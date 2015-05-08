Leonardo PÃ©rez: Hay que hablarles claro

SegÃºn los estudios de opiniÃ³n en el paÃs, el principal problema por el que atraviesan los venezolano y que es expresado por ellos, es el problema econÃ³mico. Los reales no alcanzan.
Esta circunstancia se presenta tambiÃ©n en escala nacional, es decir el paÃs estÃ¡ quebrado. La gente tambiÃ©n.
He tenido la oportunidad de escuchar y leer opiniÃ³n de expertos en materia econÃ³mica que explican la situaciÃ³n actual. Y asÃÂ vemos como frases como: No hay suficientes divisas; el paÃs puede caer en â€œdefaultâ€; inflaciÃ³n de tres dÃgitos; habrÃ¡ estanflaciÃ³n; la macroeconomÃa; reservas lÃquidas; etcÃ©tera y asÃ como esas otras propias de la jerga financiera y econÃ³mica.
En honor a la verdad, estas lecturas instruyen a quienes no manejamos con la soltura catedrÃ¡tica el tema y nos ilustran acerca de la situaciÃ³n, sin embargo, y en medio de toda esta circunstancia que vivimos todos los nacionales sin excepciÃ³n, y en la proximidad de un proceso eleccionario que nos permita generar un quiebre en la nefasta administraciÃ³n del paÃs, en todos sus Ã¡mbitos, no estoy seguro que esa manera tan acadÃ©mica o tÃ©cnica de decir las cosas nos haga lograr convencer a quienes necesitamos.
Necesitamos demostrar mayorÃa y capitalizarla en los votos. Hay que llevar a la gente a votar, sin embargo, muchos estÃ¡n desmotivados y otros ocupados resolviendo todos sus problemas. Considero que debemos generar un mensaje que logre amalgamar la realidad del paÃs, la importancia de una AN funcional y no entregada y la motivaciÃ³n para actuar.
Es por ello que creo que hay que hablarle a la gente de forma mÃ¡s clara y â€œraspÃ¡â€. Hay que decirles las cosas de manera que la vean reflejadas en su casa, asÃ por ejemplo: Si siguen manejando al paÃs asÃ la comida va a costar diez veces mÃ¡s; no hay dÃ³lares para traer alimentos; Venezuela no tiene cobres para resolver; no se consigue leche y cuando se consigue cuesta cinco veces mÃ¡s; desaparecieron los ahorros.
De igual manera en lo que respecta a la necesidad de una AN funcional, tenemos tambiÃ©n que explicarle a la gente su razÃ³n, recordemos que el gobierno va a sacar los dineros para ofrecer comida, casas, becas y demÃ¡s, que durarÃ¡n solo para la campaÃ±a, pero que les puede servir de mucho para ganar.
AllÃ tenemos que explicarle a los ciudadanos que si tenemos una AN mayoritariamente de la oposiciÃ³n, que no sea esclava del gobierno, NicolÃ¡s no podrÃ¡ regalar el petrÃ³leo y habrÃ¡ mÃ¡s plata para todos; NicolÃ¡s no podrÃ¡ irse del paÃs a gastar nuestro dinero; Diosdado tendrÃ¡ que rendir cuentas; no podrÃ¡n seguir empeÃ±ando a Venezuela para despuÃ©s gastarse los cobres.
Ese tipo de cosas y con ese lenguaje claro y llano hay que hablarle a la gente, dificulto que inviertan tiempo en preguntar el significado de la jerga econÃ³mica en vez de tenerse que calar una cola para resolver los alimentos para su hogar. Tampoco creo que sean muchos los duchos en la materia que compartan con ellos en esas y otras colas que les puedan explicar mientras esperan.
Debemos llevar el mensaje directamente, mensaje completo, incluyendo lo motivacional, no podemos dormirnos en muchos afiches, ni avisos de prensa, ni mediÃ¡ticamente, que aunque necesario, sabemos que estÃ¡ limitado. Vamos a acompaÃ±arlos y a ponernos en sus zapatos
Leonardo PÃ©rez Ãlvarez â€“ EN VOZ ALTA
Secretario General CNP Zulia
@leoperez74 â€“ perezleo74@gmail.com â€“ www.leoperez74.wordpress.com
