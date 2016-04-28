Luis Pedro España: La leyenda del bachaquero

Luis Pedro España: La leyenda del bachaquero

Si usted es de los que cree, siquiera en parte, que la reventa de productos es una de las causas (o la causa) del desabastecimiento. Si usted es de los que piensa que los bachaqueros son una forma de redistribución del ingreso a favor de los sectores populares, lo que los mantiene adormecidos. O si incluso opina que se trata de personas sin conciencia y que abusan o se aprovechan de los demás, pues por favor no siga leyendo, mi lista de enemigos está completa.

Ahora bien, si por el contrario cree que la reventa, arbitraje de precios o bachaquismo, no es sino una simple consecuencia de la inmensa distorsión de precios de la economía venezolana, producto de la política de controles y la escasez de oferta, entonces siga adelante.

La practica del bachaquismo, una empresa informal.

Consideremos la reventa de productos controlados como una actividad del sector informal del comercio al detal. De eso se trata, son personas que se emplean en hacer colas, cazar productos regulados y entregárselos a su empleador según una comisión previamente acordada. Es una actividad novedosa, no la habíamos conocido antes (nunca antes habíamos tenido semejante distorsión de precios), pero es una actividad organizada con lógica de negocio, con empleados que participan en ella, con división del trabajo y empleadores que ponen el capital.

No es una actividad independiente, solidaria o entre amigas de la cuadra. Es, repetimos, una empresa, que tienen sus empleados que se reparten las funciones. Unos son los encargados de colearse (pirañas), hay quienes compran, quienes acopian y quienes colocan el producto en una atomizada red de distribución. Por ser el sector formal (público o privado) el proveedor de la mercancía, y por la cantidad de restricciones (capta huellas, numero de cédula, locales de distribución, etc.) la actividad tiene que ser cada vez más organizada y hasta planificada. Un inmenso diferencial de precio la estimula, y no como muchos creen, no es por la falta de conciencia, la baja moral o la perdida de valores de quienes participan en esa actividad.

Más adelante veremos el porque de esas valoraciones cuasi-racistas. Por lo pronto, y que quede claro, cuanto más controles y cuanta menos producción, pues mayor será el diferencial de precio y más grandes los incentivos para que prolifere el negocio. Nada de esto tiene que ver con la conciencia.

El discurso del “Hombre Blanco”

En las encuestas de opinión, cuando se le pregunta a los entrevistados cual es la causa del desabastecimiento, en primer lugar, poco más de la mitad, señalan al gobierno de Maduro y sus políticas. Un 15% o 20% responde instintivamente que es un episodio más de la guerra económica y hasta un 30% dice que es la gente, que es la actitud de la gente la causa del desabastecimiento.

Sino fuera por esa apreciación, que responde al inmediatismo de quien ve la causa sólo hasta donde le alcanza la mirada, el gobierno sería responsable en un 70% u 80% del problema. Por eso, esa autoflagelación en la que se incurre cuando se dice que son los propios venezolanos quienes (por comprar de más, dedicarse al bachaqueo, o alguna otra inmoralidad), son culpables o corresponsables del desabastecimiento, es de los juicios favoritos de un gobierno que le encanta repartir culpas y nunca asumir las propias.

Cuando decimos que esa explicación es producto de no ver más allá de la nariz, es porque muchos venezolanos no tienen recursos conceptuales para comprender este desquicie de economía o, también es el caso, de la clásica mirada segregacionista de quienes siempre creen que ellos hacen lo correcto y son los otros, los pobres, los humildes o los ignorantes, quienes se comportan alejados de la moral pública, la cual para el caso que nos ocupa es “comprar más de lo que se necesita”.

Pero ese juicio de “hombre blanco” recientemente ha tomado ribetes de lógica económica y de explicaciones políticas. Asistidos por no pocos analistas se ha instalado la idea de que la actividad del bachaqueo es un mecanismo de compensación social, de redistribución del ingreso. Algo así como que los pobres (sin oficio, moral y trabajo) se dan a la tarea de bachaquear, para venderle con sobreprecio a la clase media pudiente (que si trabaja y tiene moral), para así enriquecerse sacando provecho de ellos. Inclusive por allí la han denominado “misión bachaqueo” como una actividad que deliberadamente promociona el gobierno.

Los argumentos son inauditos. En primer lugar quienes así piensan olvidan que en las cadenas formales de comercialización es donde más productos regulados se venden. En las ciudades y zonas consolidadas es donde hay más posibilidad de conseguir (día y número de cédula de por medio) productos subsidiados. En segundo lugar, en las zonas populares se debe recurrir más a las cadenas informales, como siempre lo han hecho, dada la ausencia de canales formales.

