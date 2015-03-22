Leonardo PadrÃ³n: Bandidos de un solo brazo

A veces uno se encuentra las historias en los paradores de carretera. En el Km. 25 de la vÃa Caracas-Valencia son muchos los conductores que suelen detenerse en Maitana, un tÃpico merendero de la ruta. AllÃ me encontraba una maÃ±ana desayunando. El lugar estaba repleto. El rumor de los comensales cubrÃa cada rincÃ³n. De pronto, un ladrido estentÃ³reo, gigantesco, paralizÃ³ a la clientela. El ladrido provenÃa del baÃ±o de caballeros. Todos fijaron la vista en la pequeÃ±a puerta. Un hombre surgiÃ³, con cara de espanto, y alertÃ³ que adentro habÃa un perro. Un perro furioso, sin duda. Se forjÃ³ un silencio expectante, temeroso. Hasta que un grupo de hombres rompiÃ³ en carcajadas cÃ³mplices celebrando la actuaciÃ³n del compaÃ±ero surgido del baÃ±o. Todos tenÃan algo en comÃºn: les faltaba un brazo. Al imitador del perro tambiÃ©n. Ese hombre respondÃa al nombre de JosÃ© Longa y es el miembro estrella de los Bandidos de un Solo Brazo.
La travesura la ha replicado en distintas ciudades del mundo. En un restaurante de JapÃ³n la gente saliÃ³ corriendo despavorida ante lo que parecÃa el ataque de un perro rabioso. Aclarado el â€œequÃvocoâ€, le rogaron â€“celulares listos para grabar- que repitiera la asombrosa imitaciÃ³n del ladrido que, dado el calibre de su garganta, pareciera provenir de un animal de gran magnitud. Las visitas a esas ciudades las ha hecho con el equipo de softbol al que pertenece. Eso me cuenta Longa, un impresionante shortstop de 42 aÃ±os que posee un solo brazo y 11 guantes de oro.
Ese dÃa, en Maitana, nos estrechamos la mano y comencÃ© a conocer su historia.
***
JosÃ© Longa ha vivido siempre en la UD-3 de Caricuao, una populosa zona del oeste caraqueÃ±o. AllÃ naciÃ³, sin mano izquierda. Cuenta que su madre parece haber ingerido un medicamento contraindicado para mujeres en estado de gestaciÃ³n. Ni modo. Su padre, entonces, lo llenÃ³ de beisbol. Tuvo la intuiciÃ³n de que ese serÃa el antÃdoto contra los obstÃ¡culos de la ruta. Lo paraba frente a una pared y lanzaba la pelota contra la superficie. Tantas veces como fuera posible. Fueron muchas las ocasiones en que la pelota lo golpeÃ³ en el rostro. Y el pequeÃ±o Longa lloraba. Pero cada dÃa lograba atajar mÃ¡s rebotes. Por arriba, a los lados, rastreros. AsÃ aprendiÃ³ una acrobacia clave: sacarse el guante a toda velocidad para lanzar la pelota con la misma mano. La Ãºnica mano posible.
En su parroquia, jugar beisbol era mÃ¡s importante que tener dos manos. â€œEl que no hace deporte en Caricuao se tiene que mudar de ahÃâ€, me comenta con orgullo en las vocales.
Su infancia fue una zona de caimaneras incesantes, de partidas con chapitas, con peloticas de goma, mucho bateo y corrido, mucha cancha de bÃ¡squet y mucho voleibol. Cuando los niÃ±os lo veÃan lo subestimaban, algunos lo llamaban â€œel mochoâ€. Hasta que comenzaba a batear durÃsimo, atajar rollings como nadie y lanzar perfecto a la primera base. Entonces empezaron a pedirlo en cada equipo callejero y a llamarlo por su apellido, Longa. Con respeto. Con aplauso en la voz.
A los cinco aÃ±os ya jugaba con los Criollitos de Venezuela. Y comenzarÃa a tejerse su destino para luego ser el mejor campocorto en la historia de los Bandidos de un Solo Brazo.
