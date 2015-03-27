LÃ­deres polÃ­ticos de Brasil y PerÃº respaldan liberaciÃ³n de LÃ³pez y...

Líderes políticos de Brasil y Perú respaldan liberación de López y Ledezma

El coordinador nacional polÃ­tico de Voluntad Popular, Carlos Vecchio, junto con Lilian Tintori, esposa de Leopoldo LÃ³pez, sostuvieron una reuniÃ³n con los senadores por el Partido de la Social Democracia BrasileÃ±a (PSDB) AÃ©cio Neves y Aloysio Nunes, quienes manifestaron un claro y contundente respaldo a la lucha por la liberaciÃ³n de los presos polÃ­ticos en Venezuela y la salida democrÃ¡tica a la crisis que atraviesa el paÃ­s.
Neves, quien fue candidato presidencial en las pasadas elecciones en Brasil, y Nunes, actual presidente de la comisiÃ³n de Relaciones Exteriores y Defensa Nacional del senado y exministro de Justicia, dijeron a Vecchio y Tintori que han estado haciendo seguimiento a la situaciÃ³n en Venezuela. â€œExtendieron su mano de solidaridad a favor de nuestra lucha y sobre todo para el rescate democrÃ¡tico en nuestro paÃ­s. Asimismo, expresaron la necesidad de estar muy cerca en estos momentos tan difÃ­ciles que atraviesan Venezuela y Brasil, planteando la posibilidad de realizar encuentros en Brasil para denunciar los atropellos que ocurren en Venezuelaâ€, asegurÃ³ Vecchio.
Durante la visita a PerÃº, Vecchio y Tintori tambiÃ©n se reunieron con los expresidentes Alejandro Toledo y Alan GarcÃ­a, quienes estÃ¡n dispuestos a sumarse a la lucha internacional para rescatar la democracia en Venezuela y liberar a Leopoldo LÃ³pez y Antonio Ledezma, planteada por el expresidente del gobierno de EspaÃ±a, Felipe GonzÃ¡lez.
La excandidata presidencial Keiko Fujimori dijo que los peruanos esperan medidas concretas de parte del presidente Ollanta Humala contra los abusos de NicolÃ¡s Maduro. Incluso, considera necesario llamar a consulta al embajador en Caracas. Asimismo, Mario Vargas Llosa exhortÃ³ a los latinoamericanos a solidarizarse con Venezuela, tal como este paÃ­s lo hizo durante las dictaduras del Cono Sur.
Por su parte, los diputados al Congreso de PerÃº pertenecientes a las fracciones Fuerza Popular, PerÃº Posible, Partido Aprista Peruano (APRA) y Partido Popular Cristiano (PPC) evaluarÃ¡n emitir una resoluciÃ³n a favor de la liberaciÃ³n de los presos polÃ­ticos.

Con informaciÃ³n de Voluntad Popular

