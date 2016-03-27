Manuel Isidro Molina: 25 % del año perdido

Manuel Isidro Molina: 25 % del año perdido

Manuel Isidro Molina
Se acabó el primer trimestre de 2016. Visto a la ligera y en el ambiente de indisciplina social, empresarial, administrativa, educativa y gubernamental, pues seguramente no signifique nada en medio de la enorme crisis nacional. Sin embargo, no huelga enfatizar que hemos perdido la cuarta parte del ejercicio anual, sigue cayendo el producto interno bruto (PIB) aunque los miembros del directorio del Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) sigan actuando irresponsablemente; el costo de la vida atosiga más y más al pueblo; y la especulación desatada por mafias de bachaqueros y comerciantes nos tengan en el precipicio, familiar y laboralmente hablando.

No es para alegrarse, pero tampoco para llorar. La indignación colectiva debe ser convertida positivamente en construcción de un nuevo rumbo político, económico y social que supere las miserias del bipartidismo del siglo XXI (MUD-Psuv). No es fácil salir de este atolladero, una macro crisis sin precedentes, que se veía venir agravada por el clima delictivo generalizado que nos acerca a las miserias de la corrupción y las bandas criminales de Colombia, México y Centroamérica, lamentablemente.

La economía venezolana sigue en grave estado. El mundo no se explica cómo llegamos a este foso, ni entiende los grados de corrupción e irresponsabilidad que nos hundieron. Es responsabilidad nuestra, resurgir de estas malolientes cenizas en las que parecen solazarse chavistas y antichavistas en pugna estéril y codiciosa. Otra Venezuela es posible, una nación decente, laboriosa, responsable y solidaria, abandonando este desmadre increíble, insólito.

