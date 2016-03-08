Los gigantes inútiles del socialismo abandonados en La Guajira

Los gigantes inútiles del socialismo abandonados en La Guajira

Por biendateao -
7955
916
COMPARTIR

@detejerias: Los gigantes inútiles del socialismo abandonados en La Guajira

Instagram: @fotografobauer

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

916 COMENTARIOS

  2. It has been many days since I have turned on my computer. While my mind spins posts and plays with ideas, my fingers have remained silent. And happily so. I am glad that you took a pause as well. It is refreshing, no? It is it’s own kind of magic to leave this enlightened world for a bit and then come back to it. Happy happy new year, new book, wealthy life…

  6. La viÃ±eta es genial. Todo lo que apunas lo suscribo en su totalidad, pero hay que ver el lado bueno de las cosas, si no hubiera venido no hubieramos visto la realidad de la religiosidad espaÃ±ola, se les acabÃ³ el cuarto de hora; y eso que falta la visita a Barcelona, donde no le espera nada bueno al cura rico ese.Un saludo.

  10. I think the thing we can all be proud of as Americans is that they are at least competent in their surveillance. They don’t have to shut down entire sections of the internet in order to accomplish their goals, nor do they have to shut down entire sections of their capital city for protests of a few hundred people.When I got back to the US after my first long time in China, I tried to buy alcohol and the guy asked for my ID. He had to ask me three times before I understood – he finally asked, “do you speak English?” I was so embarrassed…I had forgotten all about that.

  12. I’m thinking about you Susie Q. You know I quoted you the other day. I won’t repeat your EXACT words bc family will be visiting the site , but know that not only do I think of you but I often think to myself “WWSD” (“what would Susie do?”) because the answer is typically: laugh, love, shake it the f off, life is too short… and it is. I am sending as much light and love and humor and joy as I can muster . Looking forward to Thursday’s update. xoxo

  18. Samantha, You listed a ton of different places. If you are planning to tour around for a few days in each of these places then yes, your bicycle will probably be fine for super light touring. If you are planning to cycle to all of those places back to back in one long line, then I would get a proper touring bicycle.

  20. recently that just Blogging and Blogging is NOT the answer! Content without an audience is just words and pictures, marketing your Blog is as important as writing stuff people want to read and that they will recommend. I’m following you on StumbleUpon, it’s a great place to be!! Check out the Facebook group, Blogging Mastermind Comment Tribe, just mention my name and they’ll let you join, you’ll meet great Bloggers there!! Good work!1 Regards Peter (Make sure you back up your Blog!)

  22. « serrer la main de son adversaire a la fin du match en lui tournant le dos »… bon sang, j’aimerais bien savoir comment cela est physiologiquement possible. J’y suis : Gasquet est un extra-terrestre avec une main dans le dos!!!!!Quant ÃƒÂ  vos commentaires ridicules, ils font tellement mal aux yeux avec les fautes d’orthographe… Vous ÃƒÂªtes Suisse? La Suisse tient lÃƒÂ  un piÃƒÂ¨tre reprÃƒÂ©sentant sur la Toile.

  27. “Why Bruce Energy would broaden its search beyond AECL beyond what is given above is not mentioned…”There is a lot of political maneuvering going on in the nuclear sector in Canada right now that has more to do the future of AECL than anything else. Much of this talk of going to a foreign supplier is to make it clear to all concerned that changes will have to be made, or a captive market cannot be guaranteed.AECL is long overdue for a house-cleaning, and the sooner this happens the better for everyone.

  41. Hello, my app used to sort properly by aisle, but recently it will not sort, whether the option is checked in settings or not. Is there a way to fix this? Thanks, love this app!

  48. ero alla ricerca di qualche informazione sul mio acquisto (una grande punto 1.4 77cv alimentata a GPL) e all’interno di questo sito, grazie alla tua attenta analisi, ho trovato un numero di informazioni largamente superiore a quello cercato, e ne sono stato piacevolmente stupito.la minuziositÃ  dell’analisi mi pare eccezionale.ma forse sono io che mi interesso molto poco!comunque grazie mille le informazioni che ho trovato sono veramente utili…byebye

  51. Jeg er helt enig i at det mÃ¥ gjÃ¸res noe med opptakslisten. Den er svÃ¦rt vanskelig Ã¥ finne ut av. OgsÃ¥ EPG mÃ¥ gjÃ¸res mer praktisk.BlÃ¥tt lys mot sort bakgrunn er ikke ideelt, vanskelig Ã¥ se.NÃ¥r det gjelder kanalskifte, sÃ¥ fungerer det som sagt raskt pÃ¥ min opptaker. Om din boks henger hver gang den skrues pÃ¥, sÃ¥ hÃ¸res det jo ut som at det er noe feil pÃ¥ den. MÃ¥ nok byttes.Hygglig at du likte testen min.

