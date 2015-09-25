Los 7 puntos mÃ¡s importantes del discurso del papa en la ONU

Las palabras del pontÃfice inundaron las redes sociales con frases del texto que leyÃ³ en la sede de las Naciones Unidas en Â nueva York el 25 de septiembre. Estos son los 7 puntos mÃ¡s importantes del discurso.
1. TecnologÃa: â€œEl poder tecnolÃ³gico, en manos de ideologÃas nacionalistas o falsamente universalistas, es capaz de producir tremendas atrocidadesâ€.
2. Desarrollo sostenible: â€œLos organismos financieros internacionales han de velar por el desarrollo sostenible de los paÃses y la no sumisiÃ³n asfixiante de Ã©stos a sistemas crediticios que, lejos de promover el progreso, someten a las poblaciones a mecanismos de mayor pobreza, exclusiÃ³n y dependenciaâ€.
3. Medio ambiente: â€œCualquier daÃ±o al ambiente, por tanto, es un daÃ±o a la humanidadâ€.
4. Â Guerra: â€œEs tal la magnitud de esta situaciÃ³n y el grado de vidas inocentes que va cobrando, que hemos de evitar toda tentaciÃ³n de caer en un nominalismo declaracionista con efecto tranquilizador en las concienciasâ€.
5. Guerra: â€œLa guerra es la negaciÃ³n de todos los derechos y una dramÃ¡tica agresiÃ³n al ambiente. Si se quiere un verdadero desarrollo humano integral para todos, se debe continuar incansablemente con la tarea de evitar la guerra entre las naciones y entre los pueblosâ€.
6. InmigraciÃ³n: â€œLes hablo como hijo de inmigrantes. La gente de este continente no le tememos a los extranjeros porque nosotros alguna vez fuimos extranjerosâ€.
7. Vida: â€œLa casa comÃºn de todos los hombres debe continuar levantÃ¡ndose sobre una recta comprensiÃ³n de la fraternidad universal y sobre el respeto de la sacralidad de cada vida humana, de cada hombre y cada mujer; de los pobres, de los ancianos, de los niÃ±os, de los enfermos, de los no nacidos, de los desocupados, de los abandonados, de los que se juzgan descartables porque no se los considera mÃ¡s que nÃºmeros de una u otra estadÃsticaâ€.
A continuaciÃ³n el texto completo del papa Francisco:
SeÃ±or Presidente,
SeÃ±oras y SeÃ±ores,
Buenos dÃas,
Una vez mÃ¡s, siguiendo una tradiciÃ³n de la que me siento honrado, el Secretario General de las Naciones Unidas ha invitado al Papa a dirigirse a esta honorable Asamblea de las Naciones. En nombre propio y en el de toda la comunidad catÃ³lica, SeÃ±or Ban Ki-moon, quiero expresarle el mÃ¡s sincero y cordial agradecimiento. Agradezco tambiÃ©n sus amables palabras.
Saludo asimismo a los Jefes de Estado y de Gobierno aquÃ presentes, a los Embajadores, diplomÃ¡ticos y funcionarios polÃticos y tÃ©cnicos que los acompaÃ±an, al personal de las Naciones Unidas empeÃ±ado en esta 70 SesiÃ³n de la Asamblea General, al personal de todos los programas y agencias de la familia de la ONU, y a todos los que de un modo u otro participan de esta reuniÃ³n. Por medio de ustedes saludo tambiÃ©n a los ciudadanos de todas las naciones representadas en este encuentro. Gracias por los esfuerzos de todos y de cada uno en bien de la humanidad.
Esta es la quinta vez que un Papa visita las Naciones Unidas. Lo hicieron mis predecesores Pablo VI en 1965, Juan Pablo II en 1979 y 1995 y, mi mÃ¡s reciente predecesor, hoy el Papa EmÃ©rito Benedicto XVI, en 2008. Todos ellos no ahorraron expresiones de reconocimiento para la OrganizaciÃ³n, considerÃ¡ndola la respuesta jurÃdica y polÃtica adecuada al momento histÃ³rico, caracterizado por la superaciÃ³n tecnolÃ³gica de las distancias y fronteras y, aparentemente, de cualquier lÃmite natural a la afirmaciÃ³n del poder. Una respuesta imprescindible ya que el poder tecnolÃ³gico, en manos de ideologÃas nacionalistas o falsamente universalistas, es capaz de producir tremendas atrocidades. No puedo por menos que asociarme al aprecio de mis predecesores, reafirmando la importancia que la Iglesia CatÃ³lica concede a esta instituciÃ³n y las esperanzas que pone en sus actividades.
La historia de la comunidad organizada de los Estados, representada por las Naciones Unidas, que festeja en estos dÃas su 70 aniversario, es una historia de importantes Ã©xitos comunes, en un perÃodo de inusitada aceleraciÃ³n de los acontecimientos. Sin pretensiÃ³n de exhaustividad, se puede mencionar la codificaciÃ³n y el desarrollo del derecho internacional, la construcciÃ³n de la normativa internacional de derechos humanos, el perfeccionamiento del derecho humanitario, la soluciÃ³n de muchos conflictos y operaciones de paz y reconciliaciÃ³n, y tantos otros logros en todos los campos de la proyecciÃ³n internacional del quehacer humano.
Todas estas realizaciones son luces que contrastan la oscuridad del desorden causado por las ambiciones descontroladas y los egoÃsmos colectivos. Es cierto que aÃºn son muchos los graves problemas no resueltos, pero tambiÃ©n es evidente que, si hubiera faltado toda esa actividad internacional, la humanidad podrÃa no haber sobrevivido al uso descontrolado de sus propias potencialidades. Cada uno de estos progresos polÃticos, jurÃdicos y tÃ©cnicos son un camino de concreciÃ³n del ideal de la fraternidad humana y un medio para su mayor realizaciÃ³n.
Rindo pues, homenaje a todos los hombres y mujeres que han servido leal y sacrificadamente a toda la humanidad en estos 70 aÃ±os. En particular, quiero recordar hoy a los que han dado su vida por la paz y la reconciliaciÃ³n de los pueblos, desde Dag HammarskjÃ¶ld hasta los muchÃsimos funcionarios de todos los niveles, fallecidos en las misiones humanitarias, de paz y reconciliaciÃ³n.
La experiencia de estos 70 aÃ±os, mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de todo lo conseguido, muestra que la reforma y la adaptaciÃ³n a los tiempos siempre es necesaria, progresando hacia el objetivo Ãºltimo de conceder a todos los paÃses, sin excepciÃ³n, una participaciÃ³n y una incidencia real y equitativa en las decisiones. Esta necesidad de una mayor equidad, vale especialmente para los cuerpos con efectiva capacidad ejecutiva, como es el caso del Consejo de Seguridad, los organismos financieros y los grupos o mecanismos especialmente creados para afrontar las crisis econÃ³micas. Esto ayudarÃ¡ a limitar todo tipo de abuso o usura sobre todo con los paÃses en vÃas de desarrollo. Los organismos financieros internacionales han de velar por el desarrollo sostenible de los paÃses y la no sumisiÃ³n asfixiante de Ã©stos a sistemas crediticios que, lejos de promover el progreso, someten a las poblaciones a mecanismos de mayor pobreza, exclusiÃ³n y dependencia.
La labor de las Naciones Unidas, a partir de los postulados del PreÃ¡mbulo y de los primeros artÃculos de su Carta Constitucional, puede ser vista como el desarrollo y la promociÃ³n de la soberanÃa del derecho, sabiendo que la justicia es requisito indispensable para obtener el ideal de la fraternidad universal. En este contexto, cabe recordar que la limitaciÃ³n del poder es una idea implÃcita en el concepto de derecho. Dar a cada uno lo suyo, siguiendo la definiciÃ³n clÃ¡sica de justicia, significa que ningÃºn individuo o grupo humano se puede considerar omnipotente, autorizado a pasar por encima de la dignidad y de los derechos de las otras personas singulares o de sus agrupaciones sociales. La distribuciÃ³n fÃ¡ctica del poder (polÃtico, econÃ³mico, de defensa, tecnolÃ³gico, etc.) entre una pluralidad de sujetos y la creaciÃ³n de un sistema jurÃdico de regulaciÃ³n de las pretensiones e intereses, concreta la limitaciÃ³n del poder. El panorama mundial hoy nos presenta, sin embargo, muchos falsos derechos, y â€“a la vezâ€“ grandes sectores indefensos, vÃctimas mÃ¡s bien de un mal ejercicio del poder: el ambiente natural y el vasto mundo de mujeres y hombres excluidos. Dos sectores Ãntimamente unidos entre sÃ, que las relaciones polÃticas y econÃ³micas preponderantes han convertido en partes frÃ¡giles de la realidad. Por eso hay que afirmar con fuerza sus derechos, consolidando la protecciÃ³n del ambiente y acabando con la exclusiÃ³n.