  • LA DELINCUENCIA SIGUE DESATADA en toda Venezuela, aparentemente sin retorno, por ahora. El desmadre va desde las mafias incrustadas en el Banco Central de Venezuela, Cencoex, Seniat, GNB y los más diversos organismos públicos, hasta las bandas asesinas controladas por los ”pranes” desde cárceles y “zonas de paz”, sin dejar de mencionar las mafias de “bachaqueros” que esquilman al pueblo bajo protección de autoridades civiles, policiales y militares.
  • EL ASESINATO MISERABLE DE POLICÍASpara quitarles sus armas de reglamento o por mera venganza a manos de bandoleros sanguinarios, es un repulsivo modus operandide reciente data que expone ante nuestra sociedad y el mundo el fracaso sostenido de la lucha antidelictiva del Estado en este maremágnum de corrupción, complicidad, impunidad y sevicia.
  • UNO DE LOS ÚLTIMOS HOMICIDIOS de esa naturaleza fue el vil asesinato del supervisor jefe de la Policía de Caracas, Larry Morillo (45), jefe auxiliar de la Brigada Motorizada. Los malandros lo cazaron en El Cementerio, armados con armas de gran potencia dotadas de mira telescópica y visor nocturno. Se la tienen jurada a las fuerzas policiales y militares que los enfrentan con la violencia legal y constitucional del Estado. Todos los planes y “operativos” contra el malandraje asesino han fracasado desde 1999 hasta el presente. La corrupción ha diezmado la moral de combate de policías y militares en toda la geografía venezolana, igual que en sensibles áreas del Ministerio Público y el Poder Judicial. Varios ministros de Interior y Justicia y de la Defensa se han distinguido por su bellaquería, codicia y especial decadencia moral. Los malandros lo saben, y por eso atacan tan violenta y miserablemente a la ciudadanía y a los propios agentes policiales y militares. Los cazan brutalmente. Es decir, los policías y militares que hoy mueren baleados por una insolente y pendenciera delincuencia, son víctimas de sus jefes corruptos, ineptos e irresponsables.
  • CONTINÚA EL DESOLADOR SAQUEO en hospitales y demás centros de salud, donde los pacientes son atendidos precariamente por el personal médico, paramédico y administrativo. Dos centros de salud emblemáticos de Caracas, el Clínico Universitario y el Vargas, son muestra del desastre: no hay material quirúrgico, medicinas ni implementos de los más comunes en la asistencia a los pacientes; y muchos de los sofisticados equipos adquiridos por el Estado venezolano están en condiciones precarias por falta de mantenimiento y piezas o dispositivos tecnológicos. La pillería está desatada y sistematizada: simplemente, desaparecen las dotaciones y desvían recursos.
  • OCURREN MALANDRERÍAS TAN INSÓLITAS como el lavado “mercantil” de manteles de agencias de festejo y restaurantes en el Hospital José Gregorio Hernández, de Los Magallanes de Catia, Caracas. Pero, los pacientes están obligados a llevar sábanas, fundas de almohadas, igual que cobijas, inyectadoras, algodón, alcohol y hasta aspirinas. Nuestros hospitales se caen a pedazos por efecto de la inmoralidad reinante, lo que lleva sufrimiento al pueblo y somete a médicos, enfermeras y demás trabajadores a realizar sus labores en condiciones tan precarias como indignantes. Y encima, las bandas delictivas atacan descarada e impunemente, día y noche.
  • AL EX MAGISTRADO DUGARTE, más conocido como ël magis” entre sus víctimas y mafiosos que le han servido de testaferros, le llegó otra amarga hora: en la Comisión de Contraloría de la Asamblea Nacional reposa una extensa denuncia en su contra, copia de cuyo expediente tengo en mis manos. Diputados de esa instancia parlamentaria no salen de su asombro por las revelaciones hechas p[opr escrito por los denunciantes, quienes señalan como testaferro principal al abogado César García Urbano Taylor, quien maneja una cuenta de 4.000.000,oo de dólares y aportó de un brinco 1.200.000,oo dólares por 17 apartamentos en una lujosa urbanización del este de Caracas. “El magis” resultó ser el verdadero propietario de 14 de esos inmuebles, tres de ellos traspasado en propiedad a dos hijas de apellidos Dugarte Briceño y a un yerno suyo de nombre Gustavo Becerra La Cruz. La lista de los otros once “propietarios” relancinos está en documentos registrales anexados a la Comisión de Contraloría. El próximo domingo, publicaré un breve informe con los detalles más importantes de este affaire “magistral”. Para muestra un botón: la mamá del testaferro principal fue que registró este expolio.
  • TRABAJADORES DE “LÁCTEOS LOS ANDES”  denuncian que esa empresa estatal “no compra leche a los productores venezolanos… La que sale al mercado es leche en polvo importada diluida”. Lo mismo ocurre con el “jugo de naranja”, pues no le compran naranjas a los fruticultores venezolano porque les es más negocio importar pulpa de México y Brasil, claro, en dólares.
  • ESTO VA PARA EL PRESIDENTE MADURO:“Sigue el saqueo en CASA y Corpovex con las importaciones de alimentos con sobreprecios. Presidente–escriben trabajadores de CASA, MinAlimentación y Agrucultura-, averigüe el precio real del maíz, granos y leche en el mercado internacional… No tienen piedad ni en Semana Santa”. Siguen raspando la olla…
  • FRIVOLIDADES DE LA CORRUPCIÓN: “Mandan a sus novias y esposas a reconstruirse anatómicamente con ‘cirujanos plásticos amigos’, y después vienen las compras de camionetas de lujo, vacaciones cinco estrellas en Miami, Panamá, Aruba, Curazao y otros destinos, ‘regalos’ de apartamentos El Rosal, Alta Florida, Colinas de Bello Monte, Higuerote”. Y el pueblo indignado pelando bolas, lidiando con el bachaqueo, la escasez y la especulación…
  • HIROSHIMA BRAVO, ex diputada del Psuv, comienza su asfixiante sufrimiento por el manejo de riqueza abrupta que deberá justificar en Estados Unidos y ante el pueblo venezolano que juró defender en “revolución”. Desde que fue denunciada como propietaria de un Spa en Miami, se le complicó la vida, pero ahora arrastra en su rodada a una amiga venezolana que posee legalmente unos spa en en Las Mercedes y Chacao; fue quien por solidaridad “le prestó su razón comercial para este lavado de capitales; y ahora la joven empresaria se queja por ser ‘perseguida y hostigada’ por miembros del clan Cabello”.

@manuelisidro21 – @manuelisidroXXI

manuelisidro21@gmail.com

manuelisidroxxi.blogspot.com

DEJA UN COMENTARIO