n de Aquiles del gobierno del presidente Hugo ChÃ¡vezâ€(hoy lo es de la gestiÃ³n de NicolÃ¡s Maduro); 2.- â€œDebemos iniciar un proceso de reconstrucciÃ³n moral de la RepÃºblicaâ€.

No lo hago por vanidad ni mucho menos. Lo reitero por el dolor que causa ver la Patria hundida en tal asquerosidad, totalmente contraria a los postulados elevamos en 1998, por quienes fundamos el Polo PatriÃ³tico que llevÃ³ al primer triunfo electoral de ChÃ¡vez el 6 de diciembre, hace 17 aÃ±os.

Â¡Ã‰chele bolas, Presidente! Se lo digo en criollo, pero con convicciÃ³n de lucha, a ver si comienza a zafarse de las mafias gubernamentales â€œchavistasâ€ que lo mantienen maniatado y con el agua en la nariz.

No es fÃ¡cil. MÃ¡s bien, casi imposible por la dimensiÃ³n y profundidad del fenÃ³meno que estÃ¡ acabando con la economÃ­a nacional y destruye la dignidad nacional venezolana. Si no reacciona coherente y valientemente, la era Maduro puede quedar en la memoria histÃ³rica como la del fracaso eclosivo de la RepÃºblica.

Â¡No la tiene fÃ¡cil! La corrupciÃ³n trae raÃ­ces tan profundas de la gestiÃ³n ChÃ¡vez, que tendrÃ­a que â€œcortarle la cabezaâ€ (Maduro dixit) a connotados ex funcionarios de la era ChÃ¡vez y a no pocos de la iniciada por usted, despuÃ©s de su elecciÃ³n el 14 de abril de 2013.

La ciclÃ³pea tarea lo llevarÃ¡ a los â€œbachacosâ€ de lujo que usted no ha querido ver desoyendo abundantes denuncias vox populi. Los hay civiles y muchos militares activos y retirados: familias enteras dedicadas a delinquir para el enriquecimiento ilÃ­cito; varias generaciones asquerosamente pudrimillonarias; fortunas sucias increÃ­bles, perfectamente detectables, si usted le echa bolas, Presidente. Su entorno lo presiona y lo ha inmovilizado. Lo estÃ¡ sufriendo, porque no se atreve a desligarse de prÃ¡cticas delictivas tan horrendas, y a combatirlas eficaz y decididamente.

Comience por destituir a altos funcionarios de su gobierno implicados en delitos de defraudaciÃ³n a la NaciÃ³n. No le recordarÃ© nombres ni apellidos. Usted los conoce y sabe en quÃ© estuvieron metidos, y cÃ³mo y en quÃ© andan, podridÃ­simos en real.

No crea, Presidente, que lo hago por demagogia o hipÃ³critamente. Usted me conoce y sabe de mis luchas e ideales, que me llevaron al plano crÃ­tico que he sostenido durante losÂ Ãºltimos quince aÃ±os, sin merodear cotos neoliberales y pro imperialistas. Â¡Ã‰chele bolas, Presidente!

MENSAJE CON DESTINO: â€œCulpable del desastre de la Defensa PÃºblica es Adelaida Maduro junto con un ciudadano de nombre Rafael Gil, actualmente director de Recursos Humanos. Son los que se han encargado de quebrar la instituciÃ³n y nombrar y desnombrar a los directivos de la misma. Pasaron por hacerle una jugarreta a Omaira Camacho con Ciro Araujo, quien fuera pareja de AM, y luego le pasaron factura… Lo cierto es que en la actualidad manejan la DP, presupuestos y nominas, ante lo cual la magistrada Carmen Alves se hace la vista gordaâ€.

EL CANDIDATO A DEFENSOR PÃšBLICO NACIONAL de estos personajes es el â€œdiputado por Trujillo, Cristhian Zerpa, quien es cÃ³nyuge de Carolina Galvis, jefa de Bienestar Social con Adelaida Maduro. Ello con la finalidad de seguir manejando la instituciÃ³n conjuntamente con Henry Acero, jefe de la DP en TÃ¡chiraâ€, tambiÃ©n aspirante al cargo.

EL ENCOCHINAMIENTO del proceso de selecciÃ³n de los 13 magistrados del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia es evidente. â€œNo se entienden las razones para dejarlo indefinidoâ€, sentenciÃ³ un reconocido jurista.

LASÂ CONEXIONESÂ DELÂ CLANÂ FLORESÂ con â€œbolichicosâ€, â€œboliburguesesâ€ y ladrones de la IV estÃ¡n aflorando gravemente:â€œEstamos decepcionados por una vinculaciÃ³n basadaÂ en el dinero mal habido, la vida dispendiosa y el hedonismo, por encima de ideologÃ­as y la Ã©tica en la funciÃ³n pÃºblicaâ€, expresÃ³ un amigo.

