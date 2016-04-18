Leopoldo Puchi: Vencedores y vencidos

Enfoque Leopoldo Puchi

elepuchiQäää @gmail.com

Flash Rojo

EL GOBIERNO puede oponerse a las iniciativas del parlamento por medio de acciones políticas, de movilización y propaganda. Lo que no es correcto es que se utilicen los operativos de abastecimiento de alimentos para este fin. La distribución de bolsas de comida debe realizarse sin imponer condiciones clientelistas. El respeto por encima de todo.

VISTA LA SITUACIÓN de El Guri, se explica el racionamiento del suministro eléctrico. Pero debe hacerse en forma ordenada para que los usuarios puedan organizarse. Racionamientos sorpresivos y abruptos aumentan las incomodidades. Hay que cumplir el calendario para que la gente pueda planificar. Así todo el mundo ayuda y se ayuda.

Flash Negro

ALMAGRO HUBIERA podido jugar un papel útil en relación a Venezuela de haber adoptado una actitud menos comprometida con los grupos radicales de Washington. Pero ha llegado al extremo de saltarse las reglas de funcionamiento de la OEA y de utilizar los recursos de esta organización con fines no autorizados por los países miembros. Todo un caso.

YA SE RECONOCE en diferentes círculos de la oposición que cometió un grave error al anunciar en enero que “en seis meses” saldría Nicolás Maduro de la presidencia. En lugar de un mensaje constructivo frente a los problemas económicos, se enguerrilló más al país. Y la palabra empeñada parece que se quedará en palabras.

Desde la Sala Situacional

Vencedores y vencidos

La situación del país está caracterizada por un hecho de base: ninguna de las fuerzas políticas y sociales en pugna detenta la hegemonía. No hay una supremacía en la correlación de fuerzas ni en los distintos factores de dominio que la configuran; las ideas y concepciones de uno u otro sector no han sido asumidas por el conjunto de la sociedad, ni se les considera como parte del sentido común.

En consecuencia, ni Gobierno ni oposición están en condiciones de materializar plenamente su modelo o “programa máximo”. Tampoco se avizora que esta situación se salde a corto o mediano plazo, a menos que un enfrentamiento violento genere un resultado neto de vencedores y vencidos. De ganar la oposición un referendo revocatorio y luego la elección presidencial, no se alteraría el cuadro señalado. La cristalización de una hegemonía, sobre todo por medios pacíficos, corresponde a procesos históricos largos.

Dadas estas circunstancias, es necesario pensar en la creación de un mecanismo que permita el funcionamiento de la sociedad venezolana, de sus instituciones, economía y vida cotidiana, aun cuando no se haya resuelto el problema de la hegemonía. Este esquema, al que se pude denominar de cohabitación, expresaría el reconocimiento de esa realidad y requeriría de la construcción de coordenadas para que la confrontación, inevitable, se dé dentro de unos límites que permitan la convivencia. Es una visión distinta a la de un pacto de élites o a imaginarios consensos.

Un factor que facilitaría esta cohabitación es que un conjunto de valores son asumidos de forma mayoritaria por los electores de las dos fuerzas en pugna: la necesidad de la distribución de la riqueza, democratización de la propiedad, regulación de la economía, protagonismo popular, sistema de libertades y democracia. Esta sería la base de un compromiso y tendría que quedar establecido que ninguna de las fuerzas en pugna podrá actuar fuera de los mismos. Y a pesar de que hay grupos muy influyentes que son contrarios a esos valores, es posible evitar que prevalezcan.

En un esquema de cohabitación puede haber alternancia en el gobierno. Sin embargo, debe haber garantías plenas de que no se utilizarán las palancas del Estado, en particular las de violencia, para imponer la hegemonía. Este es un aspecto clave de un acuerdo de cohabitación. Si no se concreta, se mantendrá viva la tentación golpista en la oposición. Y, por su parte, el Gobierno difícilmente cedería el poder. En consecuencia, de no crearse un esquema de cohabitación con sus correspondientes compromisos, pudiera tener lugar un punto de inflexión en la definición de la hegemonía, pero resultaría de un acto de fuerza.