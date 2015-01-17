Maduro anunciarÃ¡ medidas econÃ³micas el prÃ³ximo martes

El presidente de la RepÃºblica, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, anunciÃ³ en cadena nacional que el prÃ³ximo martes anunciarÃ¡ las nuevas medidas econÃ³micas que regirÃ¡n en el paÃs.
â€œEl prÃ³ximo martes los invito, a las 5:00 de la tarde anunciare este conjunto de medidas para acelerar la transiciÃ³n econÃ³mica al socialismo productivo para cambiar todo lo que se tenga que cambiarâ€, dijo el presidente.
SegÃºn maduro estas medidas serÃ¡n para proteger a todo el pueblo de Venezuela
â€œYo vengo preparando un conjunto de acciones, decisiones para proteger socialmente al pueblo, a los que trabajan, humildes, viejitos, jÃ³venes, estudiantesâ€, asegurÃ³.
IndicÃ³ que los anuncios que dictarÃ¡ en su rendiciÃ³n de Memoria y Cuenta, se enfocarÃ¡n en impulsar la economÃa, la producciÃ³n y la inversiÃ³n en divisas.
â€œEstos planes son para ampliar la inversiÃ³n social. Estas acciones serÃ¡n de carÃ¡cter econÃ³micas para estimular el desarrollo econÃ³mico del paÃs (â€¦) Para optimizar el ingreso de divisas y la inversiÃ³n de esas divisas tanto del petrÃ³leo, como las nuevas fuentes de financiamientoâ€
