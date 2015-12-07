Maduro deberÃ¡ lidiar con una compleja crisis econÃ³mica sin el control de la AN

La derrota del oficialismo venezolano en los comicios legislativos lo pone ante un escenario complejo: por primera vez en 17 aÃ±os deberÃ¡ lidiar con una compleja crisis econÃ³mica sin el control de la Asamblea Nacional.

El Consejo Nacional Electoral anunciÃ³ en la madrugada del lunes en su primer boletÃ­n que luego del escrutinio del 96,03% de las actas de votaciÃ³n, la coaliciÃ³n opositora Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica obtuvo 99 escaÃ±os de los 167 de la Asamblea. El oficialismo sumÃ³ 46 legisladores y resta adjudicar 22 escaÃ±os, entre ellos los de los tres representantes de las etnias indÃ­genas.

â€œNosotros tenemos seguro, de acuerdo a lo escrutado, ya 108 diputados. Esa cifra podrÃ­a escalarâ€, afirmÃ³ el lunes JesÃºs Torrealba, secretario ejecutivo de la alianza opositora.

La oposiciÃ³n podrÃ­a llegar a alcanzar cerca de 115 diputados, indicaron a The Associated Press fuentes de la Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica.

De alcanzar esa cifra la oposiciÃ³n lograrÃ­a una mayorÃ­a calificada esencial para aprobar leyes habilitantes y leyes orgÃ¡nicas que organizan el resto de los poderes y sirven de marco a otras leyes; designar o remover a los magistrados del Tribunal Supremo de Justicia, a los rectores del Consejo Nacional Electoral, la fiscal general, el contralor general y el defensor del pueblo; convocar a una Asamblea Constituyente y aprobar una reforma constitucional, entre otros temas.

Torrealba considerÃ³ â€œhistÃ³ricosâ€ los resultados y afirmÃ³ que el oficialismo sufriÃ³ una â€œestruendosa derrotaâ€.

El dirigente dijo a la prensa que estos resultados deben llevar a todos los actores polÃ­ticos y en particular a la alianza opositora a â€œreinventarseâ€ porque â€œuna cosa es unirse para resistir y otra cosa es unirse para gobernarâ€.

Asimismo, planteÃ³ que el oficialismo debe â€œdigerir una derrota y generar un nuevo tejido dirigente que tenga legitimidad efectiva en su propia base y aprender a relacionarse con el paÃ­s no desde la agresiÃ³n y la amenaza sino desde la propuesta y el trabajoâ€.

En una alocuciÃ³n tras conocerse los resultados, el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro reconociÃ³ la derrota y elogiÃ³ el sistema electoral venezolano.

â€œHemos venido con nuestra moral, con nuestra Ã©tica a reconocer estos resultados adversos, aceptarlos y decirle a nuestra Venezuela ha triunfado la constituciÃ³n y la democraciaâ€, dijo el mandatario.

AsÃ­ los adversarios de Maduro diluyeron el dominio oficialista de mÃ¡s de tres lustros en el Congreso que le permitiÃ³ aprobar sin obstÃ¡culos leyes fundamentales, nombrar miembros en poderes pÃºblicos y avanzar en el propÃ³sito de convertir a Venezuela en un estado socialista.

El directivo de la encuestadora local DatanÃ¡lisis, Luis Vicente LeÃ³n, dijo a AP que estos resultados deben llevar al oficialismo a una revisiÃ³n de su proyecto polÃ­tico y su manera de gobernar porque la poblaciÃ³n â€œmayoritariamente lo rechazÃ³â€ en las urnas.

LeÃ³n indicÃ³ que para Maduro la situaciÃ³n es â€œmuy complejaâ€ porque deberÃ¡ lidiar con una crisis econÃ³mica, un debilitamiento polÃ­tico y una posible crisis en lo interno del oficialismo.

Entre octubre y noviembre el respaldo popular de Maduro subiÃ³ unos once puntos porcentuales y se ubicÃ³ en 32%, segÃºn cifras de DatanÃ¡lisis. Esta recuperaciÃ³n en la popularidad fue atribuida a la campaÃ±a electoral que emprendiÃ³ el oficialismo y que implicÃ³ el reparto de computadoras, lavadoras y bolsas de comida entre los sectores populares, donde se concentra el mayor respaldo al gobierno.

