Luego de 6 nominaciones Leonardo Di Caprio consigue llevarse el Oscar

Luego de 6 nominaciones Leonardo Di Caprio consigue llevarse el Oscar

Por biendateao
Leonardo DiCaprio lo ha conseguido, tras 6 nominaciones ha ganado el Oscar al Mejor Actor Principal 2016 por la película de Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant (El Renacido)

Esta noche se encendían todas las luces, se desplegaba la alfombra roja y celebrabamos la 88th Gala de entrega de los Premios Oscars 2016.

Los nominados a Mejor actor principal eran Eddie Redmayne, Bryan Cranston, Michael Fassbender y Matt Damon, pero cuando se abrió el sobre con el ganador, todos sabíamos que sonaría un nombre:

Leonardo DiCaprio por “El Renacido”

El público del Dolby Theatre se puso en pié para aplaudir al ganador del Óscar a la mejor interpretación masculina de 2016.

Su actuación en la película es brutalmente sincera y despiadadamente real. Como actor ha demostrado que no tiene techo, su papel en “El lobo de Wall Street” debería ser asignatura obligada en todas las escuelas de interpretación, pero en esta película simplemente se sale, siendo él la columna principal de la película, reflejando con una alucinante claridad las luces y sombras del ser humano, en el que el espectador se sentirá identificado, seguro.

Lo dicho, este año se ha solucionado una de las mayores injusticias cinematográficas de todos los tiempos y hemos escuchado el “and the oscar goes to…..Leonardo DiCaprio”.

Ficha de la película:

Título original: The Revenant
Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu
Reparto: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, Will Poulter, Lukas Haas, Paul Anderson, Kristoffer Joner, Brendan Fletcher, Brad Carter, Christopher Rosamond, Timothy Lyle, Robert Moloney, McCaleb Burnett, Mark Krysko
Género: Aventuras / Drama
Duración: 156 min

En su discurso, Leonardo DiCaprio agradeció enormemente a Alejándro González Iñárritu, el director de la película y premio a Mejor Director en los Oscars 2016, por aunque duro, magnífico rodaje y dirección.

Leo también tuvo palabras de agradecimiento para Tom Hardy, compañero de rodaje que no pudo acabar llevándose la estatuilla al mejor actor de reparto. Igualmente quiso acordarse de Francis Ford Coppola, de quien tanto había aprendido.

Para despedirse, no puedo sino lanzar una protesta, la de la lucha por la defensa del medio ambiente como máxima prioridad mundial. DiCaprio, conocido activista en defensa del planeta, no dejó pasar la oportunidad en el escenario de máxima visibilidad posible, para hacer un llamamiento a cuidar nuestro planeta tierra.

Se cierra el círculo para Leonardo DiCaprio y, más feliz que nunca, se marcha por fin a casa con el Oscar debajo del brazo.

