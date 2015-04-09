LÃ­nea de mayonesa de Polar se paralizarÃ¡ por falta de insumos

LÃ­nea de mayonesa de Polar se paralizarÃ¡ por falta de insumos

La planta Salsas y Untables de alimentos Polar en Valencia, paralizarÃ¡ su lÃ­nea de mayonesas durante tres semanas por falta e materia prima.

SegÃºn reseÃ±a el diario carabobeÃ±o Notitarde, NicolÃ¡s Quintero, gerente de la empresa, informÃ³ la noticia a los carabobeÃ±os el pasado miÃ©rcoles.

La mercancÃ­a que necesita la planta estÃ¡ en trÃ¡nsito marÃ­timo desde Argentina.

La materia prima que viene en camino, son insumos de Coposa, industria con la que se estableciÃ³ un acuerdo de prÃ©stamo de cinco mil toneladas. Los insumos que llegarÃ¡n en tres semanas, solo cubrirÃ¡n la demanda para tres o cuatro semanas de producciÃ³n.

La paralizaciÃ³n comenzarÃ¡ el prÃ³ximo 13 de abril y durante ese lapso los 180 trabajadores que laboran en la planta no tendrÃ¡n actividad.

EL NACIONAL

