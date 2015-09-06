Leonardo PadrÃ³n: DiÃ¡logos en revoluciÃ³n

â€”ApÃºrate. AverigÃ¼Ã© y sÃ­ hay dÃ³lares.

â€”Â¿Hay mucha gente?

â€”Van por el 335 y yo soy el 428. Casi cien personas por delante.

â€”Â¡Â¿Cien personas?! Â¿Y para quÃ© quieres que me apure?

Igual me apurÃ©. Nunca sabes cÃ³mo puede estar el trÃ¡fico hacia el centro de Caracas. Impresiona atravesar la avenida BolÃ­var y verla embutida de edificios de la MisiÃ³n Vivienda. Su belleza original ha sido violentada. Uno se pregunta cuÃ¡ntos dÃ­as faltarÃ¡n para que la cÃ©lebre y turbia OperaciÃ³n LiberaciÃ³n del Pueblo (OLP) allane esos edificios y, luego del remolino habitual, anuncie en rueda de prensa el hallazgo de armas largas, granadas, droga y toneladas de dinero mal habido. DarÃ¡n cuenta de la recuperaciÃ³n de apartamentos invadidos por bandas criminales. HablarÃ¡n de dos o tres criminales fallecidos y decenas de personas detenidas. Hasta la prÃ³xima incursiÃ³n en otro dulce paraje de la MisiÃ³n Vivienda.

LleguÃ© a la avenida Universidad y apenas entrÃ© a la sede central delÂ Banco de Venezuela un vaho hirviente me arropÃ³. No habÃ­a aire acondicionado. El lugar estaba atestado de gente, ahogo y malestar. Mi rostro debiÃ³ ser elocuente porque una seÃ±ora me comentÃ³ con sorna:

â€”Esto estÃ¡ repleto de â€œpatriaâ€.

Alfonso, mi amigo, alzÃ³ la mano al fondo para hacerse notar.

â€”Â¡Ya vamos por el 350!

Su sonrisita de burla desafinaba con el hartazgo colectivo.

â€”Â¿No es igualito a un mercado municipal? â€”hincÃ³ la frase cuando me acerquÃ© a Ã©l.

Las sillas se habÃ­an agotado temprano. La mayor parte de la gente estaba de pie. Arremolinada. SacudiÃ©ndose el calor como si fuera una mosca excesiva y terca. Dos muchachas me juraron que estaban allÃ­ desde las 6 de la maÃ±ana. VenÃ­an de MÃ©rida. AllÃ¡ no hay divisas en ningÃºn banco. Ni en Barquisimeto, ni en Maracaibo, ni en San Fernando de Apure. AsÃ­ fue ilustrÃ¡ndome cada persona a mi alrededor. De todas las agencias del Banco de Venezuela diseminadas por el paÃ­s, la sede central en Caracas resultÃ³ ser la Ãºnica con divisas en efectivo. Si usted tiene un viaje planeado con sus hijos, le toca visitar este gigantesco peaje.

Es el centralismo en su versiÃ³n mÃ¡s desatinada. Primero, concentran todas las operaciones de divisas del paÃ­s en un solo banco. Luego, el banco las entuba en una sola agencia. Y, ya en el paroxismo, esa agencia dispone para tal fin apenas tres de las cincuenta taquillas que posee. A las 12 en punto una de las tres cajeras saliÃ³ a almorzar. Las opciones quedaron reducidas a dos ventanillas. Una asfixiante estrategia urdida solo para la entrega de los modestos 500 dÃ³lares que el gobierno permite canjear para sufragar los gastos de tus hijos. La espera se expandiÃ³ como una mancha de grasa.

En algÃºn punto, paseÃ© morosamente la mirada para ver si algÃºn ministro, diputado o artista de la revoluciÃ³n estaba en el mismo penar que el resto de los venezolanos allÃ­ presentes, pero no, ningÃºn rostro mediÃ¡tico del socialismo del siglo XXI tenÃ­a un numerito de espera en su mano.

Era lunes. En los paÃ­ses normales, los lunes son dÃ­as de mucho trabajo. En Venezuela no, aquÃ­ la gente hace cola, hojea el periÃ³dico,Â contempla sus zapatos, hurga sus uÃ±as, cabecea, chatea por el celular.

