LlegÃ³ la traducciÃ³n simultÃ¡nea en Skype

Luego de varios meses de espera, Microsoft anunciÃ³ el dÃ­a primero de este mes que ya estÃ¡ disponible en Skype la opciÃ³n de traducciÃ³n simultÃ¡nea, en seis idiomas. AdemÃ¡s de espaÃ±ol, usted podrÃ¡ escoger mandarÃ­n, inglÃ©s, francÃ©s, italiano o alemÃ¡n, para conversar por Skype, para usuarios de Windows 7, 8 o 10. La nueva versiÃ³n irÃ¡ apareciendo progresivamente en nuestros desktops en las prÃ³ximas dos semanas. Adicionalmente Skype ofrece la traducciÃ³n en 50 idiomas para la opciÃ³n de chateo en la plataforma.

El sistema desarrollado por Microsoft tiene dos componentes, cuya sincronizaciÃ³n ha requerido un esfuerzo considerable: Reconocimiento de voz y TraducciÃ³n automatizada de texto.

Las conversaciones serÃ¡n grabadas y transcritas, para servir de retroalimentaciÃ³n a un modelo estadÃ­stico de palabras utilizadas y su contexto de uso.

Activar la opciÃ³n de traducciÃ³n simultÃ¡nea es bastante sencillo. Usted debe seleccionar en primer lugar a su interlocutor entre sus contactos. Una vez allÃ­, en la parte superior derecha de la pantalla aparecerÃ¡n dos nuevos iconos. Seleccione herramientas, para escoger el idioma de su interlocutor.

PodrÃ¡ escoger, como dijimos anteriormente, entre 6 idiomas:

Luego de completar este paso, aparecerÃ¡ un icono resaltado en azul en la parte superior derecha, al lado del botÃ³n de herramientas, para seÃ±alar que la opciÃ³n de traducciÃ³n estÃ¡ activada.

En este corto video publicado por Skype pueden observar la explicaciÃ³n detallada de como activar la traducciÃ³n:

Recuerde hablar con suficiente claridad y moderar la velocidad, hasta encontrar un ritmo de conversaciÃ³n adecuado.Â Usted podrÃ¡ observar en pantalla los textos traducidos, de modo que puede realizar alguna aclaratoria cuando entienda que la traducciÃ³n no refleja lo que usted desea transmitir.

Pensamos que esta nueva funcionalidad le darÃ¡ un notable impulso a Skype.

Como siempre, quedamos atentos a sus comentarios y sugerencias.

@vr2310, vramos@zona3punto0.com

