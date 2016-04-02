Maibort Petit: Narcosobrinos podrían llegar a un acuerdo de culpabilidad con la fiscalía

En la ciudad de Nueva York, el 97 por ciento de los acusados que cometen delitos relacionados con tráfico de drogas se declaran culpables de los cargos que se les imputan y llegan acuerdos con el gobierno Federal para reducir sus condenas. Sólo un 3 % de los inculpados va a juicio y -por lo general- recibe sentencias más severas.
En 2013, los acusados por narcotráfico que decidieron ir a juicio (un total de 747 reos) recibieron condenas superiores a los 16 años de cárcel y los que se declararon culpables (24.018 procesados) fueron condenados a 5 años y 4 meses de prisión apróximadamente según el informe de HRW correspondiente al 2014.
Acuerdo de culpabilidad de los narcosobrinos
En la audiencia que tuvo lugar el 17 de diciembre de 2015, los sobrinos de la actual pareja presidencial de Venezuela, Efraín Antonio Campo Flores y de Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas
se declararon no culpables.
Desde ese día sus defensores se encuentran revisando las evidencias usadas por la parte acusadora para procesar a los dos familiares de Nicolás Maduro y Cilia Flores.
En el documento de acusación, el fiscal Preet Bharara
solicitó a la justicia estadounidense una sentencia de cadena perpetua.
|Fiscal acusador de los Flores, Preet Bharara
Fuentes ligadas al caso han asegurado que los abogados de ambos acusados habrían recomendado “por el mejor interés de sus clientes”, llegar a un acuerdo con los fiscales federales para declararse culpables o sin disputa (nolo contendere) a cambio de la eliminación de uno o más cargos y de la reducción de algunos cargos graves. Este acuerdo de culpabilidad se produciría en la próxima etapa del proceso judicial que se realiza actualmente. Tras el acuerdo, la parte acusadora recomendaría “una sentencia específica aceptable para la defensa que beneficiaría a los acusados (Los primos Flores)”.
¿Un caso más de arreglo entre la fiscalía y los acusados ?
El caso de Efraín Antonio Campo Flores y de Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas podría concluir como miles de acusaciones que pasan por los concurridos tribunales penales de la ciudad de Nueva York, donde los jueces y los fiscales se sienten presionados por la alta demanda de mover los casos rápidamente a través del sistema y proponen acuerdos beneficiosos a los procesados.
|Los primos Flores podrían declararse culpables en cualquier
fase del proceso judicial para bajar los años de condena.
Los juicios penales pueden tomar días, semanas o incluso meses, mientras que las declaraciones de culpabilidad a menudo se pueden arreglar en cuestión de minutos. Además, los resultados de cualquier juicio son generalmente imprevisible, mientras que los acuerdos de culpabilidad con el fiscal proporcionan tanto la parte acusadora como a la defensa, con un cierto grado de control sobre el resultado quedefinitivamente puede beneficiar más al procesado. Este sería el escenario más favorable para los primosFlores.
De acuerdo al anuario del Departamento de Justicia de los EEUU, más del 97% de las condenas provienen de acuerdos negociados, lo que significa solo un 3 % de los casos criminales terminan en un juicio. En los tribunales neoyorquinos, buena parte de los acuerdos suceden después de la lectura de cargos o antes de la audiencia preliminar. Durante este tiempo, los fiscales y abogados defensores hacen su negociación y se produce las ofertas con conocimiento de causa y aceptación. No obstante, no hay ninguna regla para seguir este tipo de mecanismo, y según la ley, los acuerdos de culpabilidad pueden ocurrir en cualquier fase del proceso, inclusive durante el juicio o al final del mismo.
En muchos casos, los acusados se declaran No Culpables tras la lectura de cargos, como es el caso de Efraín Antonio Campo Flores y de Franki Francisco Flores de Freitas y luego que los abogados conocen y discuten con sus clientes las evidencias que soportan la acusación de la fiscalía, les recomiendan llegar a un acuerdo de culpabilidad.
Los primos Flores tendrán una audiencia previa el juicio, el próximo miércoles 6 de abril a las 3 PM. El procedimiento judicial de los sobrinos de la pareja presidencial de Venezuela se encuentra en la fase de descubrimiento.
Negociación de cargos y negociación Sentencia
Los procedimientos para la negociación de los cargos incluye la llamada negociación frase que es un método usado por el fiscal para recomendar una sentencia más leve para los cargos específicos, si el acusado se declara culpable o no se opone a ellos.
O, cuando los fiscales están de acuerdo en dejar caer algunos cargos o reducir algunos por un delito menos grave, a cambio de una declaración de culpabilidad por parte del demandado.
Declararse No culpable para proteger los derechos constitucionales
De acuerdo a lo explicado por la abogada Marcia G. Guevara
-Trejo, por lo general, “el acusado se declara no culpable en la lectura de cargos, no para obtener tiempo adicional, sino para proteger sus derechos constitucionales y revisar con sus defensores las diferentes teorías del crimen del cual se le acusa”
.
|Abogada Marcia G. Guevara-Trejo
“Es poco común que el acusado se declare culpable tras la lectura de cargos al menos que las partes hayan acordado previamente esta disposición” asegura la abogada Guevara-Trejo, quien ejerce su práctica en la Corte de Distrito de Estados Unidos para el Distrito Sur de Nueva York.
Guevara-Trejo recuerda que la lectura de cargos ( Arraignment en inglés) es la etapa del proceso penal en el cual el juez hace conocer al acusado los cargos que se le imputan le entrega de la copia y se le pregunta si se declara culpable o no culpable. Usualmente, el acusado se declara no culpable, aunque se sepa de antemano que se declarara culpable al final del proceso acota.
Las leyes federales del procedimiento penal establecen que el acusado tiene la opción de introducir una defensa, objeción u petición previas al juicio. Esto es lo que se denomina las mociones previas al juicio, (pre-trial motions
). La moción más conocida es la moción para suprimir evidencia explica la abogada Marcia Guevara
.
En el caso de Efraín Antonio Campo Flores y de Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas existen más de 25 GB de evidencias usadas por la fiscalía para soportar la acusación.
La abogada Marcia Guevara explica que las mociones que haga la defensa pueden afectar las evidencias.
…”En caso de que -por ejemplo- los agentes representantes de las autoridades hayan tomado bienes u obtenido declaraciones como evidencias y el abogado esté convencido de que existen razones suficientes para suprimir la evidencia, entonces se podría introducir una moción para suprimir esa evidencia. En caso de que la corte decida declarar con lugar la moción, dicha evidencia no podrá ser utilizada en el juicio. En caso de que el juez declare sin lugar la moción, dicha evidencia será utilizada en el juicio”.
@maibortpetit
www.maibortpetit.com
