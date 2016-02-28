Los platos que tienes que probar según los Óscar 2016

Desde papas marcianas hasta sobras de pescado convertidos en platos magníficos, uno que otro postre y agua, mucha agua. Esta es la degustación definitiva según las nominaciones a mejor película en los premios Óscar

Para todos los que se encuentran en la dulce espera de los premios Óscar, estas comidas, postres y bebidas te refrescarán la memoria gustativa. Algunos son muy apetitosos, otros no tanto, pero lo que si es cierto es que son dignos de nominaciones de alto nivel. Asimismo te proporcionamos una degustación con descripciones de platos y recetas análogas a estos placeres culposos del séptimo arte. ¡A degustar se ha dicho!

Para tomar

Mad Max | Fury road: Agua para los pobres, leche materna para los privilegiados

Película australiana dirigida, producida y co-escrita por George Miller. Es ambientada en un futuro post-apocalíptico, donde el mundo es un lugar desierto, desesperanzado y la civilización prácticamente se ha perdido. La historia es bastante perturbadora. Aunque es la cuarta en la saga de Mad Max, (ya que la primera salió en 1979) esta última parece recordarnos muchas realidades paralelas que en la actualidad no parecen tan ficticias. Una de esas escenas aparece al principio de la película cuando Immortan Joe, un personaje que tiene el poder absoluto de la Ciudadela, aparece racionando el agua a los habitantes de ese lugar a través de una cascada que solo él puede controlar.

En una segunda escena de la primera parte de la película también aparece una situación particular de la película: los poderosos de la Ciudadela no solo controlan el agua, sino también a las personas, a las mujeres y por ende, obtienen todo lo que pueden de ellas ya que no tienen recursos naturales por las consecuencias de la guerra nuclear. En este caso, explotan a las mujeres y son utilizadas para amamantar, pero no para alimentar niños, sino para tomar la leche ellos mismos.

Al final de todo, Furiosa, (Charlize Theron) quien era comandante y mano derecha de este horrible hombre, se desvía de la misión a la que la encomiendan ya que entiende que el camino que seguían tanto el ejército como los habitantes desalmados y sin poder gracias a Immortan Joe, no era el mundo que ella imaginaba.

Desayuno

Bridge of spies: desayuno americano

En español: puente de espías. Dirigida por Steven Spielberg y protagonizada por Tom Hanks. Basada en una historia real que trata de la detención de un espía ruso llamado Rudolf Abel ambientada en la Guerra Fría. A Donovan (Tom Hanks) quien es el abogado de Abel, espía ruso, se le encomienda negociar el intercambio de un piloto norteamericano (Francis Gary Powers) por Abel.

En esta escena aparece Donovan considerando arriesgar el intercambio para pedir al mismo tiempo el rescate de un estudiante norteamericano llamado Frederic Pryor (Will Rogers) que se encontraba con su novia justo cuando se estaba construyendo el muro de Berlín, donde fue detenido por guardias soviéticos cuando intentaba pasar el muro hacia el oeste, quedando atrapado en el este. Uno de los agentes del FBI está hablando con Donovan y le insinúa la posibilidad de rescatarlo como un comentario nada más, pero Donovan se lo toma en serio y se va de la mesa dejando todo un desayuno americano en la cuenta del agente.

Entrada

The big short: las sobras de pescado, o lo que es un tartar de salmón

En español: La gran apuesta. Película americana escrita y dirigida por Adam Mckay. Básicamente se trata de la crisis financiera en EEUU de 2007 al 2010 por la acumulación de viviendas y la burbuja económica. Protagonizada por Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling y Brad Pitt. En esta película se muestran muchos de los actores fundamentales dentro de la crisis, en general, muestran varios personajes que desempeñan un papel en su vida real, como Selena Gómez la cantante, explicando a través de analogías de acuerdo a su vida en particular para comprenderlas en la crisis financiera.

Esta escena es de cuando Jared Vennett (Ryan Gosling) explica de qué va el Collateralized Debt Obligation (CDO), en español significa “obligación garantizada por deuda o colaterilizada mediante deuda”. En principio es un tipo de producto financiero y respaldado por activos financieros. Pero para explicarlo mejor, Anthony Bourdain aparece en esta escena y relata el cuento a través de las sobras de su comida y lo que hace con estas. El explica que con los sobrantes de la comida puede hacer un nuevo plato a un precio competente. En muchos casos, el tartar de atún es ese tipo de plato, ya que en los restaurantes el sobrante de pescados como el salmón o el atún lo usan para este plato y se ofrece como una entrada.

Acompañante

The Martian: Las papas marcianas

En español: Misión rescate. Esta película de ciencia ficción dirigida por Ridley Scott, tiene unos guiños graciosos durante todas las escenas aunque también sea algo dramática por el hecho de que Mark Watney (Matt Damon) durante una misión a Marte junto con la tripulación de la nave Ares III, se de por muerto ya que sufrieron un accidente inesperado debido a una tormenta.

