Las ‘escalofriantes’ fotos de Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham intentÃ³ llamar la atenciÃ³n y lo logrÃ³, pero no de la forma que ella esperaba. Los medios han calificado a las imÃ¡genes de la campaÃ±a otoÃ±o/invierno 2015 de su marca como “escalofriantes“.
En las fotos del catÃ¡logo de la diseÃ±adora, titulado “The Victoria”, las modelos aparecen inconscientes, como si estuvieran muertas, tanto en el piso como en sillas. El artÃ­fice de tan inquietantes capturas es Colin Dogson.
En una de las instantÃ¡neas, una modelo estÃ¡ acostada boca abajo en el suelo de un apartamento con los ojos cerrados, mientras que en otra se acuesta como desvanecida en una silla, con la cabeza colgando.
De acuerdo con el Daily Mail, la polÃ©mica producciÃ³n buscan emular el controversial look “heroin chic” (delgadez extrema, ojeras, palidez), una estÃ©tica que catapultÃ³ a la supermodelo Kate Moss en los 90.