Así en las zonas populares las redes de comercialización formales son menos eficientes o sencillamente no existe. Los centros de distribución públicos (Mercales y derivados) a los cuales acude el sector popular no sólo distribuye unos pocos productos, sino que además son sumamente ineficientes lo que dificulta que esos estratos puedan acceder a la compra subsidiada como si lo hacen sus pares de las urbanizaciones. Por eso es que los bachaqueros (como empresa de comercialización al detal informal) invaden las cadenas de supermercados para desgracia de quienes siempre compraban allí con comodidad. Quizás por ello la calentera que le tienen.

Son los pobres quienes más recurren a los bachaqueros

Si usted llegó hasta aquí, a pesar de la advertencia hecha al principio, ahora si es verdad que va a parar la lectura. Pues sí, los pobres dice comprar más en el sector informal que los sectores medios. La principal clientela de los buhoneros eran precisamente los sectores populares y eso no ha cambiado. Las mismas encuestas de opinión dicen que hasta un 80% de los venezolanos más pobres compran en los bachaqueros y en los sectores altos y medios eso se reduce al 65%. En justas cuentas todos compramos en algún momento en el sector informal con el correspondiente sobreprecio de reventa, pero a quienes se les dificulta más el acceso a las redes formales deben comprar más en las informales. Siempre ha sido así, y ahora es peor.

Otra cosa muy distinta son las cantidades. Desde el punto de vista declarativo los estratos altos y medios dicen comprar entre 80 mil y 100 mil bolívares al mes en los bachaqueros, mientras que en los sectores populares escasamente llega a 50 mil. Eso es términos absolutos, pero en valores relativos lo que gasta la indignada clase media en los bachaqueros, llega a poco menos de la mitad de lo que dicen ganar al mes; mientras que en las zonas populares el gasto en el sector informal es más del 75% de sus ingresos.

Todas las tesis ligeras de redistribución progresiva, de contención social del conflicto por la venta informal de productos controlados, son habladurías sin base, cargadas de mucha discriminación social y propias de quienes aún teniendo la educación para entender más allá de su nariz o de sus intestinos, siguen el guión excluyente de quien ve en el comportamiento de los otros la causa, sino toda, de buena parte, de sus males.

En las colas no sólo hay bachaqueros

Algo que ya se entiende más, es que en las colas no sólo hay personas dedicadas al bachaqueo. Amas de casa, jóvenes y niños mayores de 12 años, personas de la tercera edad y personas con algún tipo de discapacidad, tienden a ser los que hacen colas de varias horas, o se pasan todo el día de un lado a otro buscando los productos de primera necesidad.

Para estos lo que opera como apoyo son las redes familiares. Esa red de mujeres emparentadas entre si (que es lo que en definitiva es la familia venezolana) se intercambian lo obtenido en esta suerte de vuelta a la caza y la recolección. Se compra lo que se consigue. Primero porque siempre habrá con quien intercambiarlo y, segundo, porque quien sabe cuando se volverá a ver en el anaquel.

Para el caso de la comida el asunto es todavía peor. En los hogares populares se come lo que se consigue controlado. La dieta es simple y repetitiva. Se puede concentrar en pocos rubros y la proteína brilla por su ausencia. Lo mismo podríamos decir de los artículos de aseo personal, productos para la limpieza del hogar, la ropa o las medicinas. Se consume lo que se encuentre regulado. Consumir en el sector informal es un golpe para el presupuesto familiar popular, pero a veces no hay más remedio que hacerlo. Café, papel higiénico o jabón de lavar es un lujo del que no se puede prescindir todo el tiempo.

El drama de la compra con precio controlado ha llegado a afectar la asistencia escolar de los jóvenes. Si en el barrio las familias se enteran que abrirá Mercal, y si el muchacho tiene el numero de cédula correspondiente, pues téngalo por seguro que irá al día siguiente a hacer su cola. La familia dirá “total, para lo que le enseñan en la escuela”.

Pero quienes en verdad más padecen el bachaqueo son la inmensa cantidad de hogares empobrecidos que deben hacer sus colas para comprar. Estos son víctimas de los acuerdos entre la empresa del mercadeo informal y los encargados de los centros de distribución públicos. Es recurrente, y más de un zaperoco se arma, que cuando una señora, joven o persona de la tercera edad, llega al reparto de números del día, ya el supervisor tiene 300 cédulas en las manos. Todos ellos empelados de la empresa informal. En los barrios y zonas semi-rurales no solo no se aprovechan de “las ventajas remunerativas de la actividad” sino que son las que más las padecen.

En suma, la historia de los bachaqueros es la historia del sector informal. De privilegios que nacen de los controles y de comisiones entre los encargados de administrar los controles y de quienes hacen un negocio de ello. Es un problema agravado por las restricciones de los controles, y de los productos esenciales que están en las regulaciones, lo que hace que se llene de mitos y leyendas dado lo sensible del tema y sus repercusiones.

Pero indispensable de superar o solucionar si lo que se quiere es mejorar la cotidianidad a los venezolanos y satisfacer sus necesidades. Amén de que dejemos a un lado un tema que tanta segregación y racismo provoca entre nosotros.

@luispespana