  52. Se oli Sari Essayah. HÃ¤nellÃ¤ on helluntailainen tausta ja helluntailaisuuden perusoppeihin kuuluu luomisoppi ja nuoren maan kreationismi. Sari on kuitenkin tietÃ¤Ã¤kseni (?) akateemisesti kolututettu, ettei ihan tiedon puutettakaan voi olla. Omien uskonveljien ja -sisarten kÃ¤sitysten vastaisia kommentteja ei kuitenkaan voi julkisuudessa laukoa, on itse mitÃ¤ mieltÃ¤ tahansa. Toinen mahdollisuus on, ettei hÃ¤n halunnut julkisuudessa nÃ¤yttÃ¤Ã¤ fundamentalisminsa todellista syvyyttÃ¤ ja kapeakatseisuutta.Muutenhan Sarin julkisuudessa esittÃ¤mÃ¤t kÃ¤sitykset ja kannat ovat ihan ok. ItsellÃ¤ni hÃ¤n oli jossain vaalikoneessa jaetulla toisella sijalla.

  53. That rapper imitation thing was incredible.This just in, the Mavs are real good. It will be a travesty, a sham, and a mockery if Josh Howard doesnt make the all-star team.Please Jeebus, dont let the Saints win. I cant handle two weeks of destiny talk and the “new” Americas team. There is only one Americas Team, and it sure isnt in New Orleans. Good day.

  57. If it’s something really juicy, I do have a hard time keeping it to my self, BUT U do have pretty good techniques to keep me from blabbing my mouth. I talk about it in a journal of mine and if I really need to talk out loud about it, I talk to my dog about it.. LOL.. Other than that both professional and personal secrets are safe with me!PS – Your books sounds amazing. Can’t wait to read it:)

  60. I took that video down. The aspect ratio issue was because it had been encoded for the "Stereoscopic player". That means it would play just the left eye on an ordinary player and both (in 3D) on the Stereoscopic or Nvidia 3D players.YouTube obviously read the header and ignored the right eye. I need to re-composite my videos before I can upload them (unless YouTube add this feature to their uploader)>

  64. Oh and by the way- the Juarez Cobras exowners want a soccer team in El Paso, since the daugther of the Juarez Cobras exowners is married to the man who bought a triple A baseball to ElPaso, and that couple wants to bring first Triple A baseball then soccer.

  71. bukan cuman elo aja ben yang punya pengalaman nggak enak di JAmasa gw mo smoothing bilangnya pake l’oreal malah dikasih matrix untung aja gw liat produk yang dituangin itu bukan l’oreal waktu bayar langsung gw tegur kasirnya loh loh itu matrix bukan l’oreal to?? yah jadi ga bisa jawab dah kasirnya ngales ngasih alesan kambing!! dikira gw kambing congek apa.. G*bl*k bener dikiranya.Management KACO! waktu smoothing sebagian obat dipake sama Staf! Dasar KORUPTOR semua dah !

  72. Hej Isa, jeg lÃ¦ser din blog fordi jeg syntes den meget personlig, og inspirerende og sÃ¥ er den anderledes fra alle andre blogge. Hvilket jeg super godt kan li!OgsÃ¥ har jeg ogsÃ¥ bare endelÃ¸se problemer med uren hud der ikke gider at forsvinde (:

  73. Espera perque han publicat una versiÃ³ que nomÃ©s tÃ© opciÃ³ de pagament. Si t’esperes una setmana (Ã©s el que m’ha trigat el procÃ¨s de validaciÃ³ de Microsoft) tindrÃ s l’oportunitat de provar-la gratis durant 8 hores! jejeje! Ja sÃ© que no es massa perÃ² es el que hi ha.Salut!