El analista descartÃ³ que estos resultados puedan representar el fin del modelo que impulsÃ³ el fallecido Hugo ChÃ¡vez hace mÃ¡s de una dÃ©cada pero planteÃ³ que sin duda desencadenarÃ¡n un â€œproceso de renovaciÃ³nâ€ en la dirigencia chavista.

Falta aÃºn por totalizar los votos en nueve de las 87 circunscripciones distribuidas en los 23 estados del paÃ­s y el Distrito Capital, donde la tendencia aÃºn no es irreversible, dijo la presidenta del Consejo nacional Electoral Tibisay Lucena. Por otra parte, aÃºn no se han contabilizado los resultados oficiales de otras dos circunscripciones localizadas en zonas selvÃ¡ticas remotas de los estados Apure y Amazonas.

El gobierno sostuvo que la derrota fue consecuencia de una â€œguerra econÃ³micaâ€ promovida por empresarios y sectores opositores. En los Ãºltimos nueve aÃ±os Venezuela ha registrado la mayor tasa de inflaciÃ³n de la regiÃ³n.

â€œEs heroico que estemos hoy recogiendo el 42% de los votantes de esta fiesta electoral, luego de lo que se nos ha hecho y de lo que se ha hecho padecer a nuestro puebloâ€ en materia econÃ³mica, expresÃ³ Maduro. â€œHoy mÃ¡s que nunca falta la uniÃ³n de los revolucionarios, de los chavistasâ€¦ de una nueva etapa que se abreâ€.

Los analistas asocian la inflaciÃ³n y el desabastecimiento al agotamiento de un modelo econÃ³mico caracterizado por el control de precios y de cambio vigente desde 2003 y a un crecimiento del gasto pÃºblico que ha llevado aumentar el dinero circulante en la economÃ­a a niveles nunca antes vistos.

Pese a que las autoridades llevan casi un aÃ±o sin publicar el Ã­ndice inflacionario, algunos analistas estiman que el alza de precios alcanzÃ³ los tres dÃ­gitos.

â€œLas familias venezolanas se cansaron de vivir las consecuencias del fracasoâ€, dijo Torrealba al leer un comunicado conjunto de la coaliciÃ³n.

Maduro habÃ­a prometido en varias ocasiones en las Ãºltimas semanas que si perdÃ­a se lanzarÃ­a a la calle para defender los logros del proyecto socialista de ChÃ¡vez, su mentor polÃ­tico, pero poco antes de la votaciÃ³n cambiÃ³ de tono.

â€œEn Venezuela lo que va a reinar es la democracia, la pazâ€¦ Yo he dicho que vamos a las calles pero quizÃ¡s y me equivoquÃ© no podemos ir donde nosotros siempre estamos. Nosotros siempre estamos en las calles con la genteâ€, dijo.

El mandatario tambiÃ©n exhortÃ³ a sus adversarios a que â€œadministren muy bien ese triunfo que han obtenidoâ€ y expresÃ³ que â€œojalÃ¡ puedan ponerse en sintonÃ­a con la necesidad de millones de que cese la guerra econÃ³micaâ€.

Centenares de personas con banderas venezolanas, celebraron la victoria en una de las avenidas del prÃ³spero municipio de Chacao, en el este de la capital, uno de los bastiones de la oposiciÃ³n.

â€œVienen cosas positivas. Muchas personas han despertado polÃ­ticamente. Me siento muy felizâ€, dijo Deivis GuillÃ©n, un cantante y publicista de origen humilde de 32 aÃ±os, mientras corrÃ­a en medio de la vÃ­a festejando el triunfo.

Juan Carlos GutiÃ©rrez, un estudiante de ingenierÃ­a de clase media de 28 aÃ±os, celebraba tomando un vaso de whisky en la calle.

â€œSabÃ­a que esto venÃ­a. Esta victoria es histÃ³rica y representa un respiro en medio de esta crisisâ€, expresÃ³.

GutiÃ©rrez admitiÃ³ que esta situaciÃ³n no resuelve los problemas generados por la crisis pero sostuvo que representa â€œun alivioâ€.

Por JORGE RUEDA y FABIOLA SÃNCHEZ, Associated Press