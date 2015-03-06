Las ‘escalofriantes’ fotos de Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham intentÃ³ llamar la atenciÃ³n y lo logrÃ³, pero no de la forma que ella esperaba. Los medios han calificado a las imÃ¡genes de la campaÃ±a otoÃ±o/invierno 2015 de su marca como “escalofriantes“.
En las fotos del catÃ¡logo de la diseÃ±adora, titulado “The Victoria”, las modelos aparecen inconscientes, como si estuvieran muertas, tanto en el piso como en sillas. El artÃfice de tan inquietantes capturas es Colin Dogson.
En una de las instantÃ¡neas, una modelo estÃ¡ acostada boca abajo en el suelo de un apartamento con los ojos cerrados, mientras que en otra se acuesta como desvanecida en una silla, con la cabeza colgando.
De acuerdo con el Daily Mail, la polÃ©mica producciÃ³n buscan emular el controversial look “heroin chic” (delgadez extrema, ojeras, palidez), una estÃ©tica que catapultÃ³ a la supermodelo Kate Moss en los 90.
I need to to thank you for this good read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it. I have got you bookmarked to look at new things you post…|
free pc games download full version for windows 10
[…]we like to honor a lot of other net web pages on the net, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
This piece of writing is really a good one it assists new internet viewers, who are wishing in favor of blogging.|
pc games free download full version for windows xp
[…]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they are actually really worth a go by, so possess a look[…]
Hi to every body, it’s my first pay a quick visit of this web site; this webpage includes awesome and really good data in favor of visitors.|
flex vibrator
[…]Here are a few of the internet sites we advise for our visitors[…]
Adam’s Extension
[…]always a massive fan of linking to bloggers that I adore but really don’t get a good deal of link appreciate from[…]
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Internet explorer. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know. The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Thanks|
movers lubbock
[…]here are some hyperlinks to websites that we link to mainly because we assume they may be worth visiting[…]
asphalt xtreme for pc
[…]usually posts some incredibly exciting stuff like this. If youre new to this site[…]
massage tucson
[…]Every as soon as in a even though we opt for blogs that we read. Listed beneath are the latest sites that we opt for […]
Roby
[…]although websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they’re essentially worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]
Texas Divorce Efile Free
[…]just beneath, are quite a few completely not associated sites to ours, nonetheless, they are surely worth going over[…]
free chat
[…]check below, are some totally unrelated internet sites to ours, on the other hand, they’re most trustworthy sources that we use[…]
email processing jobs from home
[…]usually posts some extremely intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
mobile phones
[…]just beneath, are several absolutely not related web-sites to ours, even so, they are surely really worth going over[…]
erectile dysfunction
[…]Sites of interest we have a link to[…]
tactical boots for law enforcement
[…]below you will uncover the link to some web-sites that we consider you must visit[…]
SEO services in lahore
[…]Here is a great Weblog You might Locate Exciting that we Encourage You[…]
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Really thank you! Want more.
Leicestershire
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
vibrating anal plug
[…]The info talked about within the post are a few of the most effective accessible […]
anal toys
[…]we like to honor several other world wide web internet sites on the web, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]
Excellent article. I am facing some of these issues as well..|
I blog frequently and I really thank you for your content. Your article has really peaked my interest. I am going to book mark your website and keep checking for new information about once per week. I subscribed to your RSS feed too.|
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.|
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Appreciate it|
Vibrator Review
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated data, nevertheless truly worth taking a look, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got additional problerms too […]
fingo nubby
[…]one of our guests not too long ago proposed the following website[…]
Hello, just wanted to say, I enjoyed this article. It was inspiring. Keep on posting!|
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!|
adam and eve,
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nevertheless really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 master about Mid East has got more problerms as well […]
tow truck close to me
[…]Here are several of the web pages we advocate for our visitors[…]
Consultant
[…]the time to read or check out the subject material or sites we’ve linked to below the[…]
economical voip system gta
[…]usually posts some really fascinating stuff like this. If youre new to this site[…]
I delight in, result in I found exactly what I used to be looking for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye|
email processors needed
[…]please go to the web sites we adhere to, such as this one, as it represents our picks from the web[…]
escort bukit bintang
Malaysia best escort and massage agency in KL and PJ
Webcam model jobs
[…]Every the moment inside a when we pick out blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the most recent web-sites that we select […]
free online slots
[…]that could be the end of this post. Here you will find some sites that we assume you will appreciate, just click the links over[…]
Nipple Clamps
[…]although internet sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they are actually worth a go by, so have a look[…]
female massager
[…]we like to honor quite a few other net sites on the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]