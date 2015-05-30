Lluvia desnuda las deficiencias de Corpoelec

Las lluvias que desde la madrugada cayeron en la regiÃ³n afectaron 16 circuitos de distribuciÃ³n de electricidad. Maracaibo, San Francisco, Machiques y La Villa fueron los primeros en notificar averÃas. Luego fueron cayendo zonas mÃ¡s alejadas.
Una fuente del sector elÃ©ctrico destacÃ³ que las emergencias se reportan por la falta de mantenimiento de las redes de transmisiÃ³n y conexiÃ³n. â€œDesde las 3.00 de la madrugada se registran denuncias, lo grave es que solo tenemos tres camiones para atender a las comunidadesâ€.
Corpoelec notificÃ³ que activaron cuadrillas para responder a las â€œaverÃas a causas de las precipitacionesâ€. Joel Acevedo, gerente de DistribuciÃ³n y ComercializaciÃ³n, informÃ³ que trabajan â€œarduamente para normalizar progresivamente el servicioâ€.
Se ejecuta el plan de â€œcontingencia para atender las situaciones con la mayor rapidez y efectividad posible, el personal del Ã¡rea de distribuciÃ³n se encuentra abocado y comprometido para brindar el apoyo que los usuarios y usuarias requierenâ€, seÃ±alÃ³ en un comunicado.
A lo interno, la falta de equipos acumula inconvenientes para el rÃ¡pido restablecimiento. Un ejemplo lo viven familias en la parroquia Manuel Dagnino. Francisco SuÃ¡rez, usuario, recordÃ³ que en la madrugada hubo tres bajas.
La Ãºltima mantiene sin luz a las viviendas. â€œDesde las 8.00 se fue. SonÃ³ una explosiÃ³n como si el transformador estallaraâ€. La salida del servicio se convirtiÃ³ en â€œun dolor de cabeza porque no sabemos cuÃ¡ndo vendrÃ¡n de Corpoelecâ€, lamentÃ³.
Una fuente de la corporaciÃ³n, que pidiÃ³ no ser identificado, explicÃ³ que las lluvias dejaron varios circuitos afectados. Algunos podrÃan tardar hasta cinco dÃas porque â€œno hay transformadoresâ€ para levantar la distribuciÃ³n de energÃa.
Hay vehÃculos para inspeccionar las comunidades. 10 recibieron para movilizaciones de trabajadores, pero carecen de unidades y materiales para las reparaciones.
Alida Serrano, vecina, reconociÃ³ la falta de equipos. â€œTenemos cinco aÃ±os con un carrito de energÃa, de esos de dos ruedas, pegado al poste. EstÃ¡ ahÃ desde que explotÃ³ el transformadorâ€, recordÃ³. Los apagones son continuos.
â€œLlaman a Enelven (Corpoelec) y dicen que ya van y no llegan, mientras tanto estamos sin luz en el barrio Los Pinosâ€.
Kevin Caridad, comerciante, asegurÃ³ ser vÃctima. â€œYa se me quemÃ³ con el apagÃ³n el aire acondicionadoâ€, acusÃ³. En la semana son frecuentes los apagones. No sabe si es racionamiento o fallas en los cables de distribuciÃ³n en Brisas del Sur.
Afectados en Maracaibo
Hasta seis horas sin electricidad se reportaron en zonas afectadas por las segundas lluvias ocurridas en mayo.
Las llamadas mÃ¡s frecuentes de reclamos se resaltan en: Sabaneta, Barrio BolÃvar, Bella Vista, Calle 72, Amparo, Valle Claro, San Jacinto, Haticos, Pomona, Los Estanques, La Rotaria, Las MarÃas y Gallo Verde.
LA VERDAD |Jazmin OjedaÂ
