Maduro se reuniÃ³ con Vladimir Putin: â€œVenezuela es uno de los socios mÃ¡s importantes de Rusiaâ€

El presidente de la RepÃºblica, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, se reuniÃ³ este jueves con su homÃ³logo ruso, Vladimir Putin,con la finalidad de discutir los precios del petrÃ³leo.
El encuentro fue en Novo Ogariovo, la residencia campestre del presidente ruso en las afueras de MoscÃº.
Ambos mandatarios evaluaron los avances y la realizaciÃ³n de proyectos energÃ©ticosbilaterales.
El presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro indicÃ³ que â€œhemos venido a trabajar los temas bilateralesasÃ como asuntos de primer orden, como es la estabilidad de nuestros recursos naturalesâ€.
Asimismo, el jefe de Estado de Rusia manifestÃ³ durante la reuniÃ³n su alegrÃa â€œpor la oportunidad de hablar no sÃ³lo temas corrientes sino proyectos de largo plazoâ€ con su par venezolano.
â€œVenezuela no es sÃ³lo un paÃs amigo, sino un socio muy cercano, uno de los socios mÃ¡s importantes de Rusiaâ€œ, expresÃ³.
Maduro tambiÃ©n expresÃ³ la solidaridad de Caracas con Rusia frente a la situaciÃ³n que afronta este paÃs por las sanciones internacionales debido a la crisis de Ucrania.
â€œExpresamos nuestra solidaridad y apoyo al pueblo ruso y nuestra confianza en su capacidad de trabajo y en que sabrÃ¡ salir de esta situaciÃ³n. Venezuela siempre estÃ¡ con Rusiaâ€, manifestÃ³.
Con informaciÃ³n de EFE y Prensa Miraflores