â€”SeÃ±or, no puede usar el celular dentro de las instalaciones.

El vigilante me increpÃ³ con hostilidad. RepitiÃ³ el mal tono tres puestos mÃ¡s allÃ¡. Y mÃ¡s allÃ¡.

â€”Â¡Ni Candy Crush puede jugar uno! â€”resoplÃ³ una joven morena que ya no sabÃ­a cÃ³mo terciar con su cansancio.

No puedes hacer llamadas, contestar correos, leer noticias en las redes sociales, ni juguetear con tu aparato. AbÃºrrete. ObstÃ­nate. ConviÃ©rtete en ocio. O trae un libro. Los libros siempre salvan.

Un dÃ­a de trabajo perdido. HastÃ­o. Caras largas. NiÃ±os en brazos, empozados en su sudor. Todo eso gotea en la larga espera.

Un paÃ­s en cÃ¡mara lenta.

â€”SeÃ±or, Â¡ya le dije que no usara el celular! Â¡Si las comunicaciones se caen y no se pueden entregar mÃ¡s divisas, serÃ¡ por su culpa!

â€”Â¿No serÃ¡ mÃ¡s bien por culpa de Maduro? â€”alcancÃ© a decir en vez de asumir mi delito. Alfonso reestrenaba la risita.

â€”Ser opresor es un vicio â€”sentenciÃ³ un hombre a mi lado condenando el ladrido del vigilante y poniendo en contexto toda la situaciÃ³n.

â€”Como decÃ­a Mafalda: “Tenemos complejo de timbre, nos gusta estar oprimidos” â€”anexÃ³ la fanÃ¡tica de Candy Crush.

â€”Â¿No fue Libertad la que dijo eso?

Cinco horas despuÃ©s, finalizado el engorro, un vecino de la gran sala de espera me dijo:

â€”PÃ³ngase mosca, afuera hay mucho malandro que sabe que esta es la cuadra del paÃ­s donde hay mas peatones con dÃ³lares en el bolsillo.

Esa palmadita de miedo y rutina que es la vida en Venezuela.

***

En el aeropuerto de MaiquetÃ­a, en la cola de inmigraciÃ³n, una pasajera me relata la anÃ©cdota de su compaÃ±ero en el viaje anterior.

Lo interpelÃ³ un efectivo militar.

â€”Â¿AdÃ³nde viaja usted?

(â€”HÃ©ctor anda de mal humor desde hace mÃ¡s de quince aÃ±os â€”me aclara ella).

â€”Adonde me de la gana.

El efectivo lo vio fijamente.

â€”Â¿Y quÃ© va a hacer allÃ­?

â€”Â¡Lo que me de la gana! â€”replicÃ³, invariable, el pasajero.

â€”Ahh, tÃº te las das de alzao, Â¿no? Te me sales de la cola y me acompaÃ±as.

La amiga pensÃ³ lo peor. PasÃ³ tiempo. Mucho. Ya el aviÃ³n estaba a punto de despegar y HÃ©ctor no aparecÃ­a. El piloto pidiÃ³ disculpas por el retraso. EstÃ¡n esperando a un pasajero, explicÃ³. Finalmente llegÃ³, desencajado, la camisa por fuera, Â pintado de sudor.

â€”Â¿QuÃ© pasÃ³? â€”le preguntÃ³ ella, urgida de curiosidad.

â€”Me revisÃ³ hasta el alma. Me exigiÃ³ los 2.000 dÃ³lares que tenÃ­a en efectivo para dejarme viajar. Le roguÃ© que me dejara al menos 100, 200 dÃ³lares. Me dijo que no.

â€”Â¿Por quÃ©?

â€”Â¡Porque le daba la gana!

***

Vuelta a la patria dÃ­as despuÃ©s. El equipaje pasa por la mÃ¡quina de rayos X. Un hombre de chaleco rojo me ordena llevarlo a la mesa contigua. Una empleada, mÃ¡s fastidiada que dispuesta, me pide que abra la maleta para su revisiÃ³n. EstÃ¡ envuelta en plÃ¡stico. Muchas vueltas de plÃ¡stico. No es fÃ¡cil. Le pido la tijera. EstÃ¡ amellada. No sirve. Finalmente abro la maleta con paciencia y dentelladas. Por curiosidad, le pregunto por quÃ© me mandan a abrir el equipaje. Me responde con una pregunta:

â€”Â¿Por quÃ© lleva tantos libros?

