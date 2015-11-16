Leonel FernÃ¡ndez encabezarÃ¡ misiÃ³n electoral de Unasur en Venezuela

Leonel FernÃ¡ndez encabezarÃ¡ misiÃ³n electoral de Unasur en Venezuela

El expresidente de RepÃºblica Dominicana Leonel FernÃ¡ndez encabezarÃ¡ la misiÃ³n electoral de la UniÃ³n de Naciones Suramericanas (Unasur) en los comicios legislativos que se celebrarÃ¡n en Venezuela el 6 diciembre, informÃ³ a Efe una fuente de la SecretarÃ­a General del organismo, con sede en Quito.

 

La fuente indicÃ³ que FernÃ¡ndez, abogado, escritor y polÃ­tico, ha sido designado â€œrepresentante especialâ€ de Unasur.

 

El pasado jueves Unasur suscribiÃ³ un convenio con el organismo electoral de Venezuela para acompaÃ±ar los comicios legislativos.

 

La Presidencia Pro TÃ©mpore (PPT) de Unasur, a cargo de Uruguay, y el Consejo Nacional Electoral de Venezuela (CNE) firmaron el convenio correspondiente.

 

Previamente, la SecretarÃ­a de Unasur informÃ³ que los cancilleres del bloque habÃ­an aprobado el despliegue de la misiÃ³n de observaciÃ³n electoral en Venezuela.

 

El secretario general de Unasur, el expresidente de Colombia Ernesto Samper, manifestÃ³ entonces a Efe que la misiÃ³n serÃ¡ de carÃ¡cter tÃ©cnico, que actuarÃ¡ en varias ciudades de Venezuela y que estarÃ¡ integrada por unas 50 Ã³ 60 personas que dispondrÃ¡n â€œde una total libertad de movimientoâ€.

 

EFE