Ante todo, hay que afirmar que existe un verdadero Â«derecho del ambienteÂ» por un doble motivo. Primero, porque los seres humanos somos parte del ambiente. Vivimos en comuniÃ³n con Ã©l, porque el mismo ambiente comporta lÃmites Ã©ticos que la acciÃ³n humana debe reconocer y respetar. El hombre, aun cuando estÃ¡ dotado de Â«capacidades inÃ©ditasÂ» que Â«muestran una singularidad que trasciende el Ã¡mbito fÃsico y biolÃ³gicoÂ» (Laudato siâ€™, 81), es al mismo tiempo una porciÃ³n de ese ambiente. Tiene un cuerpo formado por elementos fÃsicos, quÃmicos y biolÃ³gicos, y solo puede sobrevivir y desarrollarse si el ambiente ecolÃ³gico le es favorable. Cualquier daÃ±o al ambiente, por tanto, es un daÃ±o a la humanidad. Segundo, porque cada una de las creaturas, especialmente las vivientes, tiene un valor en sÃ misma, de existencia, de vida, de belleza y de interdependencia con las demÃ¡s creaturas. Los cristianos, junto a otras religiones monoteÃstas, creemos que el universo proviene de una decisiÃ³n de amor del Creador, que permite al hombre servirse respetuosamente de la creaciÃ³n para el bien de sus semejantes y para gloria del Creador, pero que no puede abusar de ella y mucho menos estÃ¡ autorizado a destruirla. Para todas las creencias religiosas, el ambiente es un bien fundamental (cf. ibÃd., 81).
El abuso y la destrucciÃ³n del ambiente, al mismo tiempo, van acompaÃ±ados por un imparable proceso de exclusiÃ³n. En efecto, un afÃ¡n egoÃsta e ilimitado de poder y de bienestar material lleva tanto a abusar de los recursos materiales disponibles como a excluir a los dÃ©biles y con menos habilidades, ya sea por tener capacidades diferentes, discapacidades o porque estÃ¡n privados de los conocimientos e instrumentos tÃ©cnicos adecuados o poseen insuficiente capacidad de decisiÃ³n polÃtica. La exclusiÃ³n econÃ³mica y social es una negaciÃ³n total de la fraternidad humana y un gravÃsimo atentado a los derechos humanos y al ambiente. Los mÃ¡s pobres son los que mÃ¡s sufren estos atentados por un triple grave motivo: son descartados por la sociedad, son al mismo tiempo obligados a vivir del descarte y deben injustamente sufrir las consecuencias del abuso del ambiente. Estos fenÃ³menos conforman la hoy tan difundida e inconscientemente consolidada Â«cultura del descarteÂ».
Lo dramÃ¡tico de toda esta situaciÃ³n de exclusiÃ³n e inequidad, con sus claras consecuencias, me lleva junto a todo el pueblo cristiano y a tantos otros a tomar conciencia tambiÃ©n de mi grave responsabilidad al respecto, por lo cual alzo mi voz, junto a la de todos aquellos que anhelan soluciones urgentes y efectivas. La adopciÃ³n de la Agenda 2030 para el Desarrollo Sostenible en la Cumbre mundial que iniciarÃ¡ hoy mismo, es una importante seÃ±al de esperanza. ConfÃo tambiÃ©n que la Conferencia de ParÃs sobre el cambio climÃ¡tico logre acuerdos fundamentales y eficaces.
No bastan, sin embargo, los compromisos asumidos solemnemente, aunque constituyen, ciertamente, un paso necesario para las soluciones. La definiciÃ³n clÃ¡sica de justicia a que aludÃ anteriormente contiene como elemento esencial una voluntad constante y perpetua: Iustitia est constans et perpetua voluntas ius suum cuique tribuendi. El mundo reclama de todos los gobernantes una voluntad efectiva, prÃ¡ctica, constante, de pasos concretos y medidas inmediatas, para preservar y mejorar el ambiente natural y vencer cuanto antes el fenÃ³meno de la exclusiÃ³n social y econÃ³mica, con sus tristes consecuencias de trata de seres humanos, comercio de Ã³rganos y tejidos humanos, explotaciÃ³n sexual de niÃ±os y niÃ±as, trabajo esclavo, incluyendo la prostituciÃ³n, trÃ¡fico de drogas y de armas, terrorismo y crimen internacional organizado. Es tal la magnitud de esta situaciÃ³n y el grado de vidas inocentes que va cobrando, que hemos de evitar toda tentaciÃ³n de caer en un nominalismo declaracionista con efecto tranquilizador en las conciencias. Debemos cuidar que nuestras instituciones sean realmente efectivas en la lucha contra todos estos flagelos.
La multiplicidad y complejidad de los problemas exige contar con instrumentos tÃ©cnicos de medida. Esto, empero, comporta un doble peligro: limitarse al ejercicio burocrÃ¡tico de redactar largas enumeraciones de buenos propÃ³sitos â€“metas, objetivos e indicadores estadÃsticosâ€“, o creer que una Ãºnica soluciÃ³n teÃ³rica y apriorÃstica darÃ¡ respuesta a todos los desafÃos. No hay que perder de vista, en ningÃºn momento, que la acciÃ³n polÃtica y econÃ³mica, solo es eficaz cuando se la entiende como una actividad prudencial, guiada por un concepto perenne de justicia y que no pierde de vista en ningÃºn momento que, antes y mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de los planes y programas, hay mujeres y hombres concretos, iguales a los gobernantes, que viven, luchan, sufren, y que muchas veces se ven obligados a vivir miserablemente, privados de cualquier derecho.
Para que estos hombres y mujeres concretos puedan escapar de la pobreza extrema, hay que permitirles ser dignos actores de su propio destino. El desarrollo humano integral y el pleno ejercicio de la dignidad humana no pueden ser impuestos. Deben ser edificados y desplegados por cada uno, por cada familia, en comuniÃ³n con los demÃ¡s hombres y en una justa relaciÃ³n con todos los cÃrculos en los que se desarrolla la socialidad humana â€“amigos, comunidades, aldeas y municipios, escuelas, empresas y sindicatos, provincias, nacionesâ€“. Esto supone y exige el derecho a la educaciÃ³n â€“tambiÃ©n para las niÃ±as, excluidas en algunas partesâ€“, derecho a la educaciÃ³n que se asegura en primer lugar respetando y reforzando el derecho primario de las familias a educar, y el derecho de las Iglesias y de las agrupaciones sociales a sostener y colaborar con las familias en la formaciÃ³n de sus hijas e hijos. La educaciÃ³n, asÃ concebida, es la base para la realizaciÃ³n de la Agenda 2030 y para recuperar el ambiente.
Al mismo tiempo, los gobernantes han de hacer todo lo posible a fin de que todos puedan tener la mÃnima base material y espiritual para ejercer su dignidad y para formar y mantener una familia, que es la cÃ©lula primaria de cualquier desarrollo social. Este mÃnimo absoluto tiene en lo material tres nombres: techo, trabajo y tierra; y un nombre en lo espiritual: libertad de espÃritu, que comprende la libertad religiosa, el derecho a la educaciÃ³n y todos los otros derechos cÃvicos.
Por todo esto, la medida y el indicador mÃ¡s simple y adecuado del cumplimiento de la nueva Agenda para el desarrollo serÃ¡ el acceso efectivo, prÃ¡ctico e inmediato, para todos, a los bienes materiales y espirituales indispensables: vivienda propia, trabajo digno y debidamente remunerado, alimentaciÃ³n adecuada y agua potable; libertad religiosa, y mÃ¡s en general libertad de espÃritu y educaciÃ³n. Al mismo tiempo, estos pilares del desarrollo humano integral tienen un fundamento comÃºn, que es el derecho a la vida y, mÃ¡s en general, el que podrÃamos llamar el derecho a la existencia de la misma naturaleza humana.
La crisis ecolÃ³gica, junto con la destrucciÃ³n de buena parte de la biodiversidad, puede poner en peligro la existencia misma de la especie humana. Las nefastas consecuencias de un irresponsable desgobierno de la economÃa mundial, guiado solo por la ambiciÃ³n de lucro y del poder, deben ser un llamado a una severa reflexiÃ³n sobre el hombre: Â«El hombre no es solamente una libertad que Ã©l se crea por sÃ solo. El hombre no se crea a sÃ mismo. Es espÃritu y voluntad, pero tambiÃ©n naturalezaÂ» (Benedicto XVI, Discurso al Parlamento Federal de Alemania, 22 septiembre 2011; citado en Laudato siâ€™, 6). La creaciÃ³n se ve perjudicada Â«donde nosotros mismos somos las Ãºltimas instancias […] El derroche de la creaciÃ³n comienza donde no reconocemos ya ninguna instancia por encima de nosotros, sino que solo nos vemos a nosotros mismosÂ» (Id., Discurso al Clero de la DiÃ³cesis de Bolzano-Bressanone, 6 agosto 2008; citado ibÃd.). Por eso, la defensa del ambiente y la lucha contra la exclusiÃ³n exigen el reconocimiento de una ley moral inscrita en la propia naturaleza humana, que comprende la distinciÃ³n natural entre hombre y mujer (cf. Laudato siâ€™, 155), y el absoluto respeto de la vida en todas sus etapas y dimensiones (cf. ibÃd., 123; 136).
Sin el reconocimiento de unos lÃmites Ã©ticos naturales insalvables y sin la actuaciÃ³n inmediata de aquellos pilares del desarrollo humano integral, el ideal de Â«salvar las futuras generaciones del flagelo de la guerraÂ» (Carta de las Naciones Unidas, PreÃ¡mbulo) y de Â«promover el progreso social y un mÃ¡s elevado nivel de vida en una mÃ¡s amplia libertadÂ» (ibÃd.) corre el riesgo de convertirse en un espejismo inalcanzable o, peor aÃºn, en palabras vacÃas que sirven de excusa para cualquier abuso y corrupciÃ³n, o para promover una colonizaciÃ³n ideolÃ³gica a travÃ©s de la imposiciÃ³n de modelos y estilos de vida anÃ³malos, extraÃ±os a la identidad de los pueblos y, en Ãºltimo tÃ©rmino, irresponsables. La guerra es la negaciÃ³n de todos los derechos y una dramÃ¡tica agresiÃ³n al ambiente. Si se quiere un verdadero desarrollo humano integral para todos, se debe continuar incansablemente con la tarea de evitar la guerra entre las naciones y entre los pueblos.
Para tal fin hay que asegurar el imperio incontestado del derecho y el infatigable recurso a la negociaciÃ³n, a los buenos oficios y al arbitraje, como propone la Carta de las Naciones Unidas, verdadera norma jurÃdica fundamental. La experiencia de los 70 aÃ±os de existencia de las Naciones Unidas, en general, y en particular la experiencia de los primeros 15 aÃ±os del tercer milenio, muestran tanto la eficacia de la plena aplicaciÃ³n de las normas internacionales como la ineficacia de su incumplimiento. Si se respeta y aplica la Carta de las Naciones Unidas con transparencia y sinceridad, sin segundas intenciones, como un punto de referencia obligatorio de justicia y no como un instrumento para disfrazar intenciones espurias, se alcanzan resultados de paz. Cuando, en cambio, se confunde la norma con un simple instrumento, para utilizar cuando resulta favorable y para eludir cuando no lo es, se abre una verdadera caja de Pandora de fuerzas incontrolables, que daÃ±an gravemente las poblaciones inermes, el ambiente cultural e incluso el ambiente biolÃ³gico.
El PreÃ¡mbulo y el primer artÃculo de la Carta de las Naciones Unidas indican los cimientos de la construcciÃ³n jurÃdica internacional: la paz, la soluciÃ³n pacÃfica de las controversias y el desarrollo de relaciones de amistad entre las naciones. Contrasta fuertemente con estas afirmaciones, y las niega en la prÃ¡ctica, la tendencia siempre presente a la proliferaciÃ³n de las armas, especialmente las de destrucciÃ³n masiva como pueden ser las nucleares. Una Ã©tica y un derecho basados en la amenaza de destrucciÃ³n mutua â€“y posiblemente de toda la humanidadâ€“ son contradictorios y constituyen un fraude a toda la construcciÃ³n de las Naciones Unidas, que pasarÃan a ser Â«Naciones unidas por el miedo y la desconfianzaÂ». Hay que empeÃ±arse por un mundo sin armas nucleares, aplicando plenamente el Tratado de no proliferaciÃ³n, en la letra y en el espÃritu, hacia una total prohibiciÃ³n de estos instrumentos.
El reciente acuerdo sobre la cuestiÃ³n nuclear en una regiÃ³n sensible de Asia y Oriente Medio es una prueba de las posibilidades de la buena voluntad polÃtica y del derecho, ejercidos con sinceridad, paciencia y constancia. Hago votos para que este acuerdo sea duradero y eficaz y dÃ© los frutos deseados con la colaboraciÃ³n de todas las partes implicadas. En ese sentido, no faltan duras pruebas de las consecuencias negativas de las intervenciones polÃticas y militares no coordinadas entre los miembros de la comunidad internacional. Por eso, aun deseando no tener la necesidad de hacerlo, no puedo dejar de reiterar mis repetidos llamamientos en relaciÃ³n con la dolorosa situaciÃ³n de todo el Oriente Medio, del norte de Ãfrica y de otros paÃses africanos, donde los cristianos, junto con otros grupos culturales o Ã©tnicos e incluso junto con aquella parte de los miembros de la religiÃ³n mayoritaria que no quiere dejarse envolver por el odio y la locura, han sido obligados a ser testigos de la destrucciÃ³n de sus lugares de culto, de su patrimonio cultural y religioso, de sus casas y haberes y han sido puestos en la disyuntiva de huir o de pagar su adhesiÃ³n al bien y a la paz con la propia vida o con la esclavitud.
Estas realidades deben constituir un serio llamado a un examen de conciencia de los que estÃ¡n a cargo de la conducciÃ³n de los asuntos internacionales. No solo en los casos de persecuciÃ³n religiosa o cultural, sino en cada situaciÃ³n de conflicto, como en Ucrania, en Siria, en Irak, en Libia, en SudÃ¡n del Sur y en la regiÃ³n de los Grandes Lagos, hay rostros concretos antes que intereses de parte, por legÃtimos que sean. En las guerras y conflictos hay seres humanos singulares, hermanos y hermanas nuestros, hombres y mujeres, jÃ³venes y ancianos, niÃ±os y niÃ±as, que lloran, sufren y mueren. Seres humanos que se convierten en material de descarte cuando solo la actividad consiste solo en enumerar problemas, estrategias y discusiones.
Como pedÃa al Secretario General de las Naciones Unidas en mi carta del 9 de agosto de 2014, Â«la mÃ¡s elemental comprensiÃ³n de la dignidad humana obliga a la comunidad internacional, en particular a travÃ©s de las normas y los mecanismos del derecho internacional, a hacer todo lo posible para detener y prevenir ulteriores violencias sistemÃ¡ticas contra las minorÃas Ã©tnicas y religiosasÂ» y para proteger a las poblaciones inocentes.
En esta misma lÃnea quisiera hacer menciÃ³n a otro tipo de conflictividad no siempre tan explicitada pero que silenciosamente viene cobrando la muerte de millones de personas. Otra clase de guerra que viven muchas de nuestras sociedades con el fenÃ³meno del narcotrÃ¡fico. Una guerra Â«asumidaÂ» y pobremente combatida. El narcotrÃ¡fico por su propia dinÃ¡mica va acompaÃ±ado de la trata de personas, del lavado de activos, del trÃ¡fico de armas, de la explotaciÃ³n infantil y de otras formas de corrupciÃ³n. CorrupciÃ³n que ha penetrado los distintos niveles de la vida social, polÃtica, militar, artÃstica y religiosa, generando, en muchos casos, una estructura paralela que pone en riesgo la credibilidad de nuestras instituciones.
ComencÃ© esta intervenciÃ³n recordando las visitas de mis predecesores.
Quisiera ahora que mis palabras fueran especialmente como una continuaciÃ³n de las palabras finales del discurso de Pablo VI, pronunciado hace casi exactamente 50 aÃ±os, pero de valor perenne, cito: Â«Ha llegado la hora en que se impone una pausa, un momento de recogimiento, de reflexiÃ³n, casi de oraciÃ³n: volver a pensar en nuestro comÃºn origen, en nuestra historia, en nuestro destino comÃºn. Nunca, como hoy, […] ha sido tan necesaria la conciencia moral del hombre, porque el peligro no viene ni del progreso ni de la ciencia, que, bien utilizados, podrÃ¡n […] resolver muchos de los graves problemas que afligen a la humanidadÂ» (Discurso a los Representantes de los Estados, 4 de octubre de 1965).
