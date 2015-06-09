Lotus: â€œPastor Maldonado fue muy inteligenteâ€

Siete meses y ocho carreras despuÃ©s,Â Pastor Maldonado volviÃ³ a meterse en los puntos en una prueba de la FÃ³rmula Uno. El piloto venezolano finalizÃ³, el domingo, en el sÃ©ptimo lugar en el Gran Premio de CanadÃ¡, con lo que logrÃ³ su mejor posiciÃ³n desdeÂ el quinto lugarÂ enÂ Abu Dhabi, en 2012.
â€œAl fin estamos en los puntos: ahora que hemos comenzado a producirlos, confÃo en la racha, ya que siempre hemos tenido el potencial para hacerloâ€, manifestÃ³ el aragÃ¼eÃ±o, quien frenÃ³ una racha negativa de seis carreras sin sumar (con cinco retiros) en 2015.
Lotus, el equipo de Maldonado desde 2014 â€”antes disputÃ³ tres temporadas con Williams F-1â€” se mostrÃ³ complacido con el despertar del criollo.
â€œPastor manejÃ³ sÃ³lida y consistentemente con un segundoÂ juego de neumÃ¡ticos sÃºper largo que le dio el sÃ©ptimo lugar. El balance fue positivo. Sin duda seguiremos avanzando e iremos por mÃ¡s puntosâ€, expresÃ³ en nota de prensa,Â Â Nick Chester director tÃ©cnico de la escuderÃa britÃ¡nica.
Por su parte, Federico Gastaldi, el mÃ¡nager del equipo con sede en Estone, Inglaterra, cree que con el rendimiento del fin de semana de Maldonado (7Â°) y del francÃ©s Romain Grosjean (10Â°) Lotus podrÃa despegar en la temporada 2015 de la FÃ³rmula Uno.
â€œPastor anotÃ³ sus primeros puntos, cosa que nos merecemos todos. Ã‰l siempre ha hecho un gran trabajo y en CanadÃ¡ realizÃ³ una carrera inteligente.Â Â Para Ã©l debe ser un punto de partida en la temporada y por supuesto nuestra meta serÃ¡ ayudarlos paraÂ siempre tener a los dos coches en puntosâ€, agregÃ³.
