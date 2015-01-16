Licoreros reportan pÃ©rdidas millonarias por restricciÃ³n de horarios

El presidente de la AsociaciÃ³n de Licoreros de Caracas (Asolicorca), Carlos Salazar, seÃ±alÃ³ que las ventas durante el mes de diciembre cayeron entre un 35 y 40%, dejÃ¡ndose de comercializar unos 12 mil millones de bolÃvares como consecuencia de la restricciÃ³n en el horarioÂ para la venta de licores implementado durante este mes.
El agremiado explicÃ³ que los licores forman parte de la fiestas navideÃ±as, al igual que la hallaca, las uvas o el pan de jamÃ³n, pero que estos productos no tuvieron restringida su venta, mientras que la venta de licores si se vieron afectadas, tomando en cuenta que familias dejaron de adquirir paquetes turÃsticos que incluÃan bebidas alcohÃ³licas porque durante varios dÃas de diciembre estuvo prohibida su venta.
â€œEl mes de diciembre es donde se tiene mayor incremento de esta actividad econÃ³mica tomando en cuenta que los licores acompaÃ±an las festividades de navidad, junto a las hallacas, el pan de jamÃ³n, las uvas, pero en toda esa actividad econÃ³mica no hubo ningÃºn tipo de restricciÃ³n. La medida de cierre influyÃ³ en el turismo considerando que grupos familiares adquieren paquetes incluyendo licores, pero que se vieron afectados por la medida. Por eso pedÃamos extender hasta las 10 pm para contrarrestar la caÃda es las ventas que iba a generar los dÃas de cierreâ€, expresÃ³.
Con informaciÃ³n de Finanzas Digital
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
Hey! This website is astounding 😀 I will recommend it to my wife and anyone that could be enticed by this matter. Great work girls 😉
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
Hey! Your information is amazing 😉 I will suggest it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this matter. Great work girls!
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
Wow! This site is amazing <3 I will suggest it to my daugther and any person that could be drwn to this matter. Great work guys.
This website is amazing. I will tell about it to my friends and anybody that could be interested in this subject. Great work guys!
I use firefox and some nights at 12: 00 exactly or 12: 30 exactly, chrome stops operating and does not load a page. The web connection can be perfectly fine though because it says excellent. I am connected to a house router and the signal strength is constantly excellent. I do not know why this happens at exactly 12: 00 or 12: 30 on my desktop time but it can a pain. I have tried “ping”ing and everything looks great..
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Its like you read my mind! You appear to understand a lot about this, like you wrote the e-book in it or something. I believe that you can do with some p.c. to drive the message house a little bit, however other than that, this is great blog. A great read. I’ll certainly be back.
Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and appearance. I must say you have done a excellent job with this. Also, the blog loads very quick for me on Firefox. Exceptional Blog!
whoah this blog is great i love reading your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, lots of people are hunting around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
Everything is very open with a clear explanation of the issues. It was really informative. Your site is useful. Thanks for sharing!|
s63bqV It as hard to find experienced people on this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Hi there would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you suggest a good internet hosting provider at a reasonable price? Kudos, I appreciate it!|
Wow, what a video it is! Truly nice feature video, the lesson given in this video is genuinely informative.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this, like you
Wow, great blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
wonderful issues altogether, you simply gained a logo new reader. What might you suggest in regards to your post that you just made some days in the past? Any certain?
Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.
I think this is a real great blog article.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Im obliged for the blog.Thanks Again. Great.
Really informative article. Fantastic.
Im obliged for the article post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Thanks a lot for the article. Want more.
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Really thank you! Cool.
Really enjoyed this blog post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Spenz, by far the fastest inputs for cash. Free but iPhone/web only
This web site certainly has all of the information I needed about this subject and didn at know who to ask.
A round of applause for your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Perfectly composed articles , thankyou for selective information.
You made some first rate points there. I regarded on the web for the problem and found most individuals will go along with together with your website.
tirada tarot oraculo tiradas gratis tarot
to start my own blog in the near future. Anyway, if you have any suggestions or techniques for new blog owners please
Wholesale Mac Makeup ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
Whispering Misty So sorry you can expect to skip the workshop!
I really liked your blog article.Really thank you! Will read on…
I really enjoy the blog article.Much thanks again.
I think you have mentioned some very interesting points, appreciate it for the post.
Peculiar article, exactly what I was looking for.
A big thank you for your blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
I value the article post.Really thank you! Really Great.
It as nearly impossible to find experienced people for this subject, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the issue and found most individuals will agree with your website.
This is one awesome blog post. Keep writing.
Say, you got a nice blog article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
This awesome blog is definitely interesting additionally diverting. I have found a bunch of interesting things out of it. I ad love to return over and over again. Cheers!
whoah this blog is fantastic i love reading your posts. Keep up the great work! You know, lots of people are looking around for this information, you can aid them greatly.
I really liked your blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
You have brought up a very fantastic details , appreciate it for the post.
Say, you got a nice blog.Thanks Again. Great.
Im obliged for the blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Im grateful for the article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
This is one awesome article.Thanks Again.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
Thanks so much for the post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
really pleasant piece of writing on building up new weblog.
MANIC STREET PREACHERS I Think Ive Found It Shalala.ru
Im thankful for the blog article. Much obliged.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article.Thanks Again.
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
Just wanna tell that this is extremely helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Very informative blog post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the issue and found most people will agree with your site.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post.Really thank you! Will read on…
Really informative blog article.Really thank you!
This excellent website certainly has all of the information I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
You could definitely see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.
Major thanks for the article post.Really thank you! Really Great.