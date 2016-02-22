Maduro en El Tablazo: “Regalado se acabó”

Maduro en El Tablazo: “Regalado se acabó”

El presidente Nicolás Maduro llegó este lunes al Complejo Petroquímico Ana María Campo, ubicado en la Costa Oriental del Lago, estado Zulia, para articular el nuevo Sistema Productivo de Empresas Públicas.

Durante su intervención el presidente de la República, Nicolás Maduro, indicó a las empresas del Estado que “el regalado se acabó”.

“No venimos a pedir plata, venimos a dar trabajos y resultados, eso es una consiga… El tiempo del pedido y del regalado, se acabó”, dijo.

 

 

Fuente: La Patilla

DEJA UN COMENTARIO