Maduro: Vamos construyendo la mÃ¡xima felicidad social

Maduro: Vamos construyendo la mÃ¡xima felicidad social

Por biendateao -
2062
588
COMPARTIR

 

El presidente de la RepÃºblica, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, aseverÃ³ este sÃ¡bado que â€œvamos con el espÃ­ritu de BolÃ­var construyendo `LA MÃXIMA FELICIDAD SOCIALÂ´ avanzando en el Plan de la Patria, concretando los sueÃ±os de ChÃ¡vezâ€.

AsÃ­ lo dijo a travÃ©s de su cuenta de TwitterÂ @NicolasMaduro.

El presidente, en una serie de tuits manifestÃ³: â€œHoy seguimos el censo de activaciÃ³n de la Gran MisiÃ³n Hogares de la Patria, agradezco a todos los voluntarios por la movilizaciÃ³n nacionalâ€.

â€œTodos los Ministros desplegados por nuestra Patria Casa por Casa, Familia por Familiaâ€¦. vamos a proteger a los Hogares de nuestra Patriaâ€, precisÃ³.

Y prosiguiÃ³ diciendo que â€œla base del Socialismo Bolivariano es construir Hogares de Vida y de Patria para consolidar las Comunidades como espacios de convivenciaâ€.

Maduro escribiÃ³ ademÃ¡s, que â€œel Socialismo Territorial es la DimensiÃ³n Concreta del la nueva Sociedad construida desde adentro de la Patria profunda, en la Comunidadâ€.

Anyiseth Sequera/ND

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

588 COMENTARIOS

  1. rfLG6T I think other website proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and magnificent user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  9. SEO Company Orange Company I think this internet site contains some really good info for everyone . The ground that a good man treads is hallowed. by Johann von Goethe.

  13. We stumbled over here by a different page and thought I might check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking at your web page for a second time.

  14. It is in reality a nice and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  20. Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this site.

  34. Im no pro, but I suppose you just crafted an excellent point. You undoubtedly know what youre speaking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.

  47. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  56. Once open look for the line that says #LAST LINE аАааАТбТТ ADD YOUR ENTRIES BEFORE THIS ONE аАааАТбТТ DO NOT REMOVE

  60. This content has a lot of great information that is apparently intended to make you think. There are excellent points made here and I agree on many. I like the way this content is written.

  62. Spot on with this write-up, I seriously believe that this site needs a lot more attention. I all probably be returning to read through more, thanks for the info!

  63. Wow, awesome weblog structure! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you make running a blog look easy. The total look of your website is excellent, let alone the content!

  114. Whats Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I ave discovered It positively useful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & help different users like its aided me. Good job.

  122. This write-up contains fantastic original thinking. The informational content material here proves that issues arenaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТt so black and white. I feel smarter from just reading this.

  131. Thank you for another magnificent post. Where else could anyone get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.

  133. whoah this blog is wonderful i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, many people are hunting around for this information, you can aid them greatly.

  163. Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I am hoping you write again soon!|

  171. Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any tips and hints for novice blog writers? I’d genuinely appreciate it.|

  181. You could certainly see your enthusiasm within the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.

  188. Hi there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I am confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.|

  193. Hi, i believe that i noticed you visited my weblog thus i came to go back the prefer?.I’m attempting to in finding things to improve my website!I suppose its good enough to make use of some of your concepts!!|

  194. Appreciating the persistence you put into your site and detailed information you offer. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed information. Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.|

  195. Hey there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you need any coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!|

  198. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!|

  205. It’s in point of fact a great and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.|

  273. I think other site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and magnificent user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  277. First off I would like to say great blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you don’t mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to writing. I’ve had trouble clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out. I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints? Kudos!|

  302. Wow! This can be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  305. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday. It will always be interesting to read through articles from other authors and use something from other websites.

  317. It’аs in reality a nice and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you just shared this useful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  327. Hello, this weekend is nice designed for me, since this moment i am reading this wonderful educational paragraph here at my residence.|

  330. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  333. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some suggestions for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.|

  342. One of my all time special quotes appears very fitting here “Success is nothing more than a few simple disciplines, practiced every day; while failure is simply a few errors in judgment, repeated every day. It is the accumulative weight of our disciplines and our judgments that leads us to either fortune or failure.”–Jim Rohn

  345. hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise some technical points using this web site, since I experienced to reload the web site a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will often affect your placement in google and can damage your quality score if advertising and marketing with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you update this again soon.|

  348. I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  349. Usually I don at read article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to take a look at and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very great post.

  357. Excellent blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol|

  368. I am really loving the theme/design of your web site. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems? A few of my blog readers have complained about my website not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Do you have any tips to help fix this issue?

  372. It is in point of fact a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m happy that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.|

  375. Hello superb blog! Does running a blog like this take a great deal of work? I’ve no expertise in coding but I was hoping to start my own blog in the near future. Anyhow, should you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share. I know this is off subject but I simply had to ask. Thank you!|

  394. Hello would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using? I’m going to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S My apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!|

  396. Hi! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.|

  402. thanks for sharing Hi. I need to to ask something?is this a wordpress blog page as we are thinking about shifting over to WP. Additionally did you make this design all by yourself? Thank you.

  410. Nice post. I learn some thing tougher on distinct blogs everyday. Most commonly it is stimulating to learn to read content from other writers and exercise a specific thing there. I’d would rather use some together with the content in my weblog no matter whether you don’t mind. Natually I’ll provide you with a link in your web weblog. Many thanks for sharing.

  418. Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  446. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I ave truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  465. Thanks for some other great article. Where else may anyone get that type of information in such a perfect method of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.

  478. Regards for helping out, wonderful information. Nobody can be exactly like me. Sometimes even I have trouble doing it. by Tallulah Bankhead.

  482. I was very happy to uncover this page. I wanted to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and I have you book-marked to see new stuff in your site.

  489. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!|

  508. Perfectly indited content material, appreciate it for entropy. The earth was made round so we would not see too far down the road. by Karen Blixen.

  551. Take pleasure in the blog you delivered.. Great thought processes you have got here.. My internet surfing seem complete.. thanks. Genuinely useful standpoint, thanks for posting..

  572. Hi, i feel that i noticed you visited my site thus i came to go back the choose?.I’m trying to in finding issues to improve my web site!I assume its good enough to use some of your ideas!!|

  573. This web site is really a walk-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didnaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТt know who to ask. Glimpse here, and youaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТll definitely discover it.

  575. Thanks for taking the time to talk about this, I feel fervently about this and I take pleasure in learning about this topic. Please, as you gain

  584. Terrific work! This is the type of information that are supposed to be shared across the web. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my web site. Thanks =)

  588. If you are ready to watch comical videos online then I suggest you to pay a visit this web page, it includes in fact so humorous not only movies but also additional data.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO