Leonardo PadrÃ³n: Bandidos de un solo brazo

A veces uno se encuentra las historias en los paradores de carretera. En el Km. 25 de la vÃ­a Caracas-Valencia son muchos los conductores que suelen detenerse en Maitana, un tÃ­pico merendero de la ruta. AllÃ­ me encontraba una maÃ±ana desayunando. El lugar estaba repleto. El rumor de los comensales cubrÃ­a cada rincÃ³n. De pronto, un ladrido estentÃ³reo, gigantesco, paralizÃ³ a la clientela. El ladrido provenÃ­a del baÃ±o de caballeros. Todos fijaron la vista en la pequeÃ±a puerta. Un hombre surgiÃ³, con cara de espanto, y alertÃ³ que adentro habÃ­a un perro. Un perro furioso, sin duda. Se forjÃ³ un silencio expectante, temeroso. Hasta que un grupo de hombres rompiÃ³ en carcajadas cÃ³mplices celebrando la actuaciÃ³n del compaÃ±ero surgido del baÃ±o. Todos tenÃ­an algo en comÃºn: les faltaba un brazo. Al imitador del perro tambiÃ©n. Ese hombre respondÃ­a al nombre de JosÃ© Longa y es el miembro estrella de los Bandidos de un Solo Brazo.

La travesura la ha replicado en distintas ciudades del mundo. En un restaurante de JapÃ³n la gente saliÃ³ corriendo despavorida ante lo que parecÃ­a el ataque de un perro rabioso. Aclarado el â€œequÃ­vocoâ€, le rogaron â€“celulares listos para grabar- que repitiera la asombrosa imitaciÃ³n del ladrido que, dado el calibre de su garganta, pareciera provenir de un animal de gran magnitud. Las visitas a esas ciudades las ha hecho con el equipo de softbol al que pertenece. Eso me cuenta Longa, un impresionante shortstop de 42 aÃ±os que posee un solo brazo y 11 guantes de oro.
Ese dÃ­a, en Maitana, nos estrechamos la mano y comencÃ© a conocer su historia.

***
JosÃ© Longa ha vivido siempre en la UD-3 de Caricuao, una populosa zona del oeste caraqueÃ±o. AllÃ­ naciÃ³, sin mano izquierda. Cuenta que su madre parece haber ingerido un medicamento contraindicado para mujeres en estado de gestaciÃ³n. Ni modo. Su padre, entonces, lo llenÃ³ de beisbol. Tuvo la intuiciÃ³n de que ese serÃ­a el antÃ­doto contra los obstÃ¡culos de la ruta. Lo paraba frente a una pared y lanzaba la pelota contra la superficie. Tantas veces como fuera posible. Fueron muchas las ocasiones en que la pelota lo golpeÃ³ en el rostro. Y el pequeÃ±o Longa lloraba. Pero cada dÃ­a lograba atajar mÃ¡s rebotes. Por arriba, a los lados, rastreros. AsÃ­ aprendiÃ³ una acrobacia clave: sacarse el guante a toda velocidad para lanzar la pelota con la misma mano. La Ãºnica mano posible.
En su parroquia, jugar beisbol era mÃ¡s importante que tener dos manos. â€œEl que no hace deporte en Caricuao se tiene que mudar de ahÃ­â€, me comenta con orgullo en las vocales.
Su infancia fue una zona de caimaneras incesantes, de partidas con chapitas, con peloticas de goma, mucho bateo y corrido, mucha cancha de bÃ¡squet y mucho voleibol. Cuando los niÃ±os lo veÃ­an lo subestimaban, algunos lo llamaban â€œel mochoâ€. Hasta que comenzaba a batear durÃ­simo, atajar rollings como nadie y lanzar perfecto a la primera base. Entonces empezaron a pedirlo en cada equipo callejero y a llamarlo por su apellido, Longa. Con respeto. Con aplauso en la voz.
A los cinco aÃ±os ya jugaba con los Criollitos de Venezuela. Y comenzarÃ­a a tejerse su destino para luego ser el mejor campocorto en la historia de los Bandidos de un Solo Brazo.

***

A principios de 1994, un neoyorquino llamado Victor Rosario se dirigÃ­a a su trabajo en el departamento de seguridad del Jackson Memorial Hospital, en Miami. Victor sufrÃ­a de movilidad reducida. Ese dÃ­a reparÃ³ en la gran cantidad de personas con discapacidad que acudÃ­an a terapia. Gente que habÃ­a perdido los dedos, la mano completa, el antebrazo o toda la extremidad. Algunos en un accidente de trÃ¡nsito, por una herida de bala, una caÃ­da estrepitosa o en una maquina de moler carne. Una idea comenzÃ³ a circular por su mente. Armar un equipo de pelota con gente de la misma condiciÃ³n.
DÃ­as despuÃ©s fue a un casino a probar suerte. Se sentÃ³ frente a una mÃ¡quina tragamonedas. Bajaba la palanca del costado, veÃ­a los cilindros dar vueltas, los sÃ­mbolos buscando repetirse, la suerte en lidia. SintiÃ³ alguna similitud entre Ã©l y la tragamonedas. RecordÃ³ entonces el antiguo nombre que tenÃ­an esas mÃ¡quinas: Bandidos de un solo brazo. Una frase que resumÃ­a un aspecto y una nociÃ³n: tragaperras con una palanca lateral (el brazo) y una notable habilidad para despojar de su dinero al jugador. Bingo. Ese serÃ­a el nombre del equipo de softbol que querÃ­a conformar. Los jugadores, en su caso, le robarÃ­an la partida a la adversidad. Bandidos, a su manera.

***
Una maÃ±ana de 1996 los parques y las estaciones del metro de Caracas amanecieron llenas de pendones que decÃ­an: â€œSe solicitan atletas con un solo brazo para organizar el primer equipo de Venezuela de softbol de personas con discapacidad. Interesados llamar al nÃºmeroâ€¦â€. Un abogado venezolano, Oswaldo Flores Jr., habÃ­a decidido replicar la experiencia norteamericana. Todo el mundo le hablÃ³ de Longa y su prodigiosa habilidad. Fue muy fÃ¡cil hallarlo.
Longa aceptÃ³. VenÃ­a de una dolorosa frustraciÃ³n. Un dÃ­a tenÃ­a una cita con los scouts de los AtlÃ©ticos de Oakland. Les habÃ­an referido al muchacho que, con un solo brazo, era ambidiestro en el bateo e insuperable en el campocorto. Era la cita mÃ¡s importante de su vida. Pero justo en la vÃ­spera se lesionÃ³ la rodilla jugando bÃ¡squetbol. Una pequeÃ±a tragedia. QuizÃ¡s ese dÃ­a se truncÃ³ su posibilidad de llegar a las Grandes Ligas. Ahora lo llamaban para conformar un equipo singular, distinto a todos. Eso cambiÃ³ su destino.

***

Bandidos de un solo brazo, capÃ­tulo Venezuela, es el segundo equipo fundado en el mundo. Ya han participado en 14 campeonatos mundiales, de los cuales han ganado 8, y en 4 han sido subcampeones. Las cifras lo dicen: son un equipazo. Su mayor rival en los torneos es RepÃºblica Dominicana en una liga donde tambiÃ©n estÃ¡n Colombia, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Estados Unidos, Corea, China TaipÃ©i y JapÃ³n. El prÃ³ximo mundial serÃ¡ justo en Dominicana, julio mediante.
El nombre del equipo ha sido cuestionado por potenciales patrocinantes. La involuntaria alusiÃ³n al mundo del hampa confunde a los desprevenidos. En un paÃ­s donde el delito es rutina, hay metÃ¡foras que pueden resultar inconvenientes. AÃºn asÃ­ han preferido ser fieles a sus raÃ­ces. Oswaldo Guillen y Ugeth Urbina los han ayudado a financiar sus giras, amÃ©n del respaldo del Instituto Nacional de Deportes y de su primer patrocinante, SITSSA, una empresa estatal de transporte terrestre.
En Venezuela hay cuatro equipos mÃ¡s de softbol de personas con discapacidad. Es el Ãºnico paÃ­s en el mundo con esa abundancia de equipos. Son ramificaciones de los Bandidos: Gigantes de AnzoÃ¡tegui, Estrellas de Una Sola Mano, Potencia de Aragua y Bandidos de Lara. Se estÃ¡n multiplicando.
Longa me habla de â€œese dÃ©cimo pelotero que es Diosâ€. Los Bandidos poseen un lema: â€œCuando los deseos son mÃ¡s fuertes que las limitacionesâ€. Es su mantra.