â€”Soy escritor. Por lo general, a los escritores nos gusta leer.

Me dedica una mirada insidiosa. Me deja ir, sin muchas ganas de dejarme ir. Pero mÃ¡s era el fastidio.

La vida como fastidio.

***

Le pregunto al taxista que me sube hacia Caracas la tarifa por su servicio.

â€”Son 3.200 bolÃ­vares.

â€”Â¿Tanto?

â€”Antes eso era mucho dinero, ahora sÃ³lo son muchos billetes.

Y comienza a quejarse de los 75.000 bolÃ­vares que cuesta cada caucho de su camioneta. Me dice que si cae en un hueco, de los miles que hay en el asfalto, tendrÃ¡ que dejar de trabajar.

Se pone nostÃ¡lgico.

â€”Yo trabajo en el aeropuerto desde la Ã©poca de Luis Herrera. Antes del viernes negro. El Concord venÃ­a dos veces a la semana. Martes y viernes. Por lo menos 400 unidades subÃ­an llenos de pasajeros. Si la carrera era corta Â -por ejemplo, hasta ChacaÃ­to- podÃ­as regresar y agarrar otro pasajero del mismo vuelo.

La mesa estÃ¡ servida para hablar de polÃ­tica. Elige los adjetivos con cautela. En breve lo advierto: es chavista. Discutimos cordialmente. Sus parlamentos parecen una rÃ©plica del noticiero de VTV, el canal del gobierno.

â€”Â¿Se acuerda cuando MarÃ­a Corina sacÃ³ aquel comunicado donde decÃ­a que no era posible que los pata en el suelo, los invertebrados, pudieran entrar a sus restaurantes, a su entorno, a su club?

â€”Amigo, ningÃºn polÃ­tico de la oposiciÃ³n, en su sano juicio, va a dar unaÂ declaraciÃ³n de ese tipo. Â¿En quÃ© periÃ³dico leyÃ³ eso? Â¿En VEA, en el Correo del Orinoco, en Ãšltimas Noticias?

Acelera. Gira el volante. Contraataca.

â€”El bipartidismo tuvo todo en sus manos, pero si no hubiera sido tan malo no aparecÃ­a alguien como ChÃ¡vez.

â€”Ya. Ahora, segÃºn el inventario que me hizo hace poco, usted reconoce que antes estÃ¡bamos mejor. Aunque no se trata del pasado, Â¿cierto?

Largo silencio.

â€”Este proyecto se jodiÃ³ â€”dejÃ³ caer la frase como un escupitajo.

Y otra vez el silencio. Ominoso y largo, como el asfalto que recorremos. Lleno de huecos.

***

Chateo con una amiga. En el diÃ¡logo descubro que ya no vive en el paÃ­s.

â€”Â¡Â¿CuÃ¡ndo te fuiste?! â€”pregunto con sorpresa.

â€”La semana pasada. Mi esposo y yo tenemos un niÃ±o especial, y no sabes lo que he tenido que llorar en Locatel por un paquete de paÃ±ales. Desde hace tiempo no se consiguen los reactivos para su tratamiento. Fue muy doloroso escuchar a la doctora que lo chequeÃ³ aquÃ­ decir que era una pena que hubiese empeorado tanto, por estar mal medicado.

â€”Claro, entiendo. ImagÃ­nate â€”dibujo una pausaâ€”. Â¿Por quÃ© no se despidieron?

â€”Me fue imposible. No lo querÃ­a hacer realidad. Me tocÃ³ contar en descenso las rayitas cinÃ©ticas de MaiquetÃ­a y grabarme con desesperaciÃ³n ese cielo.

Cierro el chat, conmovido. Otra vez el silencio como una nube de monÃ³xido.

Hojeo la prensa, al desgaire. Me topo con una pÃ¡gina con una foto enorme de NicolÃ¡s Maduro y un eslogan incomprensible: â€œSeguimos venciendoâ€.

Hay diÃ¡logos en este paÃ­s que antes no habÃ­an ocurrido. Son exclusivos de los tiempos de revoluciÃ³n.