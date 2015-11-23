Macri: de empresario a presidente de Argentina

Macri: de empresario a presidente de Argentina

Mauricio Macri tiene muchos motivos para celebrar. No solo ha llegado a la Presidencia argentina, sino que es el primer mandatario del paÃ­s elegido en segunda vuelta yÂ su nombramiento marca un cambio drÃ¡stico y termina con los doce aÃ±os de la llamada â€œera Kâ€.

Pocos apostaban apenas hace unos aÃ±os a que Macri, el â€œingenieroâ€, como se le conoce en cÃ­rculos polÃ­ticos y empresariales, un hombre sin tradiciÃ³n militante y que aterrizÃ³ en la polÃ­tica en su madurez, llegarÃ­a a la Presidencia en su primer intento.

Ha roto, ademÃ¡s,Â la tradiciÃ³n de abogados en el sillÃ³n de Rivadavia y es el primer empresario que logra el bastÃ³n presidencial desde el retorno de la democracia,Â en 1983.

Pero no es la Ãºnica tradiciÃ³n que ha roto este â€œniÃ±oâ€ mimado por la oposiciÃ³n, que cambiÃ³ los negocios por el fÃºtbol antes de saltar a la polÃ­tica.

Para llegar a la Presidencia, Macri se ha creado un perfil de ciudadano medio, con un aspecto desenfadado y una campaÃ±a audaz e innovadora, basada en el contacto personal y volcada en las redes sociales, mÃ¡s eficaz que las multitudinarias concentraciones del peronismo.

Este ingeniero de 56 aÃ±os (Tandil, provincia de Buenos Aires, 1959), comenzÃ³ su carrera en las empresas del imperio fundado por su padre, el italiano Franco Macri.

Evita las etiquetas ideolÃ³gicas y apuesta por el â€œdesarrollismo del siglo XXIâ€, con la bandera del â€œcambioâ€ y el sueÃ±o, ha dicho, de una Argentina unida.

Este ingeniero de 56 aÃ±os (Tandil, provincia de Buenos Aires, 1959), comenzÃ³ su carrera en las empresas del imperio fundado por su padre, el italiano Franco Macri.

A los 32 aÃ±os fue secuestrado durante dos semanas por un grupo de expolicÃ­as, una experiencia que marcÃ³ su vida pero que, vista en la distancia, le ayudÃ³ en su carrera polÃ­tica.

â€œSi yo no hubiese sido secuestrado, tal vez mi vida pÃºblica no hubiese existidoâ€, ha reconocido pÃºblicamente en alguna ocasiÃ³n.

De los negocios familiares saltÃ³ al deporte como presidente del popular Boca Juniors. Una exitosa gestiÃ³n, con el rÃ©cord de 17 tÃ­tulos internacionales para el club, le abriÃ³ las puertas de la fama y de la polÃ­tica.

Rostro habitual de las revistas del corazÃ³n a finales de los 90, Macri creÃ³ 2003 Compromiso para el Cambio, un semillero de jÃ³venes profesionales de distintas tendencias.

Consolidado el grupo,Â naciÃ³ Propuesta Republicana (Pro), el partido que le permitiÃ³ convertirse en diputado nacional y ganar la AlcaldÃ­a de Buenos Aires en 2007.

Con una oposiciÃ³n fragmentada, Macri asumiÃ³ progresivamente del papel de portavoz opositor con la vista puesta en la Presidencia.

En 2011 llegÃ³ a adelantar incluso sus planes, pero la muerte de NÃ©stor Kirchner, un aÃ±o antes, fortaleciÃ³ electoralmente a su esposa y sucesora, Cristina FernÃ¡ndez, y Macri se replegÃ³.

FernÃ¡ndez revalidÃ³ la Presidencia con un 54 por ciento de votos y el â€œingenieroâ€ se consolidÃ³ en la ciudad, con un 64 por ciento de apoyo. Con este aval en la mano, comenzÃ³ a preparar concienzudamente su carrera presidencial.

