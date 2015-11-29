Maduro dice que “el pueblo argentino estÃ¡ listo para luchar” contra Macri

El presidente venezolano, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, dijo este sÃ¡bado que “el pueblo de Argentina estÃ¡ listo para luchar” contra el Gobierno del presidente electo de ese paÃs, Mauricio Macri, quien asumirÃ¡ el 10 de diciembre prÃ³ximo. “Se lo que les digo: el pueblo argentino estÃ¡ listo para luchar”, declarÃ³ Maduro en un acto nocturno sabatino en la ciudad de Maracaibo, en el noroeste de Venezuela, retransmitido por el nacional VTV de la televisiÃ³n estatal.
Maduro no hizo mÃ¡s alusiones sobre Argentina, aunque dijo que el conservador Macri ganÃ³ las elecciones presidenciales en una segunda vuelta celebrada el pasado domingo por un margen “micromilÃmetro”.
Con su asunciÃ³n el prÃ³ximo 10 de diciembre la Presidencia de Argentina dejarÃ¡ atrÃ¡s doce aÃ±os de gobiernos kirchneristas aliados de Maduro y de su antecesor, el fallecido Hugo ChÃ¡vez (1999-2013).
El futuro presidente argentino advirtiÃ³ recientemente que pedirÃ¡ en la prÃ³xima Cumbre del ComÃºn del Sur (Mercosur), de diciembre, que se aplique la clÃ¡usula democrÃ¡tica contra Venezuela por la “persecuciÃ³n” a sus opositores y por la violaciÃ³n a “la libertad de expresiÃ³n” que le achaca a Maduro.
El Gobierno de Maduro ya rechazÃ³ el de Macri y lo calificÃ³ como un “acto de injerencia interna en las elecciones parlamentarias” que se celebrarÃ¡n en Venezuela el prÃ³ximo 6 de diciembre, y de lo mismo ha acusado a la UniÃ³n Europea y al Gobierno de Estados Unidos.
“Lo que les corresponde es reconocer a la RevoluciÃ³n Bolivariana y reconocer los resultados del 6 de diciembre, y dejar de conspirar y apoyar a los grupos extremistas de derecha”, aÃ±adiÃ³ Maduro tras tildar a Estados Unidos de “imperio asesino de niÃ±os y pueblos”.
La administraciÃ³n estadounidense, aÃ±adiÃ³, tambiÃ©n “debe dejar de hacer lobby presionando a presidentes y primeros ministros en el mundo para que se pronuncien en contra de Venezuela”, como sostiene que ha logrado en el caso de Macri.
http://www.parts-dell.cc/product/xps-hard-drive
v6CvFl The whole look of your web site is fantastic, let well as the content material! Excellent weblog right here! Additionally your site quite a bit up very fast!
free pc games download full version for windows xp
[…]The facts talked about inside the write-up are several of the best offered […]
coffee beans kona
Buy the best Kona Coffee Online! Shop the Kona Coffee Belt district for the truly amazing taste of 100% Pure Kona. Get ready to experience the best fresh Kona Coffee beans online!
gourmet coffee belt kona
Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.
