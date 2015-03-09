Las colas son el peor signo del maltrato a la mujer venezolana

Las colas son el peor signo del maltrato a la mujer venezolana

â€œLas colas son la mejor expresiÃ³n de la agresiÃ³n y humillaciÃ³n constante contra la mujer venezolana que cometen los gobiernos de Maduro a nivel nacional y Arias CÃ¡rdenas en el Zuliaâ€, expresÃ³ la diputada Nora Bracho, Secretaria General del partido Un Nuevo Tiempo- Zulia.

A juicio de la dirigente polÃ­tica, el gobernador del Zulia, Francisco Arias CÃ¡rdenas fue el mandatario que vendiÃ³ la â€œbrillante ideaâ€ al gobierno de NicolÃ¡s Maduro de obligar a las amas de casa venezolana a registrarse en el sistema biomÃ©trico con lo cual las somete a realizar constantes, denigrante y diarias colas para comprar los alimentos que necesitan llevar a su nÃºcleo familiar.

â€œLas colas que hace la mujer venezolana son humillantes porque atentan contra la condiciÃ³n de toda persona y muy especialmente contra la mujer venezolana quienes reciben son maltratos por parte de los funcionarios de la Guardia Nacional y la PolicÃ­a, al obligarlas a estar paradas horas y horas al sol, hecho le sucede diariamente a miles de venezolanas.

DestacÃ³ la diputada y Secretaria General de UNT que esta terrible medida agrede sobre todo directamente a la mujer porque es la persona en el familia dedicada por entero a la atenciÃ³n de las necesidades de los hijos, del hogar y es la cabeza mÃ¡s visible en las innumerables colas que diariamente hacen los venezolanos en todos los rincones del paÃ­s.

â€œCon tristeza y estupor observamos a cientos y cientos de madres cargando a sus hijos de meses en las eternas colas en los mercados y supermercados para poder comprar dos o tres productos que necesitan y los funcionarios cuyas Ã³rdenes las reciben de Maduro y Arias, les sellan los brazos o ponen nÃºmeros,Â  dÃ¡ndole un trato de animal a la mujer, quien merece toda la consideraciÃ³n y respeto por su condiciÃ³nâ€.

DestacÃ³ que nunca antes se vio esta situaciÃ³n que estamos viviendo en la actualidad ese es el â€œregaloâ€ que le estÃ¡n dando a la mujer venezolana en su dÃ­a el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro y, en el caso del Zulia, el gobernador Arias CÃ¡rdenas, autor del perverso chip en los supermercados, farmacias y estaciones de gasolina.

Los gobiernos de Maduro, quien se dice feminista, y de Arias violan los derechos humanos de la mujer venezolana y zuliana,Â  al perseguirlas en esas colas, acorralarlas y hasta pegarles en algunos casos, por el solo hecho que aspiran comprar leche, harina pan, azÃºcar, papel sanitario, es decir, productos que a diario necesitan y este gobierno se los niega al racionarlos.

IndicÃ³ que por encima de las circunstancias, la mujer venezolana seguirÃ¡ batallando por un futuro mejor porque existen personas de la talla de Eveling de Rosales, MarÃ­a Corina Machado, Lilian Tintori, Mitzi de Ledezma, , y las esposas y madres de Escarano, Ceballos, Lorent Saleh y Geraldine, Kliuvert, entre otras, quienes a pesar de sufren persecuciones, hostigamientos, se constituyen en mujeres lÃ­deres que nos enorgullecen y representan porque el gobierno autoritario de Maduro no puede doblegarlas.

â€œEn Un Nuevo Tiempo siempre estaremos del lado de la mujer venezolana, en sus luchas y aspiraciones por conquistar una verdadera democracia para esa Venezuela que todos queremos y aspiramosâ€, concluyÃ³ la diputada y secretaria general de UNT-Zulia.

PRENSA UNT

