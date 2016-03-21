Maduro felicitó a “la generación de oro”

Maduro felicitó a “la generación de oro”

Por biendateao
El presidente de la República, Nicolás Maduro, felicitó este domingo a la atleta Yulimar Rojas y a la selección venezolana sub 17 de fútbol femenino por sus logros este fin de semana.

“La Generación de Oro lleva la bandera de la alegría y la victoria de nuestra Patria. Felicidades Campeonas”, escribió el jefe de Estado en su cuenta de Twitter.

El combinado vinotinto femenino derrotó 1-0 a su similar de Brasil este domingo en el Suramericano de la disciplina y conquistó el bicampeonato en el torneo, mientras que Rojas logró este sábado el campeonato mundial de triple salto por primera vez en la historia del país.

