Maduro:  ¿qué pretenden desaparecernos?

Luego de conocerse la decisión de la Cámara de diputados del Congreso de Brasil de aprobar un juicio político contra la presidenta de Brasil, Dilma Rousseff, el mandatario venezolanom Nicolás Maduro, manifestó su rechazo a la decisión.
Denominó de derecha a la decisión tomada por la amalgama de partidos que votaron por un juicio ante las denuncias de corrupción a la gestión de la primera mandataria brasileña.
“La derecha del continente desconoce la Soberanía Popular ¿que pretenden desaparecernos? Alerta,alerta que Camina”, manifestó el Jefe de Estado.
El mandatario manifestó su apoyo a la presidenta de Brasil, quien podría enfrentar un juicio político.
El Senado deberá pronunciarse y decidir si acepta las acusaciones para instaurar el juicio político.
Rousseff podría separarse de su cargo como presidenta durante 180 días, que sería el plazo que el Senado tendría para realizar el trámite que pudiera concluir con su destitución.
