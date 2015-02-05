Maduro instÃ³ a Obama a detener golpe de Estado en su contra

Maduro instó a Obama a detener golpe de Estado en su contra

Por biendateao
El presidente de Venezuela, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, acusÃ³ este miÃ©rcoles al Gobierno de Estados Unidos de estar detrÃ¡s de un plan de golpe de Estado en su contra y pidiÃ³ a su par estadounidense, Barack Obama, que lo detenga â€œa tiempoâ€.

Maduro pidiÃ³ a Obama â€œrectificarâ€ y â€œdetener la locura del Gobierno de los EEUUâ€ contra su paÃ­s, â€œdetener a tiempo ese plan de golpe de Estado, de destrucciÃ³n de Venezuelaâ€.

El presidente hizo la solicitud durante un discurso que ofreciÃ³ en el acto de celebraciÃ³n del 23 aniversario del intento de golpe de Estado que encabezÃ³ el fallecido presidente Hugo ChÃ¡vez en el que reiterÃ³ las denuncias que ha hecho en los Ãºltimos dÃ­as sobre una supuesta intenciÃ³n de derrocarlo por parte de EEUU.

Maduro tambiÃ©n criticÃ³ al director de la Agencia de Inteligencia del Departamento de Defensa estadounidense, Vincent Stewart, quien recientemente dio a conocer un informe en el que pronostica una nueva ola de protestas en Venezuela.

El presidente calificÃ³ el informe de â€œdeclaraciÃ³n indignanteâ€ y apuntÃ³ que Stewart â€œlo que hace es leer un guiÃ³n de guerra sucia contra Venezuelaâ€.

Asimismo, indicÃ³ que â€œmuy prontoâ€ el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia de Venezuela (TSJ) â€œva a dictar una sentencia histÃ³rica sobre la pretendida ley de sanciones del Congreso de EEUUâ€ contra funcionarios venezolanos, â€œrepudiÃ¡ndola y rechazÃ¡ndolaâ€.

Maduro hizo estas declaraciones poco antes de reunirse con el secretario general de la UniÃ³n de Naciones Suramericanas (Unasur) Ernesto Samper, a quien solicitÃ³ el martes que asuma una iniciativa diplomÃ¡tica para buscar un mecanismo de diÃ¡logo con el Gobierno de Estados Unidos.

El lunes pasado el Departamento de Estado de EEUU informÃ³ de la aprobaciÃ³n de nuevas sanciones contra funcionarios y exfuncionarios del Gobierno venezolano considerados por Washington â€œresponsables o cÃ³mplicesâ€ de violaciones de los derechos humanos.

Read more here: http://www.elnuevoherald.com/noticias/mundo/america-latina/venezuela-es/article9294803.html#storylink=cpy

