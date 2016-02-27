Las mascotas sufren por la escasez

“Hace mucho tiempo que no llegan alimentos. Nuestro último pedido de perrarina y gatarina lo recibimos en noviembre, y en diciembre se nos acabó todo. Desde ahí, no hemos recibido más”, expresó Eribet Ferrer, encargada de una tienda de mascotas en la zona sur de Maracaibo.

La situación de crisis económica en el país ha vaciado los estantes de todos los súper mercados y nuestras mascotas no escapan de esa realidad. La dificultad para importar materia prima como maíz o soya para la elaboración de alimentos concentrados ha causado una disminución notoria en la distribución de los productos.

Ferrer explicó que la escasez va más allá de los alimentos y afecta la salud de las mascotas. Artículos de primera necesidad como el spray mata gusanos, antibióticos y alimentos para otras especies, como pájaros, desaparecen lentamente de las tiendas, ya sea por la poca producción o la poca rentabilidad económica para los propietarios del local.

“Por ejemplo, el mata gusanos que siempre ha sido un producto muy buscado ha estado aumentando sus precios en cada pedido. La vez pasada, teníamos mata gusanos en 2.600 bolívares y en la última entrega debimos ofrecerlos a 4.500 y, además, no es la versión en spray, es en crema. Es más complicado de aplicar”, comentó Ferrer.

Precios por las nubes

Al desabastecimiento de alimentos e insumos se le suma la inflación tan elevada del país que golpea, fuertemente, el bolsillo de los venezolanos, en especial, al de los proteccionistas independientes que luchan por la vida de los animales en situación de calle.

“La escasez y el constante aumento de la comida concentrada ha afectado la cantidad de alimento que puedo adquirir, y por ende la calidad de la dieta de mis mascotas”, comentó Sol, rescatista y proteccionista animal independiente.

Sol explicó que debe ofrecer perrarina tanto a sus perros como a sus gatos, recalcando que no es saludable para los felinos pero debido a la desaparición del alimento para gatos, no tiene alternativa. Para prolongar la duración, suele alternar el concentrado con alimentos caseros como hígado, corazón, sardinas naturales mezcladas con carbohidratos complejos como auyama, o verduras como zanahoria; lo cual es un suplemento nutricional completo.

¿Y el gobierno?

A principios del año 2014 el presidente Nicolás Maduro impulsó e implementó una bondadosa misión social llamada Misión Nevado. Su objetivo es la protección de los animales en situación de calle y la supervisión del cumplimiento de sus derechos como seres vivos pero, ahora que más se necesita, la misión pierde fuerza.

“Aparte de jornadas de esterilización esporádicas, no he visto mayor trascendencia de la misión en el Estado. Pienso que los proteccionistas independientes, como nuestras redes de apoyo, hemos contribuido mucho más con el bienestar de los animales sin hogar del Zulia”, opinó Sol al respecto.

Alimentos prohibidos

Mediveb.com, portal web de empresa de insumos veterinarios, indica que algunos alimentos pueden resultar dañinos para las mascotas:

Huesos: pueden atascarse en su tracto digestivo e incluso pueden requerir de cirugía para extraer los fragmentos atrapados.

Chocolate: contiene teobromina, que causa un incremento en los latidos del corazón, estimulación del sistema nervioso central y constricción de las arterias. En el peor de los casos, pueden causar fallos cardíacos e incluso muerte.

Leche: la mayoría son intolerantes a la lactosa y desarrollarán diarrea. Sólo puede ofrecer leche deslactosada.

Jamón y comidas saladas: son muy peligrosas para las mascotas. Además de ser altas en grasas, también son muy saladas, lo que puede causarles serios dolores de estómago o pancreatitis.

Esto son sólo algunos ejemplos de comidas que pueden resultar dañinas, pero la lista podría extenderse. Recuerde consultar con un profesional en el área siempre que desee cambiar su alimentación.

Ellos también son parte de la familia

Algo que nunca debemos olvidar es que ellos también están vivos y sienten dolor, hambre e incluso pueden enfermar por una mala alimentación. Sol, experimentada cuidadora de mascotas, expresa sus deseos: “Es difícil ser optimista en las circunstancias actuales pero espero que las personas, a pesar de la crisis, busquen alternativas para alimentar y mantener a sus mascotas.”

Jaime Fernández – Biendateao