Consciente de que lideraba una fuerza joven, con cuadros desconocidos y carente de una estructura nacional, tejiÃ³ una alianza con la centenaria UniÃ³n CÃ­vica Radical y socios coyunturales.

Un peronismo dividido y distanciado del nÃºcleo duro del kirchnerismo colaborÃ³ con la estrategia de Macri para escalar posiciones.

Su gran desafÃ­o fue convencer a los argentinos de que, por primera vez, era necesaria una segunda vuelta para elegir a su presidente. Lo logrÃ³ el 25 de octubre.

Solo tres puntos le separaron del candidato oficialista, Daniel Scioli, en la primera ronda. Y asestÃ³, ademÃ¡s, un golpe estratÃ©gico al peronismo: ganÃ³ la provincia de Buenos Aires, el mayor distrito electoral, determinante en una elecciÃ³n presidencial.

â€œMetÃ­ un gol de tiro libreâ€, admitiÃ³ hoy el presidente electo para definir el resultado obtenido hace un mes.

Tampoco ha tenido impacto electoral alguno su procesamiento como partÃ­cipe de una asociaciÃ³n ilÃ­cita en una causa por presunto espionaje ilegal.

Con las cifras en la mano, su camino a la Casa Rosada se convirtiÃ³ ya en un paseo, abonado por un nutrido equipo de profesionales con dos figuras clave: Marcos PeÃ±a, su mano derecha, y pieza fundamental de su futuro Gabinete, y el ecuatoriano Jaime DurÃ¡n Barba.

A medida que crecÃ­a polÃ­ticamente, los argentinos han sido testigos de la evoluciÃ³n de Macri. Se afeitÃ³ el bigote, cambiÃ³ los trajes y la corbata por cazadoras, camisas claras y â€œjeansâ€, y no tuvo empacho en cantar y bailar en pÃºblico para celebrar sus triunfos electorales.

El proceso de transformaciÃ³n incluyÃ³ el relato de anÃ©cdotas tan personales como que ha consumido viagra o que se disfrazÃ³ de Freddie Mercury y estuvo a punto de ahogarse con un bigote postizo durante la fiesta de boda con su tercera esposa, Juliana Awada.

TambiÃ©n Awada, una conocida empresaria del mundo de la moda 15 aÃ±os mÃ¡s joven que Macri, ha contribuido a forjar esa imagen.

Discreta y siempre en segundo plano, el beso que Awada le estampÃ³ a Macri en la boca sobre el escenario tras el debate entre los presidenciables a una semana de las elecciones serÃ¡ quizÃ¡ lo Ãºnico que recuerden los argentinos de ese primer cara a cara.

Una buena estrategia de comunicaciÃ³n relegÃ³ las lagunas en su gestiÃ³n en Buenos Aires,Â especialmente en materia de vivienda y servicios pÃºblicos bÃ¡sicos, como educaciÃ³n y sanidad.

Tampoco ha tenido impacto electoral alguno su procesamiento como partÃ­cipe de una asociaciÃ³n ilÃ­cita en una causa por presunto espionaje ilegal, en 2009, que sigue en tribunales y que sus colaboradores atribuyen a una operaciÃ³n orquestada.

La â€œrevoluciÃ³n de la alegrÃ­aâ€ que propuso en un programa con poco contenido para resolver los graves problemas del paÃ­s calÃ³ entre los electores frente a la â€œcampaÃ±a del miedoâ€ que lanzÃ³ el oficialismo para intentar frenarle.

â€œVoy a dejar lo que tengo y lo que no tengo para que los argentinos tengan mejores oportunidadesâ€, prometiÃ³ Macri el jueves, en su cierre de campaÃ±a, en el empobrecido norte argentino.

A partir del 10 de diciembre, cuando asuma la Presidencia, tendrÃ¡ la oportunidad de demostrarlo.

