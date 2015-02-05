Los riesgos de dormir con el mÃ³vil encendido

– Los smartphones o telÃ©fonos inteligentes se han convertido en una especie de extensiÃ³n del cuerpo. Se va con ellos a todas partes; incluso al baÃ±o y, por supuesto, rara vez los apagamos. Conozca los riesgos que conlleva dormir con el mÃ³vil encendido;

SegÃºn un estudio publicado en la revista Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) el problema procede de la pantalla de los dispositivos (sea mÃ³vil, ebook, portÃ¡til o tablet).

La luminiscencia de las pantallas reduce la melatonina (la hormona reguladora del sueÃ±o) y ademÃ¡s prolonga el tiempo que tardamos en dormirnos. TambiÃ©n retrasa y reduce el sueÃ±o REM; el estado de alerta aumenta por la noche, al contrario de cÃ³mo deberÃ­a ser. Todo ello conduce a que retrasemos la hora del sueÃ±o y que suframos de insomnio o de deficiencias en el sueÃ±o por esta interrupciÃ³n silenciosa de los ritmos circadianos del organismo.

Por si esto fuera poco, el hecho de que segundos antes de dormir y cerrar los ojos, se vea el dispositivo, hiperexcita el cerebro, lo que es el efecto contrario que se necesita antes de dormir.

Despertar por la notificaciÃ³n luminosa del mÃ³vil, provoca lo que se ha denominado como â€œinsomnio tecnolÃ³gicoâ€, una patologÃ­a que provoca insomnio en su fase mÃ¡s inicial pero que, en algunos casos, puede provocar despertares intrasueÃ±o y volverse mÃ¡s acusado. VL.