Lester Toledo: La Ruta hacia La Salida 

Maracaibo, Venezuela, 01/07/2015. La manana de este miercoles el partido politico Voluntad Popular se pronuncio contra la falta de la creacion de la tarjeta unica de La Mesa de la Unidad en el Zulia. En la foto: Lester Toledo, Dirigente Regional de Voluntad Popular Zulia.
 
Por Lester Toledo.- 
 
 
Trazada y enmarcada en la Constitución es la ruta que transitaremos para mostrarle a Nicolás Maduro la Salida del Gobierno.
 
Renuncia, enmienda constitucional, revocatorio, y en el último de los casos, constituyente; son los mecanismos que, desde ya, activaremos en cada rincón del país para que el señor Presidente y su pandilla salgan definitivamente del poder y logremos concretar el cambio ya.
 
La renuncia, la exigiremos en la calle de manera pacífica y contundente. La presión popular es determinante para que Maduro entienda que su tiempo se acabó, que no queremos que siga hundiendo a Venezuela.
 
La enmienda constitucional permite reducir el mandato presidencial y así tener un nuevo Presidente este mismo año; y el referendo revocatorio que pasa primero por la aprobación de la Ley de Referendos, cuyo objetivo es impedir que el mecanismo antes nombrado sea torpedeado. 
 
Unidos, como siempre hemos estado para ganar cada batalla librada contra este nefasto régimen, emprenderemos una nueva lucha, y seguro estoy que la volveremos a ganar, así como ganamos las elecciones el 6-D, por nombrar el caso más reciente. 
 
El tiempo se le terminó a Maduro, y los 30 millones de hombres y mujeres que habitamos en este país, queremos una mejor Venezuela. 
 
Ya estamos cansados de que se nos vaya la vida en una eterna cola para comprar comida, o de farmacia en farmacia para comprar un antigripal. Lo he dicho, y no me cansaré de repetirlo, un pueblo que muere de hambre o por falta de una medicina no puede esperar más.
 
En la calle, de manera organizada y pacífica le recordaremos al Gobierno que 17 años son más que suficiente para demostrar que Venezuela les quedó grande; nos negamos a que continúen hundiéndonos.
 
En el Zulia nos ponemos al frente de la lucha, por el cambio ya. Nosotros, muy particularmente, hemos pagado con creces la ineficiencia de Maduro y su pandilla; nos cierran la frontera, nos ponen chip para comprar comida, gasolina; nos cortan la luz, nos aplican un racionamiento de agua inhumano; y pare de contar.
 
Hoy más que nunca toma vigencia la Salida, planteada por Leopoldo López y Voluntad Popular; dos años después el ímpetu y la fuerza siguen intactos para seguir luchando por el país que soñamos: La mejor Venezuela. 
 
 @LesterToledo

