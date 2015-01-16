Licoreros reportan pÃ©rdidas millonarias por restricciÃ³n de horarios

Licoreros reportan pÃ©rdidas millonarias por restricciÃ³n de horarios

El presidente de la AsociaciÃ³n de Licoreros de Caracas (Asolicorca), Carlos Salazar, seÃ±alÃ³ que las ventas durante el mes de diciembre cayeron entre un 35 y 40%, dejÃ¡ndose de comercializar unos 12 mil millones de bolÃ­vares como consecuencia de la restricciÃ³n en el horarioÂ  para la venta de licores implementado durante este mes.

El agremiado explicÃ³ que los licores forman parte de la fiestas navideÃ±as, al igual que la hallaca, las uvas o el pan de jamÃ³n, pero que estos productos no tuvieron restringida su venta, mientras que la venta de licores si se vieron afectadas, tomando en cuenta que familias dejaron de adquirir paquetes turÃ­sticos que incluÃ­an bebidas alcohÃ³licas porque durante varios dÃ­as de diciembre estuvo prohibida su venta.

â€œEl mes de diciembre es donde se tiene mayor incremento de esta actividad econÃ³mica tomando en cuenta que los licores acompaÃ±an las festividades de navidad, junto a las hallacas, el pan de jamÃ³n, las uvas, pero en toda esa actividad econÃ³mica no hubo ningÃºn tipo de restricciÃ³n. La medida de cierre influyÃ³ en el turismo considerando que grupos familiares adquieren paquetes incluyendo licores, pero que se vieron afectados por la medida. Por eso pedÃ­amos extender hasta las 10 pm para contrarrestar la caÃ­da es las ventas que iba a generar los dÃ­as de cierreâ€, expresÃ³.

Con informaciÃ³n de Finanzas Digital

