Leonardo FernÃ¡ndez: â€œ70 por ciento de la ciudad a oscuras por negligencia de Corpoelecâ€

Con copias ampliadas de las comunicaciones entregadas en Corpoelec, dirigidas al presidente de la instituciÃ³n y destinadas a concertar reuniones para tratar el tema del alumbrado pÃºblico del municipio, el concejal Leonardo FernÃ¡ndez exigiÃ³ cese la burla a los marabinos. A juicio del legislador municipal el alumbrado en calles, avenidas y autopistas de Maracaibo estÃ¡ funcionando al 30 por ciento. RecordÃ³ que en enero de 2014 con el presidente de Corpoelec, se comprometiÃ³ a entregarle al parlamento local, una copia de la planificaciÃ³n anual de rehabilitaciÃ³n del alumbrado pÃºblico y aun no han visto ni la portada

Este viernes los legisladores municipales de la Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica en la capital zuliana acudieron a la sede de Corpoelec en la avenida Fuerzas Armadas, para exigir al presidente de la estatal elÃ©ctrica, Joel Acevedo atienda con celeridad la rehabilitaciÃ³n del alumbrado pÃºblico de la ciudad.

La comisiÃ³n encabezada por el concejal de Un Nuevo Tiempo, Leonardo FernÃ¡ndez ingresÃ³ a las instalaciones de la CorporaciÃ³n ElÃ©ctrica Nacional con el propÃ³sito de conocer elÂ  estatus de los reiterados exhortos hechos por el Concejo Municipal de Maracaibo en torno al dÃ©ficit del alumbrado pÃºblico.

Por su parte, el concejal Leonardo FernÃ¡ndez seÃ±alÃ³ que â€œno es la primera vez que nos apersonamos a esta sede, hemos entregado varias comunicaciones dirigidas a Joel Acevedo y ni recibimos respuesta, ni vemos que rehabilitan el alumbrado de Maracaiboâ€.

AsegurÃ³ que en la reuniÃ³n sostenida en enero de 2014 con el presidente de Corpoelec, Joel Acevedo, este se comprometiÃ³ a entregarle al parlamento local, una copia de la planificaciÃ³n anual de rehabilitaciÃ³n del alumbrado pÃºblico.

A juicio del legislador municipal el alumbrado en calles, avenidas y autopistas de Maracaibo estÃ¡ funcionando al 30 por ciento. EnfatizÃ³ que la ausencia de luminarias es un exhorto a la delincuencia.

â€œEstamos hablando de la seguridad del 70 por ciento de los habitantes de Maracaibo, ya que al menos 30 por cientoÂ  de esta ciudad tiene alumbrado. SeÃ±or Joel Acevedo, si usted no atiende este tema solicitaremos su pronta destituciÃ³n por atentar contra la seguridad del pueblo que nos eligiÃ³ para velar por sus derechosâ€ EnfatizÃ³.

  771. Excellent blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol|

  775. It truly is near unthinkable to see well-aware individual on this matter, nevertheless you come across as like you fully understand the things that you’re writing about! Appreciation

  776. Hey there, just turned receptive to your web page through yahoo, and discovered that it’s seriously interesting. I’ll take pleasure in if you carry on this informative article.

  777. I merely desire to tell you that I am new to online blogging and genuinely loved your page. Likely I am going to bookmark your blog post . You certainly have wonderful article material. Admire it for giving out with us the best domain write-up