***

Longa acaricia su muÃ±Ã³n mientras habla. Me relata una de las mayores humillaciones que ha vivido. Un dÃ­a, reciÃ©n graduado de bachiller, fue a buscar trabajo en una popular tienda. LlevÃ³ los requisitos. LlenÃ³ la planilla. Todo encajaba en el perfil. Menos algo que no habÃ­an advertido: su ausencia de mano izquierda. Lo rechazaron en el acto. BaÃ±ado en llanto se fue caminando por el hombrillo de la autopista, desde La Trinidad hasta ChacaÃ­to. DecidiÃ³ concentrarse en lo que mejor sabÃ­a hacer: jugar pelota.
La familia de Longa es una raza de shortstops. â€œRemigio Longa, mi papÃ¡, jugÃ³ con Luis Aparicio. Ã‰l es campocorto, como mi tÃ­o, Anibal Longa, que jugÃ³ con Los Tigres de Aragua en 1965. Y como mi hijo Abrahamâ€.
Longa hace las jugadas de rutina con alardes circenses. Hay que verlo. CÃ³mo cubre los huecos en el campo, su alcance, su brazo para fusilar corredores en primera base. â€œSiempre he tenido buen brazoâ€, me dice. La frase parece una paradoja cuando quien la dice tiene un solo brazo.
â€œCada vez que jugamos contra un equipo convencional nos ven y dicen â€˜Ay, pobrecitosâ€™. Se les nota en la cara. Cuando les vamos ganando por mÃ¡s de 4 carreras empiezan a respetarnos y entienden que no deben subestimar a nadieâ€. Es la lecciÃ³n que dejan a cada sitio que van.

***

Un dÃ­a tuvo la oportunidad de participar en un juego con Hugo ChÃ¡vez, quien solÃ­a refrescar su popularidad en caimaneras, casi siempre televisadas. Esa maÃ±ana, en el dugout, vistiÃ©ndose para el juego, le pidiÃ³ a ChÃ¡vez el favor de que le amarrara los zapatos. ChÃ¡vez se desconcertÃ³ y le dijo que se lo hiciera Ã©l mismo. No habÃ­a advertido su discapacidad. Longa le dijo que no se preocupara y con un gesto le revelÃ³ â€œsin quererâ€ su condiciÃ³n. ChÃ¡vez saltÃ³ de un brinco. Le amarrÃ³ los zapatos. Longa, entonces, con pasmosa destreza, los desatÃ³ y los atÃ³ de nuevo, sin ayuda. El presidente no pudo mÃ¡s que sonreÃ­r: â€œMe jodisteâ€.

***

JosÃ© Longa posee un solo brazo, una esposa, tres hijos, y once guantes de oro. Es profesor de educaciÃ³n fÃ­sica y ha fundado una organizaciÃ³n con su nombre: â€œLos niÃ±os con discapacidad tienen que vivir lo que yo he vivido. A mÃ­ me han pasado doscientas cosas buenas y tres malasâ€. EstÃ¡ buscando a algÃºn cineasta que se detenga en la historia de su equipo.
Su oficio natural es dar jonrones y capturar pelotas imposibles. Ser una estrella cuando tenÃ­a la planilla llena para ser un hombre frustrado. En realidad, su principal oficio es ganarle la partida a la adversidad todos los dÃ­as.
Justamente el mismo oficio que nos toca hoy a todos los venezolanos.

