Leonardo Padrón: Tiempo de Solicitudes

Convengamos en un primer punto: los venezolanos estamos agotados. Ya, ya basta. Suficiente. Necesitamos regresar a la vida. Más aún, los venezolanos estamos asustados. Muy asustados. No entendemos cómo pudimos llegar a este derrumbe general. A este naufragio de la normalidad.

Los temas de la vida cotidiana fueron arrasados por el huracán de la revolución. Ya casi nadie habla de la película que vio en la víspera, de la ropa que compró en un centro comercial, de la playa que visitó el fin de semana, de las hazañas escolares de los hijos o de la telenovela de moda, entre otras razones, porque ya no hay telenovela de moda, ya no hay temas frugales, ya no hay levedad posible. Todo es grave, penoso, incierto.

Se habla solo de la descomunal escasez. Del laberinto de colas en los supermercados. Del precio desmedido de la vida. Comprar un apartamento es un evento inaccesible. Un carro es una extravagancia de cifras. Un mercado es un asalto a la quincena. Un aguacate es un grito en el bolsillo.

Se habla solo de apagones y racionamientos de agua. Somos eclipse y sequía.

Las conversaciones solo cuentan violencia: el general y su esposa asesinados con 30 tiros, el video del hombre que quemaron en Catia, el chef que lincharon por un equívoco, los criminales que asesinaron a tres cicpc, el secuestro propio, del hermano o del vecino, gente degollada,  duelos entre bandas que llenan el cielo de metralla. Sobredosis.

Se habla de la gente enferma y desesperada. De la muerte haciendo fiesta en los quirófanos. De un holocausto de la salud.

No hay temas agradables. Se quedaron en algún lado. Calcinados.

Se solicita urgente otro país.

 

***

 

Cuando vas de la cotidianidad a la política la aflicción se agrava. Te topas con un gobierno enajenado, fuera de sí, arbitrario hasta la indecencia. Un gobierno que se pasa por la entretela de su cinismo la decisión de un pueblo que votó por un cambio. Pero para el régimen pueblo es solo el que aplaude sus arengas. El resto, millones y millones, no califica. ¿Se nos olvida aquel desorbitado Hugo Chávez que sentenciaba al que no fuera chavista como extranjero? El justiciero de los pobres le rompía simbólicamente la partida de nacimiento en la cara al que osara criticarlo.

Uno solo ve cadenas presidenciales que transmiten ofuscación e irresponsabilidad. Uno ve cómo pulverizan, en menos de una vuelta de reloj, el intento de la Asamblea Nacional por legislar alguna coherencia. Uno ve la democracia rota, hecha polvo, arrinconada en la basura.

Y depresión. Uno ve la depresión. El mapa postrado en la tristeza. Nos hemos vuelto gente hosca, callada, con la mirada turbia. El país que tanto se ufanaba de triunfar en las estadísticas de la felicidad, ahora galopa su cómodo primer lugar en las listas de la violencia mundial, de la inflación mundial, de la corrupción mundial.

Se solicita una buena noticia, al menos una semana de sentido común, una cierta dosis de aire fresco.

Se solicitan medicinas para los niños. Urgente y masivamente. Se solicita detener la catástrofe.

 

***

 

Y entonces se ha vuelto a escuchar en las calles la amarga canción del éxodo. Muchos de los que apostaron por lo que ocurriría después del triunfo opositor en las elecciones parlamentarias, ahora voltean hacia la  gaveta donde los aguarda el pasaporte. Chequean su visa, retoman las preguntas a los venezolanos ya en diáspora, sacan cuentas, evalúan el riesgo del salto al vacío. Otros, una buena cantidad de otros, ni siquiera se pueden permitir el ejercicio de imaginar. Están confinados a la zona de desastre. Otros muchos insisten en dar la pelea. Pero saben que esa fiesta que significó el pasado triunfo electoral acabó, se terminó el hielo, los mesoneros recogieron las sillas, ya no hay ni la pista de un tequeño, ni el alborozo de un merengue. La corte de los malandros, toga y birrete mediante, destrozó el festejo en poco más de dos meses.

Entonces, ¿qué nos queda?

A las angustias solo falta ponerlas en orden alfabético.

 

***

 

Un domingo, a la salida de un restaurante, me cercan seis damas de temple y elocuencia. Me llenan de preguntas. Quieren saber. Quieren dejar de ser una letanía de quejas. Quieren participar en la salvación colectiva. Sentirse útiles y no morir de inopia en sus casas. “¿Qué podemos hacer aparte de difundir los artículos que ustedes escriben y desahogarnos con nuestros vecinos? Queremos hacer algo pero no sabemos qué”, braman al unísono.

