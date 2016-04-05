Lo que dijo Ramos Allup sobre la partida de nacimiento de ...

Lo que dijo Ramos Allup sobre la partida de nacimiento de Maduro

En la acalorada sesión ordinaria de este jueves, en la Asamblea Nacional, el tema del narcotráfico se tomó gran parte del debate. Mientras los diputados de la MUD denunciaban a funcionarios del gobierno que estarían vinculados con este flagelo, el diputado del PSUV Earle Herrera les pedía pruebas de sus acusaciones.

En un derecho a réplica ejercido por el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Henry Ramos Allup, le aclaró al Diputado Herrera que el ex presidente Carlos Andrés Pérez fue acusado de estar vinculado con el narcotráfico y de no ser venezolano, en su momento, “él presentó su partida de nacimiento”, recordó el parlamentario opositor y ratificó que hay documentos que lo validen.

Agregó que cualquier presidente debe mostrar su partida de nacimiento cuando sistemáticamente se dude de su procedencia.

