Una de las series de televisiÃ³n con mÃ¡s a nivel, es bastante famosa por sus “predicciones del futuro”. Algunas de estas predicciones son muy sutiles pero algunas son avances claros de la ciencia o inventos que se han llevado a cabo en la realidad.
Delfines militares
Seguro que todos os acordÃ¡is de ese capÃtulo en el que un ejÃ©rcito de delfines toma el control de la ciudad de Springfield y acorralan a los humanos. Un cambio de papeles de lo que sucede en la vida real, vamos. Pero lo peor de todo esto, es que tiene algo de verdad. Ya que Ucrania llevÃ³ a cabo un proyecto para entrenar a delfines militares, por las fuerzas navales del paÃs. Fueron 10 los ejemplares que se tomaron, de la especie “nariz botella” debido a su gran inteligencia.
HuracÃ¡n Barbara
Â¿QuiÃ©n no se acuerda del programa en el que el presentador Kent Brockman anuncia la llegada del HuracÃ¡n BÃ¡rbara? La familia Simpson corriÃ³ a su refugio personal para poder resguardarse del fenÃ³meno y estar a salvo. Pues bien, este devastador huracÃ¡n llegÃ³ a la costa de Estados Unidos en 2013 y decidieron ponerle este mismo nombre.
Partido comunista nazi
Efectivamente existe. Se trata del Partido Nacional Bolchevique (PNB) y se conocen tambiÃ©n como “nazbol”. NaciÃ³ en Rusia y se hacen llamar a sÃ mismo, precisamente, como “La Otra Rusia”. Su principal figura-modelo es el mÃtico Ministro de Propaganda de Hitler, Joseph Goebbels y tambiÃ©n el lÃder soviÃ©tico JosÃ© Stalin.
El Ã©bola
Â¿QuiÃ©n podrÃa pensar que Los Simpsons tambiÃ©n llevaban razÃ³n en el brote de Ã©bola? En uno de los capÃtulos de la serie, “El saxo de Lisa”, vemos como Marge le da a su Bart el libro ‘El curioso George y el virus del Ã©bola’. Marge lo hace porque Bart estÃ¡ muy deprimido despuÃ©s de su primer dÃa de colegio, aunque Ã©l se niega en rotundo a leerlo. El capÃtulo se emitiÃ³ por primera vez en el aÃ±o 1997 y forma parte de la novena temporada.
Autocorrector del telÃ©fono
SÃ, seÃ±oras y seÃ±ores, el temido y molesto corrector de escritura del iPhone tambiÃ©n lo predijeron Los Simpsons. Como vemos en la imagen ya nuestros protagonistas amarillos tenÃan esa opciÃ³n en sus dispositivos mÃ³viles. Este capÃtulo probablemente forme parte de las Ãºltimas temporadas, en las que se muestran muchos avances tecnolÃ³gicos. Seguramente que ellos tambiÃ©n odiarÃan, a veces, las correcciones que hacÃa esa funciÃ³n del telÃ©fono.
Smartwatch
Y seguimos con avances tecnolÃ³gicos. En los Simpsons hemos visto muchos sÃmiles de dispositivos electrÃ³nicos que mÃ¡s tarde se han hecho reales, como la marca Mapple. Pues en uno de los capÃtulos en los que se muestra el futuro de Lisa, su novio como podemos ver en la fotografÃa superior, ya tiene un smartwatch. Otra predicciÃ³n que la hemos podido ver en desde hace unos aÃ±os. Y no solo una predicciÃ³n, sino que ademÃ¡s el dispositivo se ha mejorado notablemente y no solo sirve para hacer llamadas.
Traductor de llanto
Nadie habrÃa podido imaginar que el mÃ¡s “torpe” de la familia Simpson serÃa el precursor de un invento tan Ãºtil como un detector de llanto de bebÃ©s. El invento en cuestiÃ³n se llama Cry Translator en la realidad y ya hace varios aÃ±os que saliÃ³ al mercado. Este aparato es capaz de identificar la causa del llanto del niÃ±o y tambiÃ©n sirve para reproducir canciones para que el bebÃ© se .
Foca terapÃ©utica
La famosa foca robÃ³tica pensada para los ancianos tambiÃ©n existe en la vida real. Se llama Paro y se emplea con fines terapÃ©uticos. El robot ha sido galardonado por el gobierno nipÃ³n en los Robot Awards 2006 d Tokio. El “animal” es capaz de identificar cuando le llamas por su nombre y responder tu llamada, ademÃ¡s de mover sus ojos y las aletas.
Videojuegos con sensor de movimiento
Los Simpsons mostraron un avance en cuanto los videojuegos con sensor de movimiento. En el capÃtulo vemos cÃ³mo Bart estÃ¡ con un amigo en el Bar de Moe con unos videojuegos que detectan el movimiento. Una realidad muy afianzada en la Ã©poca en la que vivimos ya que existen una gran variedad de consolas que tienen esa opciÃ³n, desde la Wii hasta el dispositivo Kinect para la Xbox.