***
A principios de 1994, un neoyorquino llamado Victor Rosario se dirigÃa a su trabajo en el departamento de seguridad del Jackson Memorial Hospital, en Miami. Victor sufrÃa de movilidad reducida. Ese dÃa reparÃ³ en la gran cantidad de personas con discapacidad que acudÃan a terapia. Gente que habÃa perdido los dedos, la mano completa, el antebrazo o toda la extremidad. Algunos en un accidente de trÃ¡nsito, por una herida de bala, una caÃda estrepitosa o en una maquina de moler carne. Una idea comenzÃ³ a circular por su mente. Armar un equipo de pelota con gente de la misma condiciÃ³n.
DÃas despuÃ©s fue a un casino a probar suerte. Se sentÃ³ frente a una mÃ¡quina tragamonedas. Bajaba la palanca del costado, veÃa los cilindros dar vueltas, los sÃmbolos buscando repetirse, la suerte en lidia. SintiÃ³ alguna similitud entre Ã©l y la tragamonedas. RecordÃ³ entonces el antiguo nombre que tenÃan esas mÃ¡quinas: Bandidos de un solo brazo. Una frase que resumÃa un aspecto y una nociÃ³n: tragaperras con una palanca lateral (el brazo) y una notable habilidad para despojar de su dinero al jugador. Bingo. Ese serÃa el nombre del equipo de softbol que querÃa conformar. Los jugadores, en su caso, le robarÃan la partida a la adversidad. Bandidos, a su manera.
***
Una maÃ±ana de 1996 los parques y las estaciones del metro de Caracas amanecieron llenas de pendones que decÃan: â€œSe solicitan atletas con un solo brazo para organizar el primer equipo de Venezuela de softbol de personas con discapacidad. Interesados llamar al nÃºmeroâ€¦â€. Un abogado venezolano, Oswaldo Flores Jr., habÃa decidido replicar la experiencia norteamericana. Todo el mundo le hablÃ³ de Longa y su prodigiosa habilidad. Fue muy fÃ¡cil hallarlo.
Longa aceptÃ³. VenÃa de una dolorosa frustraciÃ³n. Un dÃa tenÃa una cita con los scouts de los AtlÃ©ticos de Oakland. Les habÃan referido al muchacho que, con un solo brazo, era ambidiestro en el bateo e insuperable en el campocorto. Era la cita mÃ¡s importante de su vida. Pero justo en la vÃspera se lesionÃ³ la rodilla jugando bÃ¡squetbol. Una pequeÃ±a tragedia. QuizÃ¡s ese dÃa se truncÃ³ su posibilidad de llegar a las Grandes Ligas. Ahora lo llamaban para conformar un equipo singular, distinto a todos. Eso cambiÃ³ su destino.
***
Bandidos de un solo brazo, capÃtulo Venezuela, es el segundo equipo fundado en el mundo. Ya han participado en 14 campeonatos mundiales, de los cuales han ganado 8, y en 4 han sido subcampeones. Las cifras lo dicen: son un equipazo. Su mayor rival en los torneos es RepÃºblica Dominicana en una liga donde tambiÃ©n estÃ¡n Colombia, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Estados Unidos, Corea, China TaipÃ©i y JapÃ³n. El prÃ³ximo mundial serÃ¡ justo en Dominicana, julio mediante.
El nombre del equipo ha sido cuestionado por potenciales patrocinantes. La involuntaria alusiÃ³n al mundo del hampa confunde a los desprevenidos. En un paÃs donde el delito es rutina, hay metÃ¡foras que pueden resultar inconvenientes. AÃºn asÃ han preferido ser fieles a sus raÃces. Oswaldo Guillen y Ugeth Urbina los han ayudado a financiar sus giras, amÃ©n del respaldo del Instituto Nacional de Deportes y de su primer patrocinante, SITSSA, una empresa estatal de transporte terrestre.