Entre otras cosas, sin duda, la genialidad humana, bien aplicada, ayudarÃ¡ a resolver los graves desafÃos de la degradaciÃ³n ecolÃ³gica y de la exclusiÃ³n. ContinÃºo con Pablo VI: Â«El verdadero peligro estÃ¡ en el hombre, que dispone de instrumentos cada vez mÃ¡s poderosos, capaces de llevar tanto a la ruina como a las mÃ¡s altas conquistasÂ» (ibÃd.). Hasta aquÃ Pablo VI.
La casa comÃºn de todos los hombres debe continuar levantÃ¡ndose sobre una recta comprensiÃ³n de la fraternidad universal y sobre el respeto de la sacralidad de cada vida humana, de cada hombre y cada mujer; de los pobres, de los ancianos, de los niÃ±os, de los enfermos, de los no nacidos, de los desocupados, de los abandonados, de los que se juzgan descartables porque no se los considera mÃ¡s que nÃºmeros de una u otra estadÃstica. La casa comÃºn de todos los hombres debe tambiÃ©n edificarse sobre la comprensiÃ³n de una cierta sacralidad de la naturaleza creada.
Tal comprensiÃ³n y respeto exigen un grado superior de sabidurÃa, que acepte la trascendencia de uno mismo, que renuncie a la construcciÃ³n de una elite omnipotente, y comprenda que el sentido pleno de la vida singular y colectiva se da en el servicio abnegado de los demÃ¡s y en el uso prudente y respetuoso de la creaciÃ³n para el bien comÃºn. Repitiendo las palabras de Pablo VI, Â«el edificio de la civilizaciÃ³n moderna debe levantarse sobre principios espirituales, los Ãºnicos capaces no sÃ³lo de sostenerlo, sino tambiÃ©n de iluminarloÂ» (ibÃd.).
El gaucho MartÃn Fierro, un clÃ¡sico de la literatura en mi tierra natal, canta: Â«Los hermanos sean unidos porque esa es la ley primera. Tengan uniÃ³n verdadera en cualquier tiempo que sea, porque si entre ellos pelean, los devoran los de afueraÂ».
El mundo contemporÃ¡neo, aparentemente conexo, experimenta una creciente y sostenida fragmentaciÃ³n social que pone en riesgo Â«todo fundamento de la vida socialÂ» y por lo tanto Â«termina por enfrentarnos unos con otros para preservar los propios interesesÂ» (Laudato siâ€™, 229).
El tiempo presente nos invita a privilegiar acciones que generen dinamismos nuevos en la sociedad hasta que fructifiquen en importantes y positivos acontecimientos histÃ³ricos (cf. Evangelii gaudium, 223). No podemos permitirnos postergar Â«algunas agendasÂ» para el futuro. El futuro nos pide decisiones crÃticas y globales de cara a los conflictos mundiales que aumentan el nÃºmero de excluidos y necesitados.
La laudable construcciÃ³n jurÃdica internacional de la OrganizaciÃ³n de las Naciones Unidas y de todas sus realizaciones, perfeccionable como cualquier otra obra humana y, al mismo tiempo, necesaria, puede ser prenda de un futuro seguro y feliz para las generaciones futuras. Y lo serÃ¡ si los representantes de los Estados sabrÃ¡n dejar de lado intereses sectoriales e ideologÃas, y buscar sinceramente el servicio del bien comÃºn. Pido a Dios Todopoderoso que asÃ sea, y les aseguro mi apoyo, mi oraciÃ³n y el apoyo y las oraciones de todos los fieles de la Iglesia CatÃ³lica, para que esta InstituciÃ³n, todos sus Estados miembros y cada uno de sus funcionarios, rinda siempre un servicio eficaz a la humanidad, un servicio respetuoso de la diversidad y que sepa potenciar, para el bien comÃºn, lo mejor de cada pueblo y de cada ciudadano. Que Dios los bendiga a Todos.