El resto de sus compañeros lo abandona sin saber que está vivo hasta un tiempo después. Mientras esto pasa, Mark decide sobrevivir con los pocos recursos que le quedan y decide sembrar papas en Marte para tener una fuente de carbohidratos. En esta escena, Mark se encuentra muy orgulloso de lograr su cometido y lo comparte en los videos que está grabando para enviarlos a la Tierra y comunicar día a día su experiencia mientras sobrevive en Marte hasta que acudan a su rescate.

Primer plato

Brooklyn: el amor en un espagueti

Dirigida por John Crowley, esta película está basada en una novela con el mismo nombre del escritor Colm Tóibín. Ambientada en la década de los 50’ se trata de una joven irlandesa llamada Ellis Lacey (Saoirse Ronan) que así como muchos otros irlandeses en búsqueda de un mejor futuro, decide emigrar a los Estados Unidos, Brooklyn, uno de los distritos que pertenece a la ciudad de Nueva York. En ese proceso, se enamora de Tony (Emory Cohen) un italo-estadounidense que la corteja de forma muy tierna durante toda la película. En esta escena, está Ellis cenando espagueti con la familia de Tony, pero antes de enfrentarse a tal protocolo Ellis tuvo que practicar previo a la reunión familiar ya que no sabia comer espagueti.

Plato fuerte

The revenant: sangriento, por favor

En español: El renacido. Dirigida por Alejandro González iñárritu. Ambientada en 1820, la película es considerada toda una obra de arte, aunque para los efectos estéticos culinarios, la carne que come Leonardo DiCaprio estaba un poco cruda. La razón por la que termina comiendo con un indígena de una tribu americana, comienza desde que un grupo cazadores, tramperos y exploradores se ven emboscados por un grupo de indígenas durante un intento de negociar unas pieles que tenían en mente vender.

Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) era el único del grupo de estos hombres de montaña que sabía el camino de regreso, pero termina muy herido por ser atacado por un oso pardo. Es por ello que el capitán de la expedición , Andrew Henry (Domhnall Gleeson) se ve forzado a abandonarlo en el bosque con el hijo indígena llamado Hawk (Forrest Goodluck) que tenía Glass. Lo creían muerto y por eso el capitán decide encargar a dos de sus hombres: el joven Jim Bridger (Will Poulter) y el ex militar John Fitzgerald (Tom Hardy) a enterrar de forma digna a Glass, aunque este luego muestra signos de estar vivo….

La historia es larga, pero la razón por la que Glass está comiendo carne es porque sobrevive a un ataque de John Fitzgerald, pierde a su hijo y decide huir y refugiarse hasta llegar de nuevo al campamento. Mientras tanto, se encuentra con un indígena americano que lo salva pese a las diferencias de intereses por parte de las tribus americanas y hombres blancos. Desesperado del hambre, luego de comer su trozo de carne, por fin siente que puede sobrevivir una vez más.

Postre

Room: la torta de cumpleaños

En español: La habitación. Dirigida por Lenny Abrahamson y escrita por Emma Donoghue quien escribió la novela con el mismo nombre antes de realizarse la película.

Joy Newsome (Brie Larson) y su pequeño hijo Jack (Jacob Tremblay) viven en el cobertizo del jardín de la casa del secuestrador de Joy, al que llaman “el viejo Nick”. Jack no lo sabe hasta que cumple 5 años en donde Joy le hace una torta para celebrar y a partir de ahí confesarle la cruda y desgarradora realidad en la que viven. Esta película en definitiva es una de las más punzantes de nuestra degustación, no solo por la historia (ya que otras películas muestran una realidad horripilante también) sino por los actores como Jacob que lograron trasmitir de forma increíble las emociones del personaje.

En esta escena, Joy y Jack pusieron manos a la obra para hacer la torta de cumpleaños tan esperada por los dos. A Jack de 5 años no le gustó nada el resultado y se sintió muy indignado al ver lo lejos que estaba de conseguir una torta como esas que veía en la televisión o de las que su mamá le contaba antes de ser secuestrada y abusada por el padre de su hijo Jack.

Digestivo

Spotlight: café, mucho café

En español: En primera plana. Es un drama estadounidense dirigida por Thomas McCarthy, cuenta cómo un grupo de investigadores del periódico Boston Globe, conocida como “Spotlight” saca a la luz pública el escándalo de la iglesia católica en la localidad de Massachusetts, donde se ha ocultado por muchos años una importante cantidad de abusos sexuales con énfasis a menores de edad perpetrados por sacerdotes de Boston.

Durante toda la película, la bebida que más aparece es el café, como buenos reporteros, mantener la mente lúcida y productiva en una investigación tan oscura y delicada como esta, solo era posible con la bebida predilecta Aquí vemos una de las tantas escenas donde sucede esto, en este caso es Walter Robby (Michael Keaton) editor de Spotlight.

Bonus

Spotlight: chucherías mientras ves los premios

Estos periodistas no solo toman mucho café sino que tienen un almacén lleno de chucherías y comida rápida (como pizza) para pasar el tiempo mientras investigan estos casos de pederastia. En este caso podemos ver a Matt Carroll (Brian d’Arcy) otro reportero en Boston Globe, sirviéndose un trozo de pizza que ya nos abrió el apetito.

Shakira Di Marzo

EL ESTÍMULO