En Venezuela hay cuatro equipos mÃ¡s de softbol de personas con discapacidad. Es el Ãºnico paÃs en el mundo con esa abundancia de equipos. Son ramificaciones de los Bandidos: Gigantes de AnzoÃ¡tegui, Estrellas de Una Sola Mano, Potencia de Aragua y Bandidos de Lara. Se estÃ¡n multiplicando.
Longa me habla de â€œese dÃ©cimo pelotero que es Diosâ€. Los Bandidos poseen un lema: â€œCuando los deseos son mÃ¡s fuertes que las limitacionesâ€. Es su mantra.
***
Longa acaricia su muÃ±Ã³n mientras habla. Me relata una de las mayores humillaciones que ha vivido. Un dÃa, reciÃ©n graduado de bachiller, fue a buscar trabajo en una popular tienda. LlevÃ³ los requisitos. LlenÃ³ la planilla. Todo encajaba en el perfil. Menos algo que no habÃan advertido: su ausencia de mano izquierda. Lo rechazaron en el acto. BaÃ±ado en llanto se fue caminando por el hombrillo de la autopista, desde La Trinidad hasta ChacaÃto. DecidiÃ³ concentrarse en lo que mejor sabÃa hacer: jugar pelota.
La familia de Longa es una raza de shortstops. â€œRemigio Longa, mi papÃ¡, jugÃ³ con Luis Aparicio. Ã‰l es campocorto, como mi tÃo, Anibal Longa, que jugÃ³ con Los Tigres de Aragua en 1965. Y como mi hijo Abrahamâ€.
Longa hace las jugadas de rutina con alardes circenses. Hay que verlo. CÃ³mo cubre los huecos en el campo, su alcance, su brazo para fusilar corredores en primera base. â€œSiempre he tenido buen brazoâ€, me dice. La frase parece una paradoja cuando quien la dice tiene un solo brazo.
â€œCada vez que jugamos contra un equipo convencional nos ven y dicen â€˜Ay, pobrecitosâ€™. Se les nota en la cara. Cuando les vamos ganando por mÃ¡s de 4 carreras empiezan a respetarnos y entienden que no deben subestimar a nadieâ€. Es la lecciÃ³n que dejan a cada sitio que van.
***
Un dÃa tuvo la oportunidad de participar en un juego con Hugo ChÃ¡vez, quien solÃa refrescar su popularidad en caimaneras, casi siempre televisadas. Esa maÃ±ana, en el dugout, vistiÃ©ndose para el juego, le pidiÃ³ a ChÃ¡vez el favor de que le amarrara los zapatos. ChÃ¡vez se desconcertÃ³ y le dijo que se lo hiciera Ã©l mismo. No habÃa advertido su discapacidad. Longa le dijo que no se preocupara y con un gesto le revelÃ³ â€œsin quererâ€ su condiciÃ³n. ChÃ¡vez saltÃ³ de un brinco. Le amarrÃ³ los zapatos. Longa, entonces, con pasmosa destreza, los desatÃ³ y los atÃ³ de nuevo, sin ayuda. El presidente no pudo mÃ¡s que sonreÃr: â€œMe jodisteâ€.
***
JosÃ© Longa posee un solo brazo, una esposa, tres hijos, y once guantes de oro. Es profesor de educaciÃ³n fÃsica y ha fundado una organizaciÃ³n con su nombre: â€œLos niÃ±os con discapacidad tienen que vivir lo que yo he vivido. A mÃ me han pasado doscientas cosas buenas y tres malasâ€. EstÃ¡ buscando a algÃºn cineasta que se detenga en la historia de su equipo.
Su oficio natural es dar jonrones y capturar pelotas imposibles. Ser una estrella cuando tenÃa la planilla llena para ser un hombre frustrado. En realidad, su principal oficio es ganarle la partida a la adversidad todos los dÃas.
Justamente el mismo oficio que nos toca hoy a todos los venezolanos.
