Maduro propone militarizar sitios de producciÃ³n y venta de gasolina

El presidente de la RepÃºblica informÃ³ que en la tarde del jueves un buque tratÃ³ de contrabandear 60.000 mil barriles de gasolina pero gracias a unos “patriotas cooperantes” capturaron a los responsables

El presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro en el Seminario consultivo Nueva Frontera de Paz se refiriÃ³ al contrabando de combustible en la frontera colombo-venezolana y asegurÃ³ que Colombia no produce gasolina pero aÃºn asÃ­ la exporta, punto que tocarÃ¡ en su reuniÃ³n con el presidente Juan Manuel Santos.

“Todo lo que se ha dicho es verdad. Todo lo que lo Colombia hace para legalizar el contrabando de gasolina lo ha puesto en su ley. Colombia no produce un litro de gasolina. Eso lo vamos a corregir en la reuniÃ³n con el presidente Santos”, expresÃ³.

Maduro informÃ³ que en la tarde del jueves un buque tratÃ³ de contrabandear 60.000 mil barriles de gasolina pero gracias a unos “patriotas cooperantes” capturaron a los responsables.

“Ayer capturamos un buque que habÃ­a declarado falsamente que llevaba 10.000 barriles y zarpÃ³. Unos patriotas cooperantes nos habÃ­an informado la verdad, llevaba 60.000 barriles de gasolina, iba a entregar 10.000 en La Guaira y se iba al Caribe a vender la gasolina venezolana. Les pusimos los ganchos, presos estÃ¡n”, asegurÃ³.

El presidente indicÃ³ que de ser necesaria la militarizaciÃ³n de los sitios donde se hace, circula y se vende la gasolina; lo harÃ¡n para detener el contrabando.

“He ordenado a nuestros organismos de inteligencia, al ministro GonzÃ¡lez LÃ³pez y al ministro de la defensa, iniciar una batalla apoyados en el poder que nos da la constituciÃ³n y la ley para perseguir a los bandidos, a los corruptos que desde el Estado Venezolano estÃ¡n articulando las mafias de gasolina hacia Colombia. Si hay que militarizar todos, todas, las instancias por donde se hace la gasolina, circula y se vende. InmediÃ¡tamente hagÃ¡moslo Padrino LÃ³pez”, dijo.

Maduro afirmÃ³ que no habrÃ¡ “protegidos, apellidos, intocables de la alcurnia ni de nada”.

