Maibort Petit: Juicio de caso “narcosobrinos” podría iniciar entre julio y octubre

Este miércoles, fue diferida una vez más la fecha de audiencia del caso de los “narcosobrino”, la periodista Maibort Petit, habló sobre este caso vía telefónica desde New York, para Dámaso 2.0 por Éxitos 89.7fm.
Francisco Flores De Freitas se ha declarado “pobre” en diversas oportunidades ante la justicia norteamericana, como una estrategia jurídica. Petit, explicó, que “extrañamente” cuando son detenidos los sobrinos Flores contaban con un escritorio jurídico costoso, se declaran “financieramente incapaces” y tras la petición de la designación de abogados públicos, solicitan el diferimiento para el estudio de su expediente, y luego es contratado otro bufete mucho más costoso.”
En este proceso surgen interrogantes, como el origen del dinero utilizado para el pago de los honorarios de los abogados.
Para Petit, hay tres posibles mecanismos de pago de los bufetes de abogados:
.- La defensa de los abogados sean gratuita.
.-El escritorio jurídico tenga relaciones e intereses con el gobierno venezolano.
.- Que el dinero provenga de corrupción administrativa o del narcotráfico.
Petit, afirmó que la defensa de Campos Flores, en un principio cobraba 3 mil dólares la hora.
Según, informantes de Petit, el juicio podría iniciar entre julio y octubre.
Explicó, que esto se debe a que los sobrinos de la primera dama Cilia Flores descubrieron la debilidad jurídica en las leyes norteamericanas, “descubrieron que el juez Paul Crotty, no puede negarse al cambio de abogados el número de veces que quieran, de lo contrario, al final del proceso, la defensa podría llevar el caso a una corte de apelaciones argumentando que el juez denegó injustamente la solicitud, y la condena ser revertida.”
Más detalles del caso en maibortpetit.com y en las redes sociales de Twitter e Instagram : @maibortpetit