  77. 8-24-12andreea spune: sal tocilaru spune-mi si mie te rog ce sa fac.nu imi mai merge sa vad in full screen absolut nimic filme vedeoclipuri pe nici un site posibil mi se innegreste ecranul cand dau full screen se aude cateva secunde apoi se intrerupe ,iar cand dau esc mi se face ecranul mic dar tot negru ramane si pagina respectiva trebuie sa o inchid ca mi se blocheaza total,ce sa fac? pana acum cateva zile imi mergea nu am avut probleme …..mentionez ca e posibil fiicamea sa fi facut ceva de la tastatura .astept raspuns te rog mult -26

  78. Lo riposterÃ² con ora e data di pubblicazione, numero del post e sotto quale post lo scrissiâ€¦. cosÃ¬ qualcuno potrÃ  anche andare a vedere se Ã¨ vero oppure noAle, una cosa e’ certa, non nominiamo lo scudetto perchÃ© faremmo ridere(almeno per il momento)…..la Juve ha preso anche Lucio, dopo Isla, Asamoah, Giovinco e Leali…..e purtroppo temo che non si fermerÃ  qui….

  87. Beh non c’Ã¨ certo da stupirsi con quelli della Lega. La loro “battaglia” politica non brilla certo di coerenza. Sono arrivato ad un punto che non riesco proprio piÃ¹ a reggerli, sono cosÃ¬ pieni di loro e strafottenti che non riescono a ridimensionare la loro decenza dopo 4 anni (quasi e meno male) di un Governo che ha fatto poco e niente per l’Italia. Ecco, qui la coerenza c’Ã¨ stata: se pensano alla loro bene e amata Padania, certo non potevano pensare al bene dell’Italia.

  89. The SEO stuff is a never winning battle. I fought with it for several years until I found out how to find expired domain names that already have traffic. As a web marketer this has made me around $19,700 in the last 6 months. I actually found out about it in the Laptop Millionaire book which was pretty full of fluff but this one tip paid off. Hope this helps other marketers to gain traffic!

  95. Cirrus:Que a comunicaÃ§Ã£o Ã© controlada todos sabemos, mas Ã© bom quando a prova sai das suas prÃ³prias bocas.Quanto ao assunto da pergunta, todas tÃªm de ser possiveis em todos os lugares. Se a ministra estava na Conf. Imp. estava Ã  disposiÃ§Ã£o dos jornalistas ou nÃ£o estava lÃ¡

  99. Ноwdу! I know this is sort оf off-tοpic hoωevеr Inеeԁeԁ to ask. Dοes operаting a wеll-establishеԁ websіte such аs youгs rеquiгe a laгge amount of ωοrk?ӏ’m brand new to writing a blog however I do write in my diary everyday. I’d like to start a blοg ѕο Ican share my peгsonal experienсе and νiеws onlinе.Pleаѕe let me κnow if уοu have any kind of recοmmenԁаtions or tіps for bгandnew аѕpiring bloggers. Appreсiate it!My web pаge

  102. I’m so glad you enjoyed the interview! I definitely enjoyed answering Al’s questions. They made me think about why I do what I do, and what I love most about it. Learning to write a good review, I think, is very much like learning to ride a bike. You start off not-so-great, falling off a lot. Then, suddenly, everything clicks into place and you’re able to zoom about effortlessly. Keep getting on the bike, and you’ll be writing awesome reviews in no time.

  103. The Zune concentrates on being a Portable Media Player. Not a web browser. Not a game machine. Maybe in the future it’ll do even better in those areas, but for now it’s a fantastic way to organize and listen to your music and videos, and is without peer in that regard. The iPod’s strengths are its web browsing and apps. If those sound more compelling, perhaps it is your best choice.

  104. I love this blog, thankyou for your time and love of the Lord. I too work for a church andconstantly trying to come up with the “right” answer for all the bright thoughts that kids have today. One that I have been searching for Just the right answer is; How to explainto the kids that God did not break His own commandment by causing the Food or ordering the Plagues on Pharaoh’s people. How do we explain that Our Loving God, and merciful God did these things???

