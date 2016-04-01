 Leopoldo Puchi: Enfoque  

elepuchiQäää @gmail.com

Flash Rojo

EN LOS PROBLEMAS del sistema eléctrico no todo se debe a la sequía. En gran parte tienen que ver con los planes que no se cumplieron en el Alto Caroní y los que se quedaron en las gavetas, dirigidos a generar energía con gas. A esto se le suma la corrupción en cada proyecto fallido. Sin autocrítica, no se avanza.

“PEPE” MUJICA: “Hay que acostumbrarse a vivir como vive la mayoría de la gente, no como vive la minoría. Los militantes de los partidos progresistas tienen que cuidar mucho su vida. Y su vida tiene que ser común y corriente. (…) nos invitan a comer a la mesa que tienden señores poderosos (…) pero esa mesa no es nuestra, es de los señores poderosos”.

Flash Negro

HA TRASCENDIDO que Barack Obama y Mauricio Macri hablaron sobre Venezuela. En Washington son partidarios de la intervención de una “coalición internacional” en el caso de que el TSJ declare inconstitucional la Ley de amnistía. A Macri le correspondería hacer la propuesta en la OEA.

EL ENEMIGO ENFERMÓ gravemente y se iba a morir. Entonces el otro lo visitó.

–Vine a pedirte que no te mueras –dijo–. ¿Qué voy a hacer sin ti?

–No te preocupes –respondió el moribundo–, mi fantasma te perseguirá siempre.

–Adiós –dijo el visitante y pensó, aliviado, que su enemigo ni siquiera con la muerte descansaría en paz. (Microcuento de Abdón Ubidia).

Desde la Sala Situacional

“Paciencia estratégica”

Está en el interés de Washington que todos los países de la región hagan parte de su dispositivo geopolítico. Nada de extraño o novedoso. En el caso de Cuba, pudiera ser un objetivo, pero a largo plazo, ya que se parte de una situación de separación absoluta que no facilita alcanzar esa meta, aunque está claro que ya no existen las razones de la guerra fría para que no haya relaciones normales entre los dos países. Es lo que Barack Obama ha comprendido.

El caso del resto de los países del continente es distinto. Durante toda la guerra fría hicieron parte del dispositivo estadounidense y solo recientemente algunos de ellos se han venido distanciando de este. Unos de modo más pronunciado, como Venezuela, otros de forma menos marcada, como Brasil o Uruguay. Obviamente, el objetivo estadounidense es revertir esa separación con prontitud y meter todos esos Estados en su redil. Estas circunstancias conforman la dimensión internacional del conflicto venezolano, que tiene, por supuesto, su propia dinámica interna con la que se entrelaza.

Ahora bien, en la élite dirigente estadounidense existen diferentes tendencias y corrientes con relación a los métodos para alcanzar ese objetivo. Hay radicales y hay moderados. Como se sabe, Obama se guía por lo que se denomina “paciencia estratégica”, y se inclina más por intervenciones de “baja intensidad” que por incursiones armadas.

La gira de Obama a Cuba y Argentina representa una apertura positiva hacia el continente, realizada por el presidente más progresista que ha tenido Estados Unidos. Sin embargo, no puede concluirse que se haya producido un cambio de fondo en los objetivos geoestratégicos de ese país en el hemisferio.

En consecuencia, ya que el objetivo estratégico esencial de Washington no ha variado, es de esperarse que sobre Venezuela sigan ejecutándose diferentes acciones de intimidación y presión. Las modalidades de intervención de “baja intensidad” no son un simple saludo a la bandera, sino actuaciones al margen de las normas que regulan las relaciones entre países y buscan efectos concretos para obligar a un Estado a someterse a las decisiones de otro Estado.

En realidad, el viaje de Obama no ha modificado en lo sustancial el cuadro de las relaciones de Latinoamérica y el Caribe con Estados Unidos, puesto que todavía está pendiente el diseño de nuevas formas de cooperación entre las dos partes del continente, con base en el respeto mutuo y en términos distintos al de una integración subordinada. Mientras, el pulso continúa.

El Socialismo en la Historia

Recuerdos

Cuando muere una persona destacada, numerosos son aquellos que guardan recuerdos de su cercanía, desde pequeñas anécdotas o secretos hasta relatos de grandes acontecimientos que les tocó presenciar. A veces la memoria distorsiona, en otros casos las interpretaciones deforman los pensamientos. Nunca faltan los protagonistas de primera fila, falsos o verdaderos. Así ocurrió con Lenin.

Cuenta su biógrafo Gerard Walter que luego de su muerte se hizo un llamado para que todos los que lo conocieron comunicaran sus recuerdos. Hubo de todo, incluso mentirosos compulsivos. Uno de ellos, que se hacía llamar “el viejo comunero”, inventó que había estado preso con el hermano de Lenin, condenado a muerte por el zarismo, y que su pena había sido a trabajos forzados, pero que luego se había evadido e incorporado al combate. Tenía buena pluma y hablaba con seguridad, al punto de que Zinoviev decidió incluirlo en una antología de recuerdos. Sin embargo, un día se supo que “el viejo comunero” era en realidad Su Alteza el príncipe Golitzin, que había logrado engañar a las autoridades soviéticas. Lo detuvieron en el Cáucaso en 1925, pero ya la antología, El gran maestro, había salido de la imprenta.