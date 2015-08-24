Maduro habrÃ­a cometido un delito durante alocuciÃ³n presidencial

Maduro habrÃ­a cometido un delito durante alocuciÃ³n presidencial

El presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro mostrÃ³ en la televisiÃ³n nacional un video donde el imputado por desmembrar a una mujer hablÃ³ sobre su vinculaciÃ³n con partidos de oposiciÃ³n y paramilitares.

Runrun.es reseÃ±Ã³ que lo ocurrido es un delito, de acuerdo con el abogado penalista, Luis Izquiel.Â â€œEs completamente ilegal, el CÃ³digo OrgÃ¡nico Procesal Penal establece queÂ la investigaciÃ³n es reservada a terceros, es decir no puede ser mostrada a personas que no sean parte de la investigaciÃ³nâ€, explicÃ³.

En el capÃ­tulo III del COPP, el artÃ­culo 313 sobre el carÃ¡cter de las actuaciones reza que todos los actos de la investigaciÃ³n serÃ¡n reservados para los terceros.

En repetidas ocasiones, la Fiscal General de la RepÃºblica, Luisa Ortega DÃ­az,Â se ha negado a dar informaciÃ³n de varios casos, alegando que la investigaciÃ³n se prohÃ­be. Un ejemplo de ello ocurriÃ³ en una entrevista donde el periodista de CNN Ismael Cala le preguntÃ³ sobre el secuestro de Nairobi Pinto, y la funcionario explicÃ³ que revelar algo podrÃ­a poner en peligro la seguridad de la vÃ­ctima.

â€œLe dan un enfoque polÃ­tico que pierde credibilidad. Si maÃ±ana el Ministerio PÃºblico imputa a algunas personas por esos delitos, la defensa de esas personas puede usar a su favor la divulgaciÃ³n de ese video, y se cae como pruebaâ€, explicÃ³ el comisario Luis Godoy, ex jefe de la DivisiÃ³n contra Homicidios del Cicpc,

TambiÃ©n es ilegal porqueÂ el COPP prohÃ­be mostrar las carasÂ de los detenidos. â€œPor eso en la mayorÃ­a de los casos vemos a los delincuentes con bolsas o algo en la cabeza. Hay una excepciÃ³n cuando el imputado y su abogado lo autorizan, pero la regla general es ocultar el rostroâ€, indicÃ³ Izquiel.

 

EL NACIONAL

