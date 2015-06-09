Lotus: â€œPastor Maldonado fue muy inteligenteâ€

Siete meses y ocho carreras despuÃ©s,Â  Pastor Maldonado volviÃ³ a meterse en los puntos en una prueba de la FÃ³rmula Uno. El piloto venezolano finalizÃ³, el domingo, en el sÃ©ptimo lugar en el Gran Premio de CanadÃ¡, con lo que logrÃ³ su mejor posiciÃ³n desdeÂ  el quinto lugarÂ  enÂ  Abu Dhabi, en 2012.

â€œAl fin estamos en los puntos: ahora que hemos comenzado a producirlos, confÃ­o en la racha, ya que siempre hemos tenido el potencial para hacerloâ€, manifestÃ³ el aragÃ¼eÃ±o, quien frenÃ³ una racha negativa de seis carreras sin sumar (con cinco retiros) en 2015.

Lotus, el equipo de Maldonado desde 2014 â€”antes disputÃ³ tres temporadas con Williams F-1â€” se mostrÃ³ complacido con el despertar del criollo.

â€œPastor manejÃ³ sÃ³lida y consistentemente con un segundoÂ  juego de neumÃ¡ticos sÃºper largo que le dio el sÃ©ptimo lugar. El balance fue positivo. Sin duda seguiremos avanzando e iremos por mÃ¡s puntosâ€, expresÃ³ en nota de prensa,Â Â  Nick Chester director tÃ©cnico de la escuderÃ­a britÃ¡nica.

Por su parte, Federico Gastaldi, el mÃ¡nager del equipo con sede en Estone, Inglaterra, cree que con el rendimiento del fin de semana de Maldonado (7Â°) y del francÃ©s Romain Grosjean (10Â°) Lotus podrÃ­a despegar en la temporada 2015 de la FÃ³rmula Uno.

â€œPastor anotÃ³ sus primeros puntos, cosa que nos merecemos todos. Ã‰l siempre ha hecho un gran trabajo y en CanadÃ¡ realizÃ³ una carrera inteligente.Â Â  Para Ã©l debe ser un punto de partida en la temporada y por supuesto nuestra meta serÃ¡ ayudarlos paraÂ  siempre tener a los dos coches en puntosâ€, agregÃ³.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO