Liga de baloncesto da la espalda a Gaiteros

Cuando solo faltan 15 dÃas para el comienzo de la prÃ³xima temporada de la Liga Profesional de Baloncesto, en Gaiteros del Zulia llueven las dudas y escasean las certezas.
Actualmente la divisa presenta un conflicto legal que data desde 2009 y que tiene enfrentados a dos hermanos, el â€œCoronelâ€ PaÃºl Romero Ferrer y Alirio â€œCamarÃ³nâ€ Romero, por el control de la administraciÃ³n del club. En medio de ese escenario, la junta directiva de la liga no ha mostrado autoridad y, por el contrario, ha guardado silencio en torno al tema, con lo que lejos de solucionar el problema se ha mostrado cÃ³mplice del conflicto.
La elecciÃ³n de Bob Abreu -como presidente del circuito el pasado 24 de noviembre- dista mucho de convertirse en un elemento de ayuda en la disputa, pues durante su corta gestiÃ³n ha habido mÃ¡s sombras que luces en torno al caso. NingÃºn bando estÃ¡ totalmente conforme con el mandato del â€œComedulceâ€.
Actualmente Gaiteros presenta dos proyectos directivos -lo que implica que cada uno ofrece su propuesta de entrenador y de jugadores criollos e importados-, por lo que ha generado absoluta confusiÃ³n de cara a la temporada, pero tampoco tiene ni los permisos para jugar en el Pedro ElÃas Belisario Aponte ni la autorizaciÃ³n de las divisas extranjeras para contratar refuerzos extranjeros.
MÃ¡s problemas
Producto del silencio de la LPB, se han generado mÃ¡s escenarios negativos, por ejemplo que el plantel del elenco pascuero se haya visto forzado a entrenarse de emergencia en las instalaciones de Colegio de Abogados del Zulia, y hace un par de dÃas debieron suspender las mismas porque los jugadores se vieron afectados por bombas lacrimÃ³genas, ya que el recinto queda muy cerca de la Universidad Rafael Belloso ChacÃn, habitual zona de protestas.
En ese mismo orden, tambiÃ©n se desconoce si Trotamundos de Carabobo jugarÃ¡, o no, ante los musicales el prÃ³ximo 20 de febrero en el Belisario Aponte o en una sede alternativa. Al dÃa de hoy tampoco estÃ¡ coordinada la llegada de algÃºn extranjero por parte de ningÃºn bando.
La aficiÃ³n zuliana merece respeto y un pronunciamiento oficial del circuito para cerrar definitivamente la puerta de ese capÃtulo, que tanto daÃ±o le hace al baloncesto venezolano.
SanciÃ³n dolorosa de la FVB
La FederaciÃ³n Venezolana de Baloncesto dio a conocer, ayer, a travÃ©s de un comunicado que aplicÃ³ una suspensiÃ³n a Gaiteros del Zulia debido al incumplimiento de pagos, acarreando una serie de deudas que data desde 2009 y que incluye honorarios de NÃ©stor “Che” GarcÃa, actual coach de la selecciÃ³n nacional. La medida “temporal” aplica para transferencia de jugadores internacionales, competiciones internacionales y permisos laborales hasta “comprobar” dichos pagos.
“Nos llama la atenciÃ³n que dos instituciones tan importantes en el paÃs como MinDeporte y FeveBaloncesto, en vez de promover un escenario de soluciones a este conflicto, lo que hacen es poner mÃ¡s trabas. Lo lÃ³gico era informarnos directamente y en caso de que nos hubiÃ©semos rehusado a pagar, entonces sÃ serÃa justo sancionarnos. AquÃ se saltaron los pasos”, comentÃ³ MartÃn Guerrero, representante de el “Coronel”.
Por culpa del “otro”
“La verdad es que no tenemos certeza de la deuda exacta de la que habla el seÃ±or Carmelo Cortez (presidente de FVB), porque nos acaba de informar. No tenemos ni factura ni notas de cobro, ni nada, porque la gestiÃ³n anterior encabezada por Alirio Romero y su hijo no han rendido cuentas a la actual directiva. Si se comprueba que hay deudas, pagaremos”, dijo Guerrero.
“Lo que sÃ nos causa suspicacia es que se pronuncian ahora y no cuando estaba la anterior gestiÃ³n. No nos reconocen el equipo para efectos de cumplir nuestras labores, pero sÃ para pagar las deudas. Â¿CÃ³mo es el caso?, Â¿estamos o no al frente de Gaiteros?”.
LA VERDAD