  106. ahhhh le gadin…. c’Ã©tait prÃ©visible, mais bon quand mÃªme !d’abord mes grandissimes fÃ©licitations Ã  antoine, qui a pondu le monstre capable de faire dÃ©jouer les meilleurs pronostiqueurs de 15LT au profit de… Karim ! tout bonnement gÃ©nial ! enfin un jeu pour les vrais de vrais, pas pour les combinards qui font des calculs savants Ã  coup de stats et de % !bravo karim, la force est toujours avec toi

  109. Sua pergunta Ã© difÃ­cil, Consultei alguns Ã¡rbitros. A lei Ã© omissa nesse assunto. Mas eles entendem assim : se o juiz nÃ£o viu e o intruso nÃ£o participa da jogada, vale o gol e ele recebe advertÃªncia com cartÃ£o amarelo. Se ele particpa, anula o gol porque ele estva irregular. Hoje em dia, com o 4Âº Ã¡rbitro e com a comunicaÃ§Ã£o emntre eles, Ã© muito difÃ­cil de isso acontecer.

  111. aseli euy aku sih gak mau ambil pusing ama berbagai golongan ini-itu dalam islam..mending aku gembor2kan biar balik kepada pegangan islam, yaitu AlQur’an dan hadist…yg penting aku liat bener ato ngga dengan berdasar pada Qur’an dan hadist, klo emang bagus dan sesuai dgn Qur’an dan Hadist, yo uwis aku jalankan… lillahi ta’ala.. semoga Allah swt menerima amal ibadah..

  114. Rodrigo Paim / “Trocando as brincadeiras comuns da infÃ¢ncia”Quem define isso ? Fugindo um pouco do assunto da matÃ©ria e abrangendo um anglo mais amplo, Ã© ridÃ­culo pessoas velhas quererem que crianÃ§as e jovens dessa geraÃ§Ã£o se comportem como os jovens de geraÃ§Ãµes passadas.Gostei deste comentÃ¡rio ou nÃ£o: 3

  117. MitÃ¤kÃ¶hÃ¤n tuo “veri” tarkoittaa? VerihÃ¤n koostuu mm. monista eri soluista ja proteiineista.Kyse lienee hemin ja klorofyllin samankaltaisuudesta? HemissÃ¤hÃ¤n on rautaioni keskellÃ¤ ja klorofyllissÃ¤ magnesiumioni. Molemmista sitten lÃ¶ytyy eri alatyyppejÃ¤, jotka eroavat toisistaan useammankin atomin verran.Ã¤f: punasolussa ei ole keskellÃ¤ rauta, vaan hemissÃ¤, hemi on taas hemoglobiinin funktionaalinen osa, punasoluissa on hemoglobiiniaSori biologinen nipotus :)

  118. Oi querida! EntÃ£o, obrigada mesmo pelas dicas!Depois que li sobre sua resenha sobre a essa hidrataÃ§Ã£o eu fui dar mais uma lida sobre hidrataÃ§Ãµes com bepantol, nunca tinha ouvido falar, mas tambÃ©m nunca me importei com meu cabelo rs. E o remÃ©dio faz mesmo milagre hein! rs…Fico pensando no que vocÃª falou … Talvez a funÃ§Ã£o cicatrizadora dele evite essa sensibilidade maior depois que eu o uso … eu vou tentar com certeza! rs.., comprei ontem a mesma queratina que vocÃª, tomara que o resultado seja bom em mim tambÃ©m!

  123. It reminds me heavily of Leverage, with Naya being very similar to Sophie, both with the same last name.The other thing a co-worker pointed out is that Izzy is the heavy hitter, which is usually a role played by a male character, which I thought was cool.I also like that the leader puts me in mind of Marvel’s Nick Fury (ex-commander of SHIELD).

  125. Kevin,My students that are involved in LF10 are psyched that we have some new members from another state! Your idea of adding other topics, like Math, in the Spring, is a great idea. The LF10 is a very flexible organization. A few LF10 members will be dropping you guys some comments over the next week. We look forward to working together to spread awareness about important literary terms.

  129. Wow, so many of these films have no chance of making back their budgets. This seems like a terrible time for films at the box office. The only films that are seeming to succeed are those with a low-moderate budget. People really aren’t going to see movies right now. Kind of sad given the amount of buzz worthy films that have been released in the past couple of months.

  141. Anh juram batlagdahdaa 200 hun Alban yosoor urin oroltsuulna gesen, Daraa Ni 150 hun bolson bsan, yag songoltoo gargaad irsen 133 Han hun songoj Dee hoorhii, hariugaa gargah gej udsaar baital Ehniih Ni humuus yawj chadahaa baidag, 133 Han hun uriad mongoloos heden hun ireh um bol? Ug Ni bichsen batalsan jurmaaraa, Tsag hugatsaandaa yawagdwal zugeer l um. Yah Ni medegdehgvi Tag Alga bolood bgaaz Ni oilgohgvi um. Odoo boltol todorhoi hayagaa bichij amjihgvi Sonin l umdaa.

  143. aoifemcHi Aoife – Cork was really lovely. It’s my third visit and definitely the best yet. My first time in The English Market you see! How fab.The Pavillion was cool actually – it’s a really cool room, kind of like a big ship or something. The sound was good too and we had a good ol’ night of dancing and being silly. Plugd was a lovely shop all right and the dude working there was a sweetie! Thanks again for all the recommendations

  148. Magnifiques photos qui nous permettent de vivre en diffÃ©rÃ© un moment que nous avons manquÃ© (mais pour la bonne cause…) Le lieu avait l’air superbe! Et comme c’est un peu grÃ¢ce Ã  nous que vous l’avez trouvÃ©, on Ã©tait un peu lÃ  par la pensÃ©e non? Encore toutes nos fÃ©licitations… Marie et Fred (et Constance)

  151. I haven’t actually read all of them yet although many of the books listed there are compulsory for students. I reckon “Sii Paean Din’ is pleasant to read, if you can overlook its royalist tone. Many Thais rank it highly but i think i prefer Pisaj more although it has been attacked by some renowned ‘academics’ for not living up to their literary expectations. ‘Luuk Isan’, is interesting, esp for those interested in the life of villagers in the Northeast in the old days. There is a lot of use of Issarn dialect in this work though.

  153. "Chegou atÃ© a elogiar o tirano Bandera, aquele nazi glorificado pelo governo tÃ­tere ucraniano."Bandera Ã‰ um herÃ³i.e n adianta espernear, MÃºcio.VC PERDEU.VCS PERDERAM.E FAZ MAIS DE 20 ANOS.VIVA A DEMOCRACIA, VIVA A CONSTITUIÃ‡ÃƒO, VIVA A LIBERDADE DE EXPRESSAO, VIVA O CAPITALISMO, VIVA A LIBERDADE DE EMPREENDER, VIVA A LIBERDADE DE DISCORDAR, VIVA A PROPRIEDADE PRIVADA.Vcs jamais terÃ£o outra chance.Acabou.

  154. Great â€“ I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it at all. Reasonably unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or something, web site theme . a tones way for your customer to communicate. Excellent task..

  162. Hey David, just came across your site. Love what you’re doing up there in Hendersonville. Looks like we’re on the same page with a lot of stuff. Impressive reutsls with the body transformations. I commend you because I know you’re doing it the right way. We’re doing our thing down in Charleston and just trying to spread the gospel like you. If you ever get down this way look me up. Take care- Shane

  166. And their “tradition” is only 20 years old!. Never read about any of the first millenium church fathers having a debate about womens ordination. I guess those guys were all sexist, same goes for the apostles. Never knew St. Francis, or Dominic were “sexist”, if they weren’t St Catherine would have been Fr Catherine of Sienna. What about Fr. Claire.

  171. I want to point out my love for your kind-heartedness supporting those people who really need guidance on this niche. Your special dedication to passing the message all over has been incredibly valuable and have frequently allowed many people like me to arrive at their targets. Your entire important help and advice indicates a great deal to me and additionally to my office colleagues. Regards; from all of us.

  172. muhinjo taluq pakistan sindh san aahe & maan khud sindhi aahyan,moon film jo tailer wagera ta nahe ditho per pictures ditha aahin & uhe pic moon pahinje facebook id te b upload kayon aahin, muhin j khayal main ta flim dadi suthi aahe.moon khe hi flim disan jo dado shok aahe maan hi flim kain & kihtan hasil kare saghan tho,

  180. “Beinart warned against the current Israeli policy of maintaining the status quo, saying â€œI donâ€™t see how you can look at the current trends and think you will be better off in ten years”Current trends? 10 yearsThat is only beinarts so called future-water poured on desert sandWho would put a rock on top of a saplingA blind manPraying for a blessing

  186. Thanks for writing this. I really feel as though I know so much more about this than I did before. Your blog really brought some things to light that I never would have thought about before reading it. You should continue this, Im sure most people would agree youve got a gift.

  193. Keep up the excellent piece of work, I read few blog posts on this website and I think that your site is really interesting and has bands of good info.

  216. Terrific paintings! That is the type of info that should be shared across the internet. Shame on Google for now not positioning this post upper! Come on over and visit my web site. Thanks =)

  218. This awesome blog is definitely interesting and besides informative. I have found helluva handy advices out of it. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks!

  267. Google

    Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely really worth taking a look, whoa did 1 discover about Mid East has got extra problerms also.

  284. Hi, Neat post. There is a problem with your web site in internet explorer, would check this… IE still is the market leader and a good portion of people will miss your wonderful writing due to this problem.

  289. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I all be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  292. You could certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  320. So pleased to possess discovered this submit.. I appreciate you posting your perspective.. Recognize the value of the entry you available.. So pleased to get identified this post..

  323. one other and this design of partnership is a complete great deal extra genuine wanting and passionate. You might effortlessly come about across a right match for your self by way of video

  329. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you really recognize what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also consult with my site =). We can have a hyperlink trade agreement between us!

  352. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  362. Definitely believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people consider worries that they just don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  364. Modular Kitchens have changed the idea of kitchen these days because it has provided household women with a comfortable yet an elegant place through which they can spend their quality time and space.

  416. You produced some decent points there. I looked on the internet for just about any issue and discovered most of the people may perhaps go in conjunction with with your web page.

  417. May I just say what a comfort to uncover somebody that really understands what they’re talking about on the net. You actually understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important. A lot more people ought to look at this and understand this side of the story. It’s surprising you are not more popular because you definitely have the gift. why not try these out: http://bit.ly/2b3E2rq

  424. Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing on your feed and I am hoping you write again soon!

  428. Hiya very nice website!! Guy .. Excellent .. Superb .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds additionallyâ€¦I’m satisfied to search out so many useful info right here in the put up, we want work out more strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing.

  435. This unique blog is really educating and besides diverting. I have discovered a lot of handy advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks a bunch!

  452. I do consider all the concepts you have presented to your post. They are really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are too short for newbies. May you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post.|

  453. Your posts customarily consist of a correct amount of truly up to date information. Everyplace accomplish you extend up with this? Emphatically declaring you are fantastically creative. Thanks again

  458. This very blog is obviously entertaining and besides informative. I have chosen a bunch of interesting stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it again soon. Cheers!

  462. I truly appreciate this post. I ave been recently looking across for this specific! Thank goodness I discovered it about Bing. You ave created my evening! Thank a person again

  463. It’s really a great and helpful piece of information. I’m glad that you just shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

  469. I?аАТаЂаll right away grasp your rss as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription hyperlink or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me recognize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  470. Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to understand so much approximately this, such as you wrote the guide in it or something. I feel that you can do with some p.c. to drive the message house a little bit, but instead of that, that is magnificent blog. A fantastic read. I’ll definitely be back.

  473. Generally I don’t learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite great post.

  474. Hi, i feel that i noticed you visited my blog thus i got here to return the choose?.I’m trying to in finding things to enhance my site!I guess its adequate to use some of your ideas!!|

  475. Hi, I do think this is a great web site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to revisit once again since i have saved as a favorite it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.|

  477. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I’ve truly loved surfing around your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing in your feed and I am hoping you write once more very soon!|

  479. I believe everything said was very reasonable. But, think on this, what if you wrote a catchier post title? I mean, I don’t wish to tell you how to run your blog, however suppose you added something that makes people desire more? I mean BLOG_TITLE is a little boring. You ought to look at Yahoo’s front page and watch how they write article titles to grab people to open the links. You might try adding a video or a related picture or two to get people interested about everything’ve written. Just my opinion, it would bring your posts a little bit more interesting.|

  480. Hey this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be enormously appreciated!|

  489. obviously like your website however you need to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling issues and I to find it very bothersome to inform the reality nevertheless I’ll definitely come back again.|

  497. Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed to be on the net the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks|

  505. If you are interested to learn Web optimization techniques then you must read this article, I am sure you will obtain much more from this article regarding SEO.

  507. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  511. You made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  517. I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of house . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this web site. Studying this information So i’m satisfied to convey that I’ve an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most undoubtedly will make sure to don?t omit this website and provides it a glance on a constant basis.|

  527. Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this page.

  572. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.|

  576. I think other web site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and fantastic user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  585. You have made some good points there. I checked on the web for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  586. I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!

  593. Wonderful work! This is the kind of information that should be shared around the internet. Shame on Google for now not positioning this put up higher! Come on over and visit my site . Thanks =)|

  596. Hello! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this page to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!|

  601. My spouse and I stumbled over here by a different website and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to exploring your web page for a second time.|

  619. I will right away snatch your rss feed as I can at in finding your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me recognize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  623. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  628. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  637. I am not sure the place you are getting your info, but good topic. I must spend some time studying much more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful info I was on the lookout for this info for my mission.|

  641. Wow, wonderful blog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you make blogging glance easy. The entire glance of your site is fantastic, let alone the content material!

  642. Hi There! We are searching for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  648. Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Opera. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Kudos|

  649. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  663. In general, just how many blogs have pictures out of all the blog posts in all websites?. I’m searching for the average number pertaining to the US and worldwide..

  668. Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided me a applicable deal. I were tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vibrant clear idea|

  674. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!

  681. Have you ever thought about writing an ebook or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based on the same ideas you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.|

  685. I see in my blog trackers significant traffic coming from facebook. My blog is not connected with facebook, I don at have an account there, and I can at see, who posts the linksany ideas?.

  692. You could definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  693. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  697. I have discovered that fees for internet degree specialists tend to be an awesome value. For example a full College Degree in Communication with the University of Phoenix Online consists of Sixty credits at $515/credit or $30,900. Also American Intercontinental University Online gives a Bachelors of Business Administration with a overall school element of 180 units and a price of $30,560. Online studying has made getting your college degree been so detailed more than before because you could earn the degree through the comfort of your abode and when you finish working. Thanks for other tips I have really learned from your site.

  714. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d most certainly donate to this superb blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will share this website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!|

  731. Hey there, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!|

  743. It’s amazing to go to see this website and reading the views of all friends concerning this post, while I am also keen of getting familiarity.|

  751. If you are concerned to learn Web optimization methods then you have to read this post, I am sure you will get much more from this piece of writing concerning Search engine marketing.

  756. What as Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I ave found It absolutely useful and it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & help other customers like its helped me. Good job.

  764. Superb Article My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  773. Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks

  779. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?|

  788. It’s in fact very complex in this full of activity life to listen news on TV, therefore I just use web for that purpose, and obtain the most recent information.|

  801. Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard work due to no backup. Do you have any solutions to prevent hackers?|

  802. Hello there, You have done an excellent job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this site.|

  804. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?|

  805. Hey there I am so glad I found your web site, I really found you by error, while I was researching on Askjeeve for something else, Anyways I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a remarkable post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the moment but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep up the superb work.|

  815. An intriguing discussion will be worth comment. I’m sure that you can write much more about this topic, may possibly not be a taboo subject but generally consumers are not enough to chat on such topics. Yet another. Cheers

  817. I was suggested this web site by way of my cousin. I am now not sure whether this post is written via him as no one else recognise such certain about my trouble. You are amazing! Thank you!|

  859. hello!,I really like your writing so a lot! percentage we keep up a correspondence extra about your article on AOL? I require an expert on this area to unravel my problem. Maybe that’s you! Taking a look ahead to look you.

  877. Thanks for your short article. I would like to say that a health insurance brokerage service also works for the benefit of the particular coordinators of your group insurance policies. The health insurance agent is given a summary of benefits sought by somebody or a group coordinator. Exactly what a broker does is hunt for individuals or even coordinators which usually best complement those demands. Then he provides his recommendations and if all sides agree, the actual broker formulates a legal contract between the two parties.

  880. You made some good points there. I checked on the internet for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.|

  894. Howdy! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading through your posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same subjects? Appreciate it!|

  895. Greetings from Los angeles! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, great blog!|

  911. Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed! Very useful information particularly the last part :) I care for such information much. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.

  913. I really like what you guys tend to be up too. Such clever work and coverage! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve included you guys to our blogroll.|

  915. I discovered your weMinecraft blog Minecraft website on google and examine a couple of of your early posts. Continue to keep up the very good Mods operate. I simply further up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. In search of forward to studying more from you afterward!…

  916. I used to be very happy to search out this internet-site.I wanted to thanks to your time for this excellent read!! I positively having fun with each little little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new stuff you blog post.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO