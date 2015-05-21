Las 17 mejores firmas de la historia

La firma dice mucho de nuestra personalidad. La web Business Insider dio crÃ©dito a la afirmaciÃ³n y elaborÃ³ un rÃ¡nking de personajes famosos que provienen de Ã¡mbitos tan dispares como la polÃ­tica, el arte y los deportes.
Tenemos asÃ­ al presidente de los EEUU, Barck Obama, al astro argentino Diego Maradona (el Ãºnico latinoamericano), al actor Mel Gibson y al alemÃ¡n Alberto Durero (1471-1528), el artista mÃ¡s destacado del Renacimiento alemÃ¡n. Encontramos tambiÃ©n al mÃºsico Kanye West y al empresario Donald Trump. AsÃ­ de eclÃ©ctico ha sido el listado.
Algunos de los elegidos utilizan dibujos, como Walt Disney (1901-1966). Otras firmas estÃ¡n tan asociadas a su autor que parece imposible no pensar en ellos al verlas, como la de Picasso (1881-1973).
No faltan las estrellas de la televisiÃ³n, como la juez Judy Sheindlin (Judge Judy). Esta mujer se hizo famosa por cambiar los estrados por las cÃ¡maras, desde donde dirime en vivo problemas domÃ©sticos de los participantes de su programa.
Y si se trata de buscar polÃ­ticos ha clasificado, ademÃ¡s de Obama, Jack Lew, secretario del Tesoro de los EEUU. Puede que su firma sea una de las mÃ¡s codiciadas: aparece en cada uno de los billetes de dÃ³lares estadounidenses que se imprimieron desde 2013, cuando asumiÃ³ el cargo.
El podio del rÃ¡nking lo integran el artista urbano Banksy, el escritor estadounidense de cienca ficciÃ³n Kurt Vonnegut (1922-2007) y John Hancock, que el 4 de julio de 1776 estampÃ³ su firma en la declaraciÃ³n de la Independencia de los Estados Unidos.

