Mack tambiÃ©n se va de Venezuela

Los concesionarios, que asumieron la representaciÃ³n de la marca de camiones, han utilizado recursos propios para adquirir materia de ensamblaje para evitar el cierre de la planta.

Tras los pÃ©simos resultados de los Ãºltimos aÃ±os y con mÃ¡s de un siglo de presencia en el mercado nacional, Volvo Global Truck, corporaciÃ³n sueca que desde 2001 es propietaria de Mack Truck, decidiÃ³ salir de Venezuela y dejÃ³ las operaciones de Mack de Venezuela en manos de un grupo nacional liderado por concesionarios de la marca, quienes conformaron un nueva compaÃ±Ã­a encargada de la producciÃ³n y distribuciÃ³n de la legendaria marca de camiones.

La noticia de Mack, que pasÃ³ inadvertida en el sector automotor, aun no ha sido oficializada, pero desde principios de 2015 los directivos suecos comenzaron a dejar sus cargos, salida que se concretÃ³ a finales del tercer trimestre del aÃ±o cuando la nueva empresa asumiÃ³ definitivamente las riendas de la operaciÃ³n comercial.

â€œDesde mediados de aÃ±o comenzÃ³ a gestarse el cambio de mando y ahora la empresa es manejada en su totalidad por venezolanosâ€, afirmÃ³ una fuente de la industria que pidiÃ³ el anonimato, y quien aÃ±adiÃ³ que ya desde principios de aÃ±o los concesionarios de la marca estaban a cargo de las operaciones de ensamblaje.

De acuerdo con otra fuente que tambiÃ©n prefiriÃ³ el anonimato, para evitar el cierre de las operaciones de la planta de Las TejerÃ­as, Aragua, desde los primeros meses de 2015 los distribuidores Mack utilizaron sus propios recursos para adquirir material de ensamblaje, una operaciÃ³n similar a la utilizada por Ford Motor, cuyos concesionarios crearon un fondo en dÃ³lares para comprar material productivo para fabricar vehÃ­culos que luego son vendidos en dÃ³lares, recuperando asÃ­ la inversiÃ³n inicial.

El nuevo grupo que representa la marca estÃ¡ conformado por varios concesionarios liderados por Carlos Oliveros, propietario de los puntos de distribuciÃ³n de Mack en Cagua (Aragua) y Valencia (Carabobo).

SegÃºn las fuentes, la sede administrativa de la nueva Mack fue trasladada a Valencia, donde se construyÃ³ un nuevo edificio en la zona industrial Castillito, en el municipio San Diego, en la zona metropolitana de la capital carabobeÃ±a.

Mack es la segunda marca que de vehÃ­culos que se va de Venezuela este aÃ±o. Meses atrÃ¡s Renault anunciÃ³ su decisiÃ³n de salir de Venezuela y dejar la representaciÃ³n de la firma en manos del mexicano Grupo Excelencia, que desde el 1Â° de enero de 2016 llevarÃ¡ el negocio de automotriz francesa.

– ProducciÃ³n deprimida –

Con mÃ¡s de 50 aÃ±os ensamblando camiones de carga pesada, Mack de Venezuela es lÃ­der de este mercado, con mÃ¡s 12.000 unidades vendidas desde que comenzÃ³ a ensamblar este tipo de unidades en su planta de las TejerÃ­as.

Pero la crisis que vive el sector desde la promulgaciÃ³n de la nueva polÃ­tica sectorial en 2008 ha venido haciendo mella en el otrora prÃ³spero negocio. De hecho, en 2014 apenas logrÃ³ ensamblar 180 unidades, una caÃ­da de 65% frente a las 507 armadas el aÃ±o previo.

Aunque el nuevo esquema de producciÃ³n permitiÃ³ que entre enero y octubre de 2015 la producciÃ³n subiera 220% frente al mismo perÃ­odo de 2014, la manufactura sigue estando muy por debajo de la capacidad de la planta, que puede armar 2.300 unidades al aÃ±o.

– AÃ±os de historia –

Aunque la historia de la marca en el paÃ­s se remonta a 1912 cuando llega el primer camiÃ³n encargado por el general Raimundo Fonseca, Mack de Venezuela se crea en 1962 de la mano del grupo Auto-Agro, empresa que desde 1944 comercializaba en carÃ¡cter de exclusividad la marca de vehÃ­culos de carga. En 1963 sale de la planta de Las TejerÃ­as, Aragua, el primer camiÃ³n de la marca ensamblado en el paÃ­s.

En 1971 la empresa establece un convenio tecnolÃ³gico con la inglesa Britsh Leyland y comienza la producciÃ³n de vehÃ­culos Land Rover, cuyo ensamblaje se mantuvo hasta 1981, cuando acuerda con la japonesa Isuzu la producciÃ³n de la camioneta Caribe 442. Paralelamente, en 1975, inicia el ensamblaje de motores para camiones Mack.

A principios de los 90, Auto-Agro inaugura una nueva planta donde comienza el ensamblaje de vehÃ­culos Honda, los primeros de la marca ensamblados en LatinoamÃ©rica, cuya producciÃ³n se mantiene hasta el aÃ±o 2000.

Ese aÃ±o, el grupo venezolano vende 100% de las acciones a Mack Truck Inc., corporaciÃ³n que es adquirida un aÃ±o despuÃ©s por la sueca Volvo Global Truck para conformar el segundo mayor grupo fabricante de camiones a escala mundial.