No son preguntas fáciles. Se solicitan respuestas.

 

***

 

Asisto a la boda de un amigo de mi mujer. Antes era un evento grato colgarse una corbata y concurrir a una fiesta. Ahora lo piensas mucho. Sabes que te vas a jugar la vida esa noche. Y no vale la pena. Pero los compromisos existen. Piensas en la ruta que elegirás, en la hora de regreso, en el sobresalto garantizado. El nudo de la corbata es pura paranoia.

Ya en el sitio algo es notorio. Nadie habla de la cena, de los arreglos florales, de la música que coloca el DJ. Hay un solo tema: el país y sus derivados.

Ocurre que cuando tienes cierta figuración pública la gente cree que tienes respuestas. La ráfaga de preguntas no cesa en toda la noche. Y la tanda de ideas. Un joven me entrega un papel –previamente escrito, ¿sabía que me iba a encontrar allí?– donde me explica por qué para él la solución es la enmienda. Un whisky y tres pasapalos más tarde un abogado me exige que en mi próxima crónica trate el dilema de la nacionalidad de Nicolás Maduro. “Ese hombre ni siquiera tiene cédula de identidad venezolana”, me jura. Una canción de Juan Luis Guerra más tarde, una señora me pide que escriba cosas que no la depriman. Otra me insiste en la idea de convocar energía positiva a través de algún mantra. En el cuarto whisky un experto en seguridad me sugiere que haga énfasis en el tema de la criminalidad y me recuerda que menos del 2,7% del presupuesto nacional se dedica a la seguridad, lo cual –sin duda– es una de las explicaciones al origen del problema. Las preguntas, comentarios y solicitudes se extienden a lo largo de la fiesta: “¿Cuándo vamos a salir de esto?”; “¿Qué crees tú que va a pasar?”; “¿Qué pasó por fin con el revocatorio?”; “¡Propongan una marcha sin retorno!”; “¿Es verdad que al gordo Escarrá le pagaron medio millón de dólares?”.

Y así, ad infinitum.

Todo el mundo quiere saber. Ya la tolerancia se está secando, al mismo ritmo que el Guri.

 

***

Al día siguiente, hablo con un amigo que trabaja en la administración pública. Me cuenta que lo obligaron a ir a la marcha del viernes 8 de abril contra la ley de amnistía. Se consiguió allí con un primo que vive en Valencia. “¿Qué haces tú aquí?”, le preguntó. Lo trajeron en un autobús, le pagaron 500 bolívares y le dieron las tres comidas. Me asegura que en su trabajo ya son cada vez más las caras ceñudas, el desánimo, la decepción. Ya muchos no apoyan el proceso. “¿Y qué les pasó?”, le pregunto, solo por ser metódico.

“Les dio hambre”, me dice.

 

***

· Se le solicita al señor Nicolás Maduro que no vuelva a insultar a ningún otro venezolano que no esté de acuerdo con su forma de pensar. Que ponga en cuarentena su intoxicación doctrinaria. Que no vuelva a consumir sus horas laborables hablando sobre el trabajo de otros presidentes. A nadie le importa si Rajoy es una basura y Obama un conspirador, camarada. La gente está agonizando en los hospitales, presidente obrero. A su patria la están matando en la calle, comandante heredero. Cada minuto de su desidia empeora la miserable vida que hoy tienen los venezolanos, primer combatiente. No gaste tiempo reviviendo la épica de su padre. No dilapide horas de televisión con chistes baratos sobre la virilidad de los líderes de oposición. No lance acusaciones irresponsables sobre los crímenes que desangran al país. Sea serio. Trabaje. Sea humano. Ocúpese de lo que realmente le importa al venezolano. ¿No se da cuenta que gobierna a un país triste, hundido en la miseria y la depresión, gracias a su incompetencia y dogmatismo?

· Se le solicita a los líderes de la oposición que sepan ponerse de acuerdo. Hoy la prioridad es activar el revocatorio. Hoy abril y domingo. Si la rectora Tibisay Lucena ignora olímpicamente al país, vendrán las otras opciones. Pero es inaceptable distraerse. No es hora de cálculos internos. La gente exige una sola brújula, un solo norte.

· Se le solicita a los pesimistas vocacionales atenuar la quejumbre. Es tiempo de acciones. Cierto, la esperanza necesita una nueva dosis de oxígeno. Hay que convertirse en químicos de nuestro futuro. ¨La fe es una pasión difícil”, escribió María Negroni.

No hay otra opción que la desgarradura hacia la luz.

