Ledezma serÃ¡ presentado en las prÃ³ximas horas ante los tribunales | VIDEO

Omar Estancio,Â abogado del Alcalde Antonio Ledezma informÃ³ que en la madrugada de este viernes se les permitiÃ³ el acceso a la sede del Sebin en Plaza Venezuela y les afirmaron que fue dictada una orden de aprehensiÃ³n dictada por el juzgado 6 de Control del Ã¡rea Penal de Caracas. â€œAyer no nos fue presentada ninguna orden de aprehensiÃ³n en contra de Ledezma, sin embargo, despuÃ©s de 6 horas de espera, a primeras horas de hoy se nos dejÃ³ entrar al lugar de detenciÃ³n y nos fue informados que estÃ¡ detenido por una orden de aprehensiÃ³n dictada por el Juzgado 6 de control de la ciudad de Caracasâ€.
Estancio explicÃ³ que a pesar de haber logrado hablar pocos minutos con Ledezma, desconocen el motivo de la orden de aprehensiÃ³n en su contra. â€œEstÃ¡ retenido en El Helicoide, que son instalaciones administradas por el Sebin, sin embargo, a pesar de haber tenido una conversaciÃ³n muy breve con Antonio Ledezma en compaÃ±Ãa de su esposa, no se nos informÃ³ el motivo especÃfico de la orden de aprehensiÃ³n, es decir, no se nos informÃ³ por parte de las autoridades por cuÃ¡l delito el Juzgado 6 de Control habrÃa dictado la orden de aprehensiÃ³nâ€, asegurÃ³ durante un contacto telefÃ³nico con GlobovisiÃ³n.
La defensa seÃ±alÃ³ que â€œel procedimiento es la presentaciÃ³n del alcalde Ledezma ante el juez que dictÃ³ la orden de aprehensiÃ³n en su contra, tiene derecho a nombrar a sus defensores y corresponderÃ¡ al tribunal dictar una orden de detenciÃ³n o privativa de libertad o dejarlo libre. Eso se debe realizar durante 24 horas, pero puede extenderse por 48 horas mÃ¡s. Es posible que pueda ser trasladado despuÃ©s del mediodÃa o quizÃ¡s maÃ±anaâ€, aseverÃ³.
Agresiones contra Ledezma
El abogado de Ledezma se refiriÃ³ a los supuestos maltratos fÃsicos que que habÃa recibido el alcalde durante la detenciÃ³n ejecutada por el Sebin y afirmÃ³ que â€œAntonio fue maltratado en el sentido de que fue empujado, de haber sido sacado a empujones de su oficina, no fue golpeado, ni fue golpeado, ni maltrato corporal. Ledezma se encuentra en buen estado de Ã¡nimo, muy optimista de poder demostrar que no tiene ninguna vinculaciÃ³n con el supuesto golpe de Estadoâ€, dijo.
â€œLedezma no opuso resistencia cuando fue detenidoâ€, dijo Estancio.
Video vÃa GlobovisiÃ³n