EL CLAN DE LOS SOBRINOS FLORES, privados de libertad en Nueva York por presunto trÃ¡fico de cocaÃ­na hacia Estados Unidos, operaba desde lujosos resorts en islas caribeÃ±as, PanamÃ¡ y Europa con un insÃ³lito e insultante derroche de riqueza sucia.

ELARBA, CAMINO Y DORADO hacen parte de la mafia y sus francachelas en uno de los yates del clan Flores, que extiende sus ramificaciones hasta la mismÃ­sima PDVSA, cuyo tesorero estÃ¡ bajo sospecha.

DÃ“LARES, COMISIONES Y PLACERES unieron a los codiciosos y sifrinos â€œbolichicosâ€ que tejieron una red mafiosa con recolectores de basura, operadores financieros,Â Â editores de prensa escrita, casas de bolsa y alta costura.

DESDE PDVSA ESTÃ OPERANDO el cobro compulsivo de comisiones del 30 % (treinta por ciento) sobre deudas arrastradas desde la gestiÃ³n RamÃ­rez. â€œEl que no paga no cobra, asÃ­ de simpleâ€, ha dicho una vÃ­ctima.

MINAL, CASA Y CAVIM concentran la masiva importaciÃ³n de alimentos. Â¿QuÃ© hace la C. A. Venezolana de Industrias Militares (CAVIM) importando comida? â€œSu negocio no son las armas, sino la â€˜papaâ€™ importadaâ€.

ENRIQUE MENDOZA puede rodar feo en el mundo copeyano y dentro de la dirigencia de la Mesa de Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica (MUD), si no aclara bien su presunta oculta maniobra con la tarjeta del partido â€œMIN Unidadâ€, cuyo secretario general regional es Manolo Heller, uno de sus seguidores en la gobernaciÃ³n mirandina. Su objetivo es volver a la alcaldÃ­a del municipio Sucre (Petare), y en eso trabaja de bajo perfil. Hay quienes dicen haberlo visto â€œreunido en secreto con Ojedaâ€.

VARIOS â€œMENDOCISTASâ€ reconocidos son parte de la oferta electoral de â€œMIN Unidadâ€ en Miranda junto con William Ojeda, quien en sus vaivenes polÃ­ticos hoy es candidato del Psuv. Ricardo Fiori va por los Altos Mirandinos, los ex concejales petareÃ±os Haydee Delgado y Ezequiel Colmenares van por ese circuito, Julio BlandÃ­n hace parte en la lista regional, y Antonio JosÃ© HernÃ¡ndezâ€œEl Viejoâ€, ex alcalde de Charallave, tambiÃ©n fue postulado.

PLACAS Y PLANILLAS â€œNO HAYâ€ en el Instituto Nacional de TrÃ¡nsito Terrestre. Los usuarios se quejan porque van a los oficinas del INTT, les mandan a cancelar impuestos en bancos del Estado, pero al regresar es que les dicen â€œno hay materialâ€. Lo consideran â€œuna burlaâ€, pues pagan y no pueden retirar placas y tÃ­tulos de propiedad de los vehÃ­culos.

EL â€œEDITORâ€ DELINCUENTE EXTORSIONADOR anda desatado desde su casa, donde goza de beneficio procesal despuÃ©s de una huelga de hambre que terminÃ³ provocando lÃ¡stima y la medida de excarcelaciÃ³n con apoyo del magistrado aspirante y el dueÃ±o de una televisora global. â€œMe das los cinco millones de dÃ³lares que necesito para la televisora que estoy montando o te â€˜escoÃ±etoâ€™ la vidaâ€, le dijo personalmente a una de sus vÃ­ctimas antes de regresar a la cÃ¡rcel.

CON OTRA VÃCTIMA ES POR TELÃ‰FONO desde su casa. Le estÃ¡ exigiendo â€œdos millones de dÃ³laresâ€ mediante llamadas telefÃ³nicas y mensajes de texto, descaradamente. En su patolÃ³gico y brutal acoso, el â€œeditorâ€ extorsionador ha llegado a utilizar el siguiente recurso intimidatorio: â€œY cuidado si me denuncias, porque tengo el apoyo de Diosdado y el pollo Carvajalâ€. AdemÃ¡s, le ha dicho a la vÃ­ctima, que en su â€œnuevo periÃ³dicoâ€¦ te voy a sacar en primera pÃ¡gina, si no me das los dos millones de dÃ³laresâ€¦ Y si tÃº no puedes, ponme dos o tres amigos tuyos que yo me encargoâ€. Es lo que llamo â€œsobre confianzaâ€ de los delincuentes, cuando sienten que la impunidad los protegerÃ¡ de por vida, una psicopatologÃ­a muy comÃºn que siempre termina mal; y algunas veces, muy mal.

@manuelisidro21 – @manuelisidroXXI

manuelisidro21@gmail.com