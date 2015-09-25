John Boehner, el hombre cuyas imÃ¡genes recorrieron el mundo por llorar durante el discurso del papa Francisco en el Capitolio, renunciÃ³ a su cargo pÃºblico en el Gobierno estadounidense.
El republicano, vocero de la Casa de Representantes de Estados Unidos, anunciÃ³ que dejarÃ¡ su puesto de trabajo a fines de octubre. Boehner “no quiere convertirse en un problema. La gente trata de que Ã©l sea un problema dentro y fuera del Congreso”, explicÃ³ John Mica a la prensa local.
Las imÃ¡genes del llanto de Boehner:
