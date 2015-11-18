Lorenzo Mendoza le pidiÃ³ a La Chinita

Lorenzo Mendoza, presidente de Empresas Polar, visitÃ³ este martes 17 de noviembre la BasÃ­lica Nuestra SeÃ±ora de ChiquinquirÃ¡ en la vÃ­spera del dÃ­a de la patrona de los zulianos.
Su visita fue captada en imÃ¡genes y videos de visitantes del templo, quienes las compartieron en redes sociales.

Maracaibo se convierte en la capital espiritual de Venezuela durante las celebraciones religiosas en honor a la Chinita a las que se espera la asistencia de unas 20 mil personas.

Mendoza viajÃ³ a Maracaibo para asistir al homenaje hecho por las Ãguilas del Zulia a propÃ³sito de los 75 aÃ±os de Empresas Polar.

 


 

